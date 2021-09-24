GitHub stale bot considered harmful
One of GitHub’s “recommended” marketplace features is the “stale” bot. The purpose of this bot is to automatically close GitHub issues after a period of inactivity, 60 days by default. You have probably encountered it yourself in the course of your work.
This is a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad idea.
SUSE/OpenSUSE: Digest of YaST Development Sprints, SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 5.1, and Documentation by Meike Chabowski
Authelia: Open-source SSO Single Sign-on for enterprise
Single Sign-on (SSO), is a technology that combines several app login screens into one single login. In contrast, it offers a session and user authentication service for a user to use a single login for many apps. Let us take Google as an example, soon as login into your Google Gmail account, you have access to all Google services like Google calendar, Google Drive, Developer account YouTube, and Google Play Store, and more other services.
OVPN-Admin is a Simple Web UI to Manage OpenVPN Users
OVPN-Admin makes the administration of OpenVPN users, their certificates and routes quickly and easily by using a convenient web-based UI. OpenVPN is one of the most popular VPN protocols among VPN users. It’s both – a VPN protocol and software that uses VPN techniques to secure point-to-point and site-to-site connections. OpenVPN is an open source and free VPN option for those looking to protect their privacy. It uses the TLS/SSL protocol for key exchange and can travel through firewalls and NATs (Network Address Translators). However, the administration of the OpenVPN users requires certain level of skills with the Linux command line.
We're not in Ubuntu Anymore: The Linux Distros You've (Probably) Never Heard About Before
Unlike Windows and macOS, there is a world of Linux versions, known as distributions, for users to experience. However, those switching to Linux on the desktop usually get pointed in the direction of Ubuntu due to its popularity and large community. That’s a fair suggestion since Ubuntu is frequently updated and supports a lot of hardware. But when there are so many other Linux distros out there, users may be curious about what else might work for them. Fortunately, there is a quick guide... [...] If you want to get away from Ubuntu entirely, there are a few more options that stand out: The emergence of Manjaro has been a pleasant surprise in the Linux community as it’s closely related to Arch, which is a bleeding-edge distro with tons of new features but can be cumbersome to use, especially for Linux newcomers. It has an easy-to-use interface and is available with a wide variety of desktop environments including Xfce, KDE, and Gnome. Manjaro also offers a version for Arm systems like the Raspberry Pi, Odroid, and Pine products.
