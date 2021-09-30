Android Leftovers
PUBG: New State on Android has a release date - Android Authority
Google explains Android 12's new Internet Panel, says it's 'more intuitive' | Android Central
When is Android 12 coming to OnePlus phones?
Google Chrome trending search suggestions issue on Android & desktop
Over 10 Million Android Users Targeted With Premium SMS Scam Apps
Chrome's newly refreshed Android widgets hit stable
Ferdi: A Free & Open-Source Alternative to Franz & Rambox
A single application to help you manage multiple services comes in handy when you do not want to do everything on your browser. While technically, you can, it may not be the most organized way of doing things. Hence, options like Rambox and Franz are pretty popular cross-platform solutions to sign in to several services and access all of them at a glance. Even though they both are available for Linux (and we’ve covered them separately), they offer limited features for free. In contrast, Ferdi is a fork of Franz offering many premium functionalities for free while aiming to provide a better experience.
How to Install Python 3.10 in Ubuntu and Other Related Linux
Planning to get the Python 3.10 installed for your work? Here's how to install Python 3.10 in Ubuntu and related distributions.
today's leftovers
Raspberry Pi and Arduino Leftovers
