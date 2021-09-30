Games, FSF, Openqwashing, Mozilla
Google's Stadia Pivots To Being Some White Label Game Streaming Platform For Others To Use
The saga of Google's Stadia product has been long, winding, and mostly disappointing. The initial launch of Google's platform, billed as a Netflix-style video game streaming service, was underwhelming and plagued with Obamacare-like rollout issues, failed promises, underperforming adoption rates, and a paltry catalogue of games on the platform. Other than that, the launch of Stadia went off without a hitch.
Microsoft War Stories | Coder Radio 437
Chatting about the week's .NET news leads us into a blue-tinted tale of woe. When Microsoft taketh, they also giveth. But is it enough?
Beatriz Busaniche Speaks Up in Defense of Richard Stallman
I am Beatriz Busaniche from Argentina, and I have been a free software and human rights activist for 20 years. I’m writing because I am very proud to consider myself a longtime friend of Richard Stallman. He has stayed in my home many times. I have organized many of his conferences here in Argentina, and we have shared events, social gatherings, and political and public activities. In all these years Richard has always behaved in a totally respectful, warm, and generous way to me, my family, and my friends.
Richard has made huge contributions to the world of technology. He laid the foundation for the culture of free software, which has grown into a movement that is crucial to our world today. He has helped us to think critically about what we do and how we do it. Our movement is forever in his debt, and we must acknowledge that we have not met our responsibility to appreciate Richard as a human being.
Those of us who are lucky enough to be well acquainted with him know that he is a sensitive, loving person, with weaknesses and imperfections like anyone. He can make mistakes, just like any of us. Yet, he has an extraordinary capacity for logical thinking, and is able to change his position when presented with clear and reasonable arguments. Sometimes, however, he expresses his ideas in an unusually direct way that may seem strange to some.
As a feminist, I have always worked to challenge stereotypes and over-generalizations about people. I believe that we should be inclusive of those with differences and, above all, fight for justice and the rights of all people.
I feel that Richard has been treated unfairly in recent months, and I am deeply ashamed for not having raised my voice in his defense more firmly before this.
Hacked! How finding my dream home almost led me to a financial nightmare [Ed: Mozilla is spying on Firefox users and it wants their passwords too... with server-side sync... in the name of security of course (ignore the NSA leaks; that's just "old news")]
My husband and I had relocated to a new city and had been renting for two and a half years. We were finally ready to buy our own place and stop throwing money away on rent, and we had a deadline — the end of our lease. But, unfortunately, right at the time we started to look last year, the housing market started going absolutely bonkers.
Very few houses on that market were what we were looking for, and everything was moving so quickly that houses were selling before they even hit the market. It was an exciting time, but also really frantic. We really felt the pressure. We knew we had a deadline so once we found something, we just needed to move. It felt like there was no room for error or even time to process.
More Stories Behind the Podcasts: Slate’s Latest Curated Collections on Pocket
Slate and Mozilla’s Pocket have extended their ‘Behind The Podcasts’ collaboration, partnering on a series of new Pocket Collections to provide podcast and Pocket fans with even more opportunities to explore the behind-the-scenes stories that inspired some of Slate’s most successful podcasts.
This November, Pocket readers can look forward to all-new collections curated by Slate’s podcast hosts, coinciding with new seasons of One Year, Decoder Ring and the highly anticipated sixth season of Slow Burn, one of the most-popular podcast series in Slate’s portfolio, garnering more than 65M+ downloads since its launch in 2017. The curated Pocket Collections, which offer deep-dive reads, down-the-rabbit-hole research, and commentary straight from the hosts’ notes, are the perfect ‘companion pass’ to round out new episodes of Slate’s fan favorites.
Intel Announces 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPUs, Linux Tests Forthcoming
Intel is using their inaugural Intel Innovation virtual event today to formally announce the highly-anticipated 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" processors. These first desktop processors built on their "Intel 7" process and employ a hybrid architecture will be available in retail channels next week. Today we can talk more about Alder Lake specifications and features while our Linux performance benchmarks and support analysis will come once the Alder Lake review embargo expires next week. While there have been many Alder Lake leaks in recent weeks/months and a number of features disclosed back during Architecture Day, today marks the official unveil for the next-gen Intel Core processors. This is a very exciting transition as they have now shifted to their Intel 7 manufacturing process, the hybrid architecture provides a combination of high performance and low power cores depending upon needs, and Intel is at the forefront now in delivering DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 to the masses. When it comes to performance, Intel claims Alder Lake can deliver up to two times the performance of prior generation processors for content creation workloads. Meanwhile when it comes to the generational performance uplift for the P (Performance) cores it's said to be around 19%.
Stable Kernels: 5.14.15, 5.10.76, 5.4.156, 4.19.214, 4.14.253, 4.9.288, and 4.4.290
I'm announcing the release of the 5.14.15 kernel. All users of the 5.14 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.14.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.14.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... thanks, greg k-hAlso: Linux 5.10.76 Linux 5.4.156 Linux 4.19.214 Linux 4.14.253 Linux 4.9.288 Linux 4.4.290
Murena smartphones and cloud will protect our privacy
More than ever the market is demanding a new approach for digital products: more and more people around the world want something different, more ethical, more sustainable, with real guarantees about personal data protection. Four years ago, I wanted to break free from Google and Apple, and therefore we created the “eelo” project, with the simple idea that a different mobile operating system and associated cloud services like email or cloud storage could be possible in this world. Followed by an amazing community of supporters, contributors and now users, the project progressed quickly, and became a reality by the end of 2018. The same year, we had to suddenly abandon our initial project name for a temporary name: /e/. Sometimes, temporary things last longer than expected. And despite being hard to pronounce, difficult to search, and largely criticized by many people, /e/ as a brand name had the benefit to be very singular and helped us appear different. In the end it conveyed the idea that we’re doing something special. […] Nevertheless, as we are reaching more and more people and progressively catching interested from a mainstream audience, we have to introduce a new, strong brand, easier to use, easier to refer to and easier to share with people. The goal of this brand is to have a strong name to call our products, intended to be used by a large number of users in many different countries and cultures. It took some time, since we had many different candidates, both from internal suggestions and from our community. We wanted something that would both convey our project’s values, and that could be within the same lineage of our initial project name. We also had to secure this new brand making sure it was not already in use in the same field of activity, and by entering a long trademark registration processes.
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Action News, mintcast, Audacity, and Starlink
