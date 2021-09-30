Murena smartphones and cloud will protect our privacy
More than ever the market is demanding a new approach for digital products: more and more people around the world want something different, more ethical, more sustainable, with real guarantees about personal data protection.
Four years ago, I wanted to break free from Google and Apple, and therefore we created the “eelo” project, with the simple idea that a different mobile operating system and associated cloud services like email or cloud storage could be possible in this world.
Followed by an amazing community of supporters, contributors and now users, the project progressed quickly, and became a reality by the end of 2018. The same year, we had to suddenly abandon our initial project name for a temporary name: /e/.
Sometimes, temporary things last longer than expected. And despite being hard to pronounce, difficult to search, and largely criticized by many people, /e/ as a brand name had the benefit to be very singular and helped us appear different. In the end it conveyed the idea that we’re doing something special. […]
Nevertheless, as we are reaching more and more people and progressively catching interested from a mainstream audience, we have to introduce a new, strong brand, easier to use, easier to refer to and easier to share with people. The goal of this brand is to have a strong name to call our products, intended to be used by a large number of users in many different countries and cultures.
It took some time, since we had many different candidates, both from internal suggestions and from our community. We wanted something that would both convey our project’s values, and that could be within the same lineage of our initial project name. We also had to secure this new brand making sure it was not already in use in the same field of activity, and by entering a long trademark registration processes.
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, mintcast, Audacity, and Starlink
Major performance milestones are being hit with new code inbound for Linux, Plasma and GNOME desktops are set to run Wayland on NVIDIA's binary driver, and why the SFC's new GPL fight could have implications for you.
1:22 Linux Innards
36:00 Vibrations from the Ether
52:41 Announcements & Outro
In our Innards section, tablets
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
Next in our video editing series for the Librem 14, Gardiner Bryant explains why audio is critical in video production, capturing good sound, and post-processing using Audacity, an open source sound editing solution. This video will help those looking to level up their audio and overall production.
We attempt a live production over Starlink, and dig into the secrets of this giant Linux network in space.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
Here’s how to clean up Flatpak apps to reclaim your precious disk space. Follow along.
Flatpak (like Snap) packages runs in sandbox mode. By design, it takes a considerable amount of disk space for an individual application, even if it is a smaller one. For example, a simple Test editor or a basic image annotator application can take up more than 100+ MB of storage space.
It’s how Flatpak, or even Snap operates fundamentally. It pulls all dependencies for an app and runs independently. The advantage of this design is – you do not need to worry about dependencies, updates. All you need to do is install and run. On the contrary, it takes up huge amount of disk space.
And if you are running Ubuntu, elementary OS or any distribution for longer period, you would be surprised that over time, Flatpak keeps on taking up more space.
Hence, in this guide, we will give you some commands which you can run it by yourself to clean up flatpak apps.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Fail2Ban on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, Fail2Ban is an intrusion prevention framework written in the Python programming language. This service will help prevent unwanted logins by banning nefarious IP addresses from gaining access to your server. Whereas, other basic functions are monitor log files, searches for predefined patterns, and temporarily block IP addresses.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of Fail2Ban on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How eBPF Streamlines the Service Mesh [Ed: Disclosure at the bottom reminds people that Linux Foundation is basically buying such articles]
There are several service mesh products and projects today, promising simplified connectivity between application microservices, while at the same time offering additional capabilities like secured connections, observability, and traffic management. But as we’ve seen repeatedly over the last few years, the excitement about service mesh has been tempered by practical concerns about additional complexity and overhead. Let’s explore how eBPF allows us to streamline the service mesh, making the service mesh data plane more efficient and easier to deploy.
File sharing, as the act of distributing and providing access to different types of files over the Internet, has become something that everyone is familiar with. The fast development of file-sharing services makes it extremely easy for us to share whatever we need with friends, family, or co-workers. For example, a couple of clicks is enough to instantly share a funny video or picture with someone who is halfway around the world.
One of the most popular services for file sharing and synchronization is Seafile. In this article, you will learn how to integrate Seafile with ONLYOFFICE Docs to create a collaborative file-sharing environment on Linux.
