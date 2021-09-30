KDE: PCLinuxOS Update, KDE Connect iOS Enters Public TestFlight Testing, Linux Application Ecosystem 2021 Changsha
The KDE Plasma pkgs were updated to 5.23.2 today. This is a bug fix release update to KDE Plasma 5.
After being picked up again earlier this year, the KDE Connect iOS project is now moving towards public beta testing with TestFlight to collect more user feedback and problem reports as the project inches further towards a full release sometime in the (near?) future.
Since I started discussing with Aniqa about organizing some events in China to promote KDE in China in April this year, after half a year of hard work and attempts, I helped KDE Network China and Ubuntu Kylin first event to be successfully held on October 23rd at Central South University.
The name of this event is Linux Application Ecosystem Salon, 2021 Changsha marked it as one event in Changsha in 2021. Our goal is to promote the development of FOSS/FLOSS software within Chinese universities and to make it easier for students to understand the development of open source in China nowadays by popularizing KDE software and open-source activities in the other communities.
Kernel: AMX, OpenZFS, and AMDGPU
It's been over one year since Intel disclosed Advanced Matrix Extensions and began posting patches for bringing up AMX support under Linux in anticipation of Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" processors. While the compiler-side work to GCC and LLVM/Clang has been landing, finally with the forthcoming Linux 5.16 cycle that AMX support appears ready for landing.
Merged today to tip/tip.git's "x86/fpu" branch where kernel FPU changes are queued ahead of the next merge window, the last of the AMX enablement patches were queued up. Most notably, the work for actually enabling the AMX feature and being able to expose it to user-space via the new interface.
A new pull request is pending for implementing multi-queue block (blk-mq) support within OpenZFS' Zvol code, which can lead to sizable performance benefits.
Tony Hutter opened up the pull request at the end of last week for blk-mq support. Utilizing blk-mq allows for queuing and submitting I/O requests to block devices simultaneously. With modern multi-core CPUs and speedy storage devices, BLK-MQ can lead to very real benefits.
AMDGPU changes already queued up in DRM-Next for Linux 5.16 brought initial code for DisplayPort 2.0 ahead of next-gen GPUs with this connectivity support. Sent out today as a separate pull request is wiring up the DisplayPort 2.0 Multi-Stream Transport (MST) capability for the AMDGPU kernel driver.
Sent in as a late topic branch is the AMDGPU DP 2.0 MST support along with a necessary change to the DRM common DisplayPort MST helper code. Multi-Stream Transport allows for multiple independent displays to be driven from a single DisplayPort output, AMDGPU has supported DP MST for DisplayPort 1.x, but additional changes are needed for DP 2.0 compatibility.
Videos and Shows: MX Linux 21 and More
In this video, I am going to show an overview of MX Linux 21 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Recently, I made a video highlighting my nine favorite color schemes: *doom-one *dracula *gruvbox-dark *monokai-pro *nord *oceanic-next *solarized-light *solarized-dark *tomorrow-night I've spent the last few days making sure that all nine of these color schemes are available in the following programs: alacritty, conky, xmobar and dmenu. All of these themes are already built into Doom Emacs. WANT MY CONFIGS?
Today, we're going to talk about GNOME.
today's howtos
Postgresql is an open source object-relational database system with over 30 years of active development that has earned it a strong reputation for reliability, feature robustness, and performance. Postgres, is a free and open-source relational database management system emphasizing extensibility and SQL compliance.
It was originally named POSTGRES, referring to its origins as a successor to the Ingres database developed at the University of California, Berkeley. PostgreSQL is used as the primary data store or data warehouse for many web, mobile, geospatial, and analytics applications. PostgreSQL can store structured and unstructured data in a single product.
This is how I configured Master-Slave replication with MariaDB. Since MariaDB is fork of MySQL, you should follow the same steps.
The Wazuh agent is multi-platform and runs on the hosts that the user wants to monitor. It communicates with the Wazuh manager, sending data in near real time through an encrypted and authenticated channel.
The agent developed considering the need to monitor a wide variety of different endpoints without impacting their performance. Therefore, it is supported on the most popular operating systems and only requires about 0.1 GB of RAM
Karkinos is a light-weight Beginner Friendly Penetration Testing Tool, which is basically a ‘Swiss Army Knife’ for pen-testing and/or hacking CTF’s.
Unlike other popular tools that can trace their roots back to the nineties or even earlier, Docker didn't exist until 2013.
Yet, in a very short period of time, it has managed to become something of a household name (assuming the household consists primarily of IT specialists).
But what is Docker exactly? How did it manage to become so popular so quickly? And how can you deploy it on your VPS? Let's find out.
Kali Linux is a useful helper in many situations: It contains a number of hacking tools that you can try out immediately. The often cumbersome setup of the programs is no longer necessary. This not only allows you to detect security problems, the tools supplied are also suitable for saving data and much more. With little effort you can create a bootable USB stick with which you can see for yourself.
