Android Leftovers
Moto G100 Android Smartphone returns to all-time low with $100 discount to $500 - 9to5Toys
How To Take A Scrolling Screenshot On Android 12
Android 12 release roadmap for the ASUS Zenfone 7, Zenfone 8 and ROG Phone series announced | Nasi Lemak Tech
Infinix Smart 6 launched with UNISOC SoC, 5000mAh battery, and Android 11 GO Edition
Infinix Smart 6 With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications | Technology News
Pikmin Bloom, the latest from Niantic, to begin rolling out to Android users today | Android Central
How to Use Android Recovery Mode | WIRED
PUBG Mobile 1.7 beta latest APK: Direct download link for Android devices
Want to Remove Unnecessary Files on Your Android Phone? 5 Options You Must Try
Android Auto has a hidden Easter egg that's never gonna give you up
Top 10 free cloud services for Linux
Cloud service refers to data storage away from users’ local systems and across the span of dedicated servers meant for this. It is an alternative way of storing data online instead of your local machines. At its earliest, in 1983, CompuServe provided 128 KB of disk space that could be used for files storage to its users. This proved to be crucial despite not being enough. In today’s world, the storage field is under active development because of potential threats such as loss of data/information, data hacking or masquerading, and other attacks. However, many companies have come forward with their solutions to Cloud storage and data privacy, strengthening and stabilizing their future. While using any cloud service, note that you cannot upload your data without an internet connection. Furthermore, you will still need an internet connection to either modify or share documents, presentations, spreadsheets, images, audio, video e.t.c with others. Cloud is virtual and provides services to end-users in storage, hosting of apps, or virtualizing any physical space. In today’s world, cloud computing is used by small and large organizations for data storage. There are three main types of services associated with the cloud, namely, SaaS (Software as a Service) that allows users to access other publicly available clouds of large organizations for storing their data, for instance, Gmail, PaaS (Platform as a Service) for hosting of applications or software on other public clouds, for example, Google App Engine which hosts apps of users, laaS (infrastructure as a Service) for virtualizing any physical machine and availing it to customers to make them get the feel of a real machine.
KDE Connect Arrives for iPhone, At last. Here’s How to Try.
Long awaited KDE Connect is now available for iPhone (iOS >= 15). Here are the details.
Pyston's Plans
