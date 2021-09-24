From ‘guix environment’ to ‘guix shell’
There are times when what looked like the right design choice some years back comes out as an odd choice as time passes. The beloved guix environment tool is having that fate. Its command-line interface has become non-intuitive and annoying for the most common use cases. Since it could not be changed without breaking compatibility in fundamental ways, we devised a new command meant to progressively replace it; guix shell—that’s the name we unimaginatively ended up with—has just landed after a three-week review period, itself a followup to discussions and hesitations on the best course of action.
This post introduces guix shell, how it differs from guix environment, the choices we made, and why we hope you will like it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 382 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
SUSE/OpenSUSE: Digest of YaST Development Sprints, SUSE Linux Enterprise Micro 5.1, and Documentation by Meike Chabowski
Authelia: Open-source SSO Single Sign-on for enterprise
Single Sign-on (SSO), is a technology that combines several app login screens into one single login. In contrast, it offers a session and user authentication service for a user to use a single login for many apps. Let us take Google as an example, soon as login into your Google Gmail account, you have access to all Google services like Google calendar, Google Drive, Developer account YouTube, and Google Play Store, and more other services.
OVPN-Admin is a Simple Web UI to Manage OpenVPN Users
OVPN-Admin makes the administration of OpenVPN users, their certificates and routes quickly and easily by using a convenient web-based UI. OpenVPN is one of the most popular VPN protocols among VPN users. It’s both – a VPN protocol and software that uses VPN techniques to secure point-to-point and site-to-site connections. OpenVPN is an open source and free VPN option for those looking to protect their privacy. It uses the TLS/SSL protocol for key exchange and can travel through firewalls and NATs (Network Address Translators). However, the administration of the OpenVPN users requires certain level of skills with the Linux command line.
We're not in Ubuntu Anymore: The Linux Distros You've (Probably) Never Heard About Before
Unlike Windows and macOS, there is a world of Linux versions, known as distributions, for users to experience. However, those switching to Linux on the desktop usually get pointed in the direction of Ubuntu due to its popularity and large community. That’s a fair suggestion since Ubuntu is frequently updated and supports a lot of hardware. But when there are so many other Linux distros out there, users may be curious about what else might work for them. Fortunately, there is a quick guide... [...] If you want to get away from Ubuntu entirely, there are a few more options that stand out: The emergence of Manjaro has been a pleasant surprise in the Linux community as it’s closely related to Arch, which is a bleeding-edge distro with tons of new features but can be cumbersome to use, especially for Linux newcomers. It has an easy-to-use interface and is available with a wide variety of desktop environments including Xfce, KDE, and Gnome. Manjaro also offers a version for Arm systems like the Raspberry Pi, Odroid, and Pine products.
Recent comments
11 min 51 sec ago
2 hours 49 min ago
3 hours 58 min ago
10 hours 53 min ago
19 hours 1 min ago
20 hours 9 min ago
20 hours 51 min ago
21 hours 4 min ago
21 hours 18 min ago
21 hours 29 min ago