One of the most popular syslog-ng destinations is Elasticsearch. Humio, a log management provider, supports a broad range of ingest options and interfaces, including an Elasticsearch-compatible API. Last week, Humio announced Humio Community Edition, which provides the full Humio experience for free, with some limitations on daily ingestion and retention time. I tested the Community Edition, and it works perfectly well with syslog-ng.
If you come from the Humio side, you might wonder what syslog-ng is. It is an application for high performance central log collection. Traditionally, syslog messages were collected centrally and saved to text files. Nowadays, syslog-ng acts more like a log management layer: collects log messages from hosts, saves them for long term storage, but also forwards them to multiple destinations, like SIEMs and other log analysis solutions. This way, it is enough to collect log messages only once, and syslog-ng delivers the right log messages to the right destinations in the right format, after some initial processing.
Humio is available as a cloud service or self-hosted, where you can send all your logs for storage and analysis. It has an easy-to-use interface to query log messages which can be extended with further analytics possibilities from the Humio marketplace.
From this blog, you can learn how to get started with Humio and syslog-ng. While Humio provides many other APIs for log ingestion, I focus on the elasticsearch-http() destination of syslog-ng, demonstrating that there is no vendor lock-in: the same driver works equally well for Elastic’s Elasticsearch, AWS’s OpenSearch and for Humio.
People frequently inquire about the best ways to learn Linux. I’ve already done extensive research on the subject and written three articles on how to learn Linux online. Candidates that are serious about learning Linux can get started immediately by joining online communities or purchasing video courses. Books, on the other hand, have always been the best source of in-depth knowledge on any topic, including learning Linux.
In this article, I’ll be discussing Mastering Linux Administration, a book that will undoubtedly help you get closer to your objective of learning Linux. Alexandru Calcatinge and Julian Balog wrote the book; both have over ten years of experience in programming or Linux system administration.
Serverless functions are driving the fast adoption of DevOps development and deployment practices today. Knative on Kubernetes is one of the most popular serverless platforms to adopt serverless function architectures successfully. But developers must understand how serverless capabilities are specified using a combination of Kubernetes APIs, Knative resources, and function-oriented programming. DevOps teams also need to standardize runtime stacks (that is, application runtime, builder image, deployment configuration, and health check) to execute the functions on Kubernetes. What if you, a developer, could set this up with familiar technology and practice?
This article guides you on the way developers can get started with serverless function deployment with the Quarkus Helm chart on Kubernetes. Furthermore, developers can avoid the extra work of developing a function from scratch, optimizing the application, and deploying it to Kubernetes.
If you haven't experienced using Helm for cloud-native application deployments on Kubernetes, I will tell you what Helm is and what benefits you have with it. Helm is one of the most popular package managers for Kubernetes. Helm provides a chart that simplifies Kubernetes resources within a single package file for an application build and deployment. Developers can install the chart to Kubernetes using the Helm command-line interface or graphical dashboard.
The terminal is like a virtual second home for many Linux users since they spend most of their working time typing commands in it. It's important to personalize the terminal to your heart's desire if you don't want to bore yourself with the dull, black command-line screen.
Linux offers you the choice to customize any facet of the terminal—its appearance, behaviour, color schemes, font, and splash screen.
In this article, we'll take a look at how you can customize your Linux terminal's splash screen to jazz up your command-line sessions.
In this guide we are going to explore how to run Redis 6 locally with docker and docker compose. This can be helpful if you want to run Redis locally without installing it in your server or if you want to run multiple versions of Redis seamlessly.
In this guide, we are going to learn how to install OpenVPN Server on Debian 11/Debian 10.
Some of these may apply to all laptops and some may be frame.work specific, but I thought I would throw them out there to help folks out.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nginx with Let’s Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Let’s Encrypt is a Certificate Authority (CA) that provides an easy way to obtain and install free TLS/SSL certificates, thereby enabling encrypted HTTPS on web servers. This guide will tell you about installing the Nginx web server, installing the Certbot, generating an SSL certificate with Certbot, and creating additional SSL configuration to get the A+ from the SSL test SSL Labs.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nginx with free SSL on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Are you in need of a scientific calculator for your Linux PC? Can’t find anything good to use? Check out SpeedCrunch! It’s a high-precision, scientific calculator that sports tons of features and a speedy keyboard-driven interface. Here’s how to set it up on your system.
In this video, we are looking at how to install OBS Studio on Elementary OS 6.0. Enjoy!
In this post I show you how to get the Nautilus typeahead feature back on all supported versions of Ubuntu.
Nautilus’ type ahead functionality was retired way back in 2013. Ubuntu devs continued to patch the feature back in until 2017 when they switched to a more ‘vanilla’ GNOME desktop experience.
So chances are you’ve adapted to life with out it.
Thankfully in the world of open source: if you have an itch, you can scratch it — and fans of Nautilus typeahead search have done just that.
Skeuos is a GTK3/4 theme for Gnome Shell, as well as other GTK-based desktop environments on Linux. It comes in several different color variants and sports a clean, slick design that is sure to spice up your Linux setup. Here’s how to install the Skeuos GTK theme on your system.