Editing text files directly from the Linux terminal can be tough, especially if you're using a complicated text editor like Vi or Vim. Beginner users have a tough time wrapping their heads around command-line text editors and often find it hard to memorize the key bindings used to perform basic operations.
Even deleting lines in Vi and Vim can be a nerve-wracking job for newcomers. But using a rudimentary tool like a text editor doesn't have to be so hard.
Here's how you can remove one or more lines from a text file using Vi and Vim.
Firefox 93 officially released for all major OS e.g. Linux, Mac OSX, Windows, and Android. The binary package is now available for download for Linux (POSIX) systems, grab the desired one, and enjoy browsing with new features added to it.
OpenNMS is a free and open-source Open Network Management System written in Java. It is a network monitoring application that gathers critical information from local and network hosts using the SNPM protocol. It can be installed on Linux and Windows operating systems and provides a web-based interface to monitor network traffics through a web browser. It offers a rich set of features including, Provisioning, Service Monitoring, Event Management, Charting support and Performance Measurement.
In this post, we will show you how to install OpenNMS on Debian 11.
Zabbix is a free, open-source, popular, and feature-rich IT infrastructure monitoring software developed using PHP language. It is used to monitor networks, servers, applications, services as well as cloud resources. It also supports the monitoring of storage devices, databases, virtual machines, telephony, IT security resources, and much more.
Zabbix is an Open Source, high-level enterprise software designed to monitor and keep track of networks, servers, and applications in real-time. Build in a server-client model, Zabbix can collect different types of data that are used to create historical graphics and output performance or load trends of the monitored targets.
The server has the ability to check standard networking services (HTTP, FTP, SMTP, IMAP, etc) without the need to install extra software on the monitored hosts.
User roles on a Linux operating system are hierarchy-based. The root user sits on the iron throne and is able to control the actions of all other users. It is the administrative/authentication power of this root user that controls the actions of any other user with access to the Linux system.
Here are the two ways to set a date and time on Rocky Linux 8 or AlmaLinux using the command terminal and graphical user interface.
There are many processes on the Linux operating system that requires the correct system date and time. Also, to update the system properly and other processes like cronjobs we must need the up-to-date time & date. However, Linux or any other OS automatically syncs the system time from the server, in case not or you want to change the timezone manually then let’s explore how to do that.
PostgreSQL is one of the best open source solutions for relational database management. So, many developers use it as an alternative to MariaDB or proprietary solutions like Oracle. That’s why, today in this post, you will learn how to install PostgreSQL on Debian 11 quickly and easily.
Kali Linux, previously known as BackTrack Linux, is a Debian-based open-source Linux distribution designed for advanced penetration testing and security auditing. This operating system has many tools for diverse information security undertakings, including penetration testing, reverse engineering, security research, and computer forensics.
Kali Linux is a multi-platform elucidation that information security pros and hobbyists can use for free. It is designed to satisfy the needs of penetration testing and security auditing professionals.
NFS server is also known as Network File System server, was developed by Sun Microsystems in 1984. NFS was designed to share files and folders between Linux/Unix systems. After its initial success, NFS version 2 became public, and then everyone could use this to exchange files.
It is a distributed file system protocol that allows the client computer to access files over the network. The server requires to validate the client computer, and then after successful validation, files and folders are shared amongst each other. However, the data is not encrypted.
Because NFS transfers are not encrypted, it’s not recommended to be used over the internet.
NFS server allows you to mount your local files over a network and remote hosts, to interact with them as they are both mounted locally on the same system. NFS serves the same purpose as SMB(Server Message Block), but it is faster as compared with SMB.
Currently, there are three NFS protocol versions: NFSv2, NFSv3, NFSv4.
Star Labs Releases Coreboot 7 Open-Source Firmware for Its Linux Laptops with New Features
Based on the upstream Coreboot 4.14 release, Star Labs’ Coreboot 7 open-source firmware is now available for the StarBook Mk V, Star LabTop Mk III, and Star LabTop Mk IV Linux notebooks, along with an updated Coreboot Configurator utility.
This release comes about three months after Coreboot 6 and brings several new features, including a new option to set the maximum charge level as 60, 80, or 100 percent, as well as a new option to set the fan curve as Aggressive, Normal, or Quiet.
