KDE: PCLinuxOS Update, KDE Connect iOS Enters Public TestFlight Testing, Linux Application Ecosystem 2021 Changsha PCLinuxOS KDE Plasma Update The KDE Plasma pkgs were updated to 5.23.2 today. This is a bug fix release update to KDE Plasma 5.

KDE Connect iOS Enters Public TestFlight Testing! After being picked up again earlier this year, the KDE Connect iOS project is now moving towards public beta testing with TestFlight to collect more user feedback and problem reports as the project inches further towards a full release sometime in the (near?) future.

Linux Application Ecosystem 2021 Changsha Since I started discussing with Aniqa about organizing some events in China to promote KDE in China in April this year, after half a year of hard work and attempts, I helped KDE Network China and Ubuntu Kylin first event to be successfully held on October 23rd at Central South University. The name of this event is Linux Application Ecosystem Salon, 2021 Changsha marked it as one event in Changsha in 2021. Our goal is to promote the development of FOSS/FLOSS software within Chinese universities and to make it easier for students to understand the development of open source in China nowadays by popularizing KDE software and open-source activities in the other communities.

Kernel: AMX, OpenZFS, and AMDGPU Intel AMX Support Appears Ready For Linux 5.16 - Phoronix It's been over one year since Intel disclosed Advanced Matrix Extensions and began posting patches for bringing up AMX support under Linux in anticipation of Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" processors. While the compiler-side work to GCC and LLVM/Clang has been landing, finally with the forthcoming Linux 5.16 cycle that AMX support appears ready for landing. Merged today to tip/tip.git's "x86/fpu" branch where kernel FPU changes are queued ahead of the next merge window, the last of the AMX enablement patches were queued up. Most notably, the work for actually enabling the AMX feature and being able to expose it to user-space via the new interface.

BLK-MQ Support For OpenZFS Pending As Latest Performance Optimization A new pull request is pending for implementing multi-queue block (blk-mq) support within OpenZFS' Zvol code, which can lead to sizable performance benefits. Tony Hutter opened up the pull request at the end of last week for blk-mq support. Utilizing blk-mq allows for queuing and submitting I/O requests to block devices simultaneously. With modern multi-core CPUs and speedy storage devices, BLK-MQ can lead to very real benefits.

AMDGPU DP 2.0 MST Support Sent In For DRM-Next - Phoronix AMDGPU changes already queued up in DRM-Next for Linux 5.16 brought initial code for DisplayPort 2.0 ahead of next-gen GPUs with this connectivity support. Sent out today as a separate pull request is wiring up the DisplayPort 2.0 Multi-Stream Transport (MST) capability for the AMDGPU kernel driver. Sent in as a late topic branch is the AMDGPU DP 2.0 MST support along with a necessary change to the DRM common DisplayPort MST helper code. Multi-Stream Transport allows for multiple independent displays to be driven from a single DisplayPort output, AMDGPU has supported DP MST for DisplayPort 1.x, but additional changes are needed for DP 2.0 compatibility.