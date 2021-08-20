today's leftovers Yuzu (Switch Emulator): Introducing Project ART - Boiling Steam Shortly after the interview with GDKChan — creator of the Ryujinx Switch emulator — was published, one of the developers of Yuzu, the competing Switch emulator, contacted me and asked if I would be willing to take a look at his pull request for Yuzu. This pull request is called Project ART (Advanced Rendering Techniques, or Aristotle’s Right Testicle…yuck) and was developed in collaboration with a few other developers. In a nutshell, this PR adds the following features to the emulator:

Canonical Looking For Community Feedback As Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Development Begins With Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish" beginning development, Canonical is soliciting community feedback as they plot out more of the planned changes for this next major release and areas to focus on enhancing over the next six months. Monica Ayhens-Madon as the Ubuntu Community Representative at Canonical has begun collecting community feedback and input for Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. In particular, areas of the desktop to focus on heading into this next Long Term Support release. The feedback collected will help shape their road-map for this cycle.

Ubuntu Blog: In defence of pet servers We all know the drill by now: modern compute infrastructure needs to be deterministic, disposable, commoditised and repeatable. We’re all farmers now, and our server estates must be treated like cattle – ready for slaughter at a moment’s notice. However, we must remember that the driver behind the new design rationale is primarily the unreliable nature of modern cloud compute infrastructure and its associated feeble Service-level agreements (SLAs). Let’s just take a step back from the cattle over pets mantra for a moment, and evaluate if this is really always the right path to be going down.

Mozilla Open Policy & Advocacy Blog: Mozilla and Omidyar Network launch new Reimagine Open initiative: Powering Local Innovation in the Global South [Ed: Mozilla doing politics with notorious oligarchs now] Mozilla and the Omidyar Network are thrilled to launch the new global initiative, Powering Local Innovation, focused on deepening the conversation around “local innovation” within different regions in the Global South. Our organizational partners in the Africa region (AfriLabs, Lawyer’s Hub, African Union Development Agency, Thomson Reuters Foundation, Smart Africa), and in India (Hasgeek), will bring together entrepreneurs, technologists, activists, policymakers, private sector leaders and lawyers for creative dialogue around the present and future of user technology innovation in their regions.

Webcompat issues and the bots! [Ed: More Microsoft outsourcing] Recently, Ksenia (Mozilla Webcompat team) adjusted BugBug to make it work on GitHub.

Programming Leftovers Run your own CI pipeline with GStreamer's new monorepo Recently, the GStreamer project merged all its git repositories into a single, unified repository, often called monorepo. You can read more about this change here. One benefit is it greatly simplifies maintaining custom, project specific, GStreamer patches. Previously, projects that needed to develop, or backport, some patches had to go through multiple steps to complete the task. Projects had to fork various git repositories (e.g. gst-plugins-good, gst-plugins-bad, etc), each repository would then have a new branch with the extra commits, and often, gst-build was used to pull all of these repositories together (and gst-build itself had to be patched beforehand to download forked repositories). Thankfully, all that will be a thing of the past.

GitOps: Best practices for the real world There is a common misunderstanding about how GitOps should be applied in real-world environments. Developers equate Infrastructure as Code (IaC) with GitOps in concept or believe that GitOps can only work with container-based applications — which is not true. In this blog, you will learn what GitOps is and how to apply its principles to real-world development and operations.

5 Open Source tools for Documenting your React Component - DEV Community Documenting our code is of course not the easiest part of the development process and at times developers even avoid it saying that it's really boring. In this article, we will take an overview of 5 tools whose purpose is to help us in documenting our React Components with bare minimum efforts thus, which have made documenting our React Components a piece of cake.

Meson version bumped to 0.59.2 Meson is a source package build system. EasyOS has version 0.53.0, however, I wanted to compile the latest 'pipewire' package and it requires meson version 0.54.0 or later. So, have recompiled meson in OpenEmbedded, now version 0.59.2.

Reviving Net::Pcap ... in which I look at how existing patches floating on the internet can be integrated into Net::Pcap to make it compile again. Net::Pcap is dear to me, as I have a module implementing an HTTP sniffer using its network capture. So I like it when the module compiles without too much manual work.

Smart Flower Pot Build Is All About That Base | Hackaday This attractive beginner build is a Python-powered project that runs on a PyPortal Titano and has a speaker that anthropomorphizes the thing so it can berate you politely ask for water in English. But the real magic of this build is in the enclosure itself.

Best Plugins for PyCharm Plugins are add-ons that enable you to optimize your applications. For instance, if you want to live-stream a soccer match on a website, you may need to install a plugin because your browser doesn’t come with preinstalled streaming tools. You might want to think of plugins as an integral part of your computing and web browsing, making sure each activity you do is running smoothly, even if it is just about viewing a document or surfing a blog.

Duplicate records differing only in unique identifiers There's a big data table with lots of fields and lots of records. Each record has one or more unique identifier field entries. How to check for records that are exactly the same, apart from those unique identifiers? I've been tinkering with this problem for years, and you can read my last, fairly clumsy effort in this BASHing data blog post from 2020. Here I present a much-improved solution, which has also gone into A Data Cleaner's Cookbook as an update. In 2020, the fastest and most reliable method I used to extract these partial duplicates was with an AWK array and two passes through the table. In the first pass, an array "a" is built with the non-unique-identifier field entries as index string and the tally of each different entry as the value string. In the second pass through the table, AWK looks for records where the value string for the same index string is greater than one, and by default prints the record.

Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Bash - LinuxLinks Bash (acronym for the ‘Bourne-Again-SHell’) is the GNU Project’s shell and programming language. It’s an sh-compatible shell that incorporates useful features from the Korn shell (ksh) and C shell (csh). Bash has become a de facto standard for shell scripting. It runs on almost all versions of Unix and a few other operating systems including Windows platforms. A Unix shell is both a command interpreter and a programming language. As a command interpreter, the shell provides the user interface to various utilities. The programming language features of Bash allow these utilities to be combined. Files containing commands can be developed, and become commands themselves. A shell script is therefore a quick way of prototyping a complex application. Shell scripting follows the classic Unix philosophy of breaking complex projects into simpler subtasks, of chaining together components and utilities. Like all Unix shells, Bash supports filename globbing (wildcard matching), piping, here documents, command substitution, variables and control structures for condition-testing and iteration. The keywords, syntax and other basic features of the language were all copied from sh. Here’s our recommended free tutorials to learn Bash.

Classic 80s Text-To-Speech On Classic 80s Hardware | Hackaday Those of us who were around in the late 70s and into the 80s might remember the Speak & Spell, a children’s toy with a remarkable text-to-speech synthesizer. While it sounds dated by today’s standards, it was revolutionary for the time and was riding a wave of text-to-speech functionality that was starting to arrive to various computers of the era. While a lot of them used dedicated hardware to perform the speech synthesis, some computers were powerful enough to do this in software, but others were not quite able. The VIC-20 was one of the latter, but thanks to an ESP8266 it has been retroactively given this function. This project comes to us from [Jan Derogee], a connoisseur of this retrocomputer, and builds on the work by [Earle F. Philhower] who ported the retro speech synthesis software known as SAM from assembly to C which made it possible to run on the ESP8266. Audio playback is handled on the I2S port, but some work needed to be done to get this to work smoothly since this port also handles the communication with the VIC-20. Once this was sorted out, a patch was made to be able to hear the computer’s audio as well as the speech synthesizer’s. Finally, a serial command interface was designed by [Jan] which allows for control of the module.