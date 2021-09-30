KDE Plasma 5.23.2 Released with NVIDIA GBM Support, More Bug Fixes
KDE Plasma 5.23.2 comes only a week after KDE Plasma 5.23.1 and introduces a big feature for NVIDIA GPU users, namely support for the GBM backend of the proprietary NVIDIA graphics driver. Over time, this should improve the Plasma experience for NVIDIA users in many ways.
