Raspberry Pi and Qt Programming
How I made an automated Jack-o'-lantern with a Raspberry Pi | Opensource.com
It's almost Halloween, one of my favorite days and party times. This year, I decided to (pumpkin) spice up some of my decorations with automated motion sensing. This spooktacular article shows you how I made them, step by step, from building and wiring to coding. This is not your average weekend project—it takes a lot of supplies and building time. But it's a fun way to play around with Raspberry Pi and get in the spirit of this haunting holiday.
Engaging Black students in computing at UK schools — interview with Joe Arday
Qt 6.2.1 Released
I am happy to announce we have released the Qt 6.2.1 today.
Qt 6.2.1 Released With 200+ Bug Fixes - Phoronix
It's been just shy of one month since Qt 6.2 debuted as the first Qt6 Long-Term Support (LTS) release and ported many of the remaining modules over from Qt5.
Qt 6.2 and Windows 11
webOS OSE for Qt 6.2 Verified [Ed: What became of Palm or Palm OS remarries Qt now that it is proprietary software (both of them; this isn't "Linux" or even "free software" but privatisation)]
Intel Announces 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs, Linux Tests Forthcoming
Intel is using their inaugural Intel Innovation virtual event today to formally announce the highly-anticipated 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" processors. These first desktop processors built on their "Intel 7" process and employ a hybrid architecture will be available in retail channels next week. Today we can talk more about Alder Lake specifications and features while our Linux performance benchmarks and support analysis will come once the Alder Lake review embargo expires next week. While there have been many Alder Lake leaks in recent weeks/months and a number of features disclosed back during Architecture Day, today marks the official unveil for the next-gen Intel Core processors. This is a very exciting transition as they have now shifted to their Intel 7 manufacturing process, the hybrid architecture provides a combination of high performance and low power cores depending upon needs, and Intel is at the forefront now in delivering DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 to the masses. When it comes to performance, Intel claims Alder Lake can deliver up to two times the performance of prior generation processors for content creation workloads. Meanwhile when it comes to the generational performance uplift for the P (Performance) cores it's said to be around 19%.
Stable Kernels: 5.14.15, 5.10.76, 5.4.156, 4.19.214, 4.14.253, 4.9.288, and 4.4.290
I'm announcing the release of the 5.14.15 kernel. All users of the 5.14 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.14.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.14.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.10.76 Linux 5.4.156 Linux 4.19.214 Linux 4.14.253 Linux 4.9.288 Linux 4.4.290
Murena smartphones and cloud will protect our privacy
More than ever the market is demanding a new approach for digital products: more and more people around the world want something different, more ethical, more sustainable, with real guarantees about personal data protection. Four years ago, I wanted to break free from Google and Apple, and therefore we created the “eelo” project, with the simple idea that a different mobile operating system and associated cloud services like email or cloud storage could be possible in this world. Followed by an amazing community of supporters, contributors and now users, the project progressed quickly, and became a reality by the end of 2018. The same year, we had to suddenly abandon our initial project name for a temporary name: /e/. Sometimes, temporary things last longer than expected. And despite being hard to pronounce, difficult to search, and largely criticized by many people, /e/ as a brand name had the benefit to be very singular and helped us appear different. In the end it conveyed the idea that we’re doing something special. […] Nevertheless, as we are reaching more and more people and progressively catching interested from a mainstream audience, we have to introduce a new, strong brand, easier to use, easier to refer to and easier to share with people. The goal of this brand is to have a strong name to call our products, intended to be used by a large number of users in many different countries and cultures. It took some time, since we had many different candidates, both from internal suggestions and from our community. We wanted something that would both convey our project’s values, and that could be within the same lineage of our initial project name. We also had to secure this new brand making sure it was not already in use in the same field of activity, and by entering a long trademark registration processes.
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, mintcast, Audacity, and Starlink
