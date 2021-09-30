today's leftovers New Release: Tor Browser 10.5.10 Tor Browser 10.5.10 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory. This version launches the Privacy is a Human Right fundraiser.

Celebrate CoderDojo’s 10th birthday with us!

Arduino device trains BMW drivers to use turn signals | Arduino Blog BMWs are known for many things: performance, luxury, quality, and pedigree. But BMW drivers are only known for one thing: being inconsiderate to others on the road. That stereotype is exemplified by a complete lack of turn signal usage, according to Marc Radinovic. To solve this issue and repair the reputation of BMW drivers, he turned to Arduino to create a training device. Radinovic attached this device to his own car, which he didn’t want to hack apart. So he avoided tapping into the CAN bus by utilizing an abundance of hardware. That hardware includes two Nano 33 BLE boards, an Uno WiFi Rev. 2, and a Raspberry Pi single-board computer. Each Nano 33 BLE has an integrated 9-axis IMU, which Radinovic uses to detect steering wheel movement and turn signal stalk movement.

Ole Aamot: GNOME Gingerblue 2.0.1 Recording Software supports XSPF 1.0 GNOME Gingerblue 2.0.1 is Free Recording Software for GNOME. In the 2.0.1 release I have added support for XSPF 1.0 from Xiph.org.

Re-thinking electronic mail There are many problems with the existing Internet email system, such as spam, scam, surveillance, insecurity, centralization, and complexity. The problems are starting to outweigh the benefits of the system. Fixing the problems by evolving the current system seems overwhelmingly difficult. This essay examines some solutions to the problems on the assumption that a completely new, parallel email system can be built. This is not a proposal for a new system, but an exploration of the solution space, meant to provoke constructive discussion.

Destination Linux 249: The Brave and the Bold This week’s episode of Destination Linux, we’re going to discuss whether you or your organization should be using Brave browser and it’s new search engine. Then we’re going to discuss a new data analysis predicting some explosive growth in Linux and what this means for innovation and jobs in the open-source world. Plus we’ve also got our famous tips, tricks and software picks. All of this and so much more this week on Destination Linux. So whether you’re brand new to Linux and open source or a guru of sudo. This is the podcast for you.

Late Night Linux – Episode 148 Microsoft upsets the FOSS community, Moxie trolls NFT clowns, Trump’s people don’t seem to understand licences, a 1337 haxx0r tool, KDE Korner, and more.