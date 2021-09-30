today's howtos
Salt (sometimes referred to as SaltStack) is Python-based, open-source software for event-driven IT automation, remote task execution, and configuration management. Supporting the “infrastructure as code” approach to data center system and network deployment and management, configuration automation, SecOps orchestration, vulnerability remediation, and hybrid cloud control.
SaltStack minion is the agent software that is installed on the managed node.
Used to execute and run the commands on that node and report back to SaltStack master server.
SaltStack Master is the server node, it is the central server that controls all the Salstack Minions.
Master server holds the Inventory and Public Keys of Minions and perform remote execution on them.
The Salt master daemon, used to control the Salt minions.
Generating files of a specific size can be useful for testing purposes. There are several different commands in Linux that can create files of certain sizes. Check out the commands and examples below to learn how.
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brave Browser on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Brave is a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. based on the Chromium web browser. Brave is a privacy-focused Internet web browser, which distinguishes itself from other browsers by automatically blocking online advertisements and website trackers in its default settings. Brave is also called a “crypto browser” because it uses the Ethereum blockchain that is used to secure user data.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Django web framework on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
This tutorial will help you install Go(Golang) on a Fedora or a RHEL based system i.e. Centos/Rocky Linux/Alma Linux/RHEL. This guide can also work for other Linux systems like Debian and Ubuntu besides the Redhat specifics like the running the yum commands.
Go is a statically typed, compiled programming language designed at Google by Robert Griesemer, Rob Pike, and Ken Thompson. It’s has always been said to be an easy language for developers to learn quickly.
Golang is very useful for writing light-weight microservices, infrastructure like networked servers and also tools and systems for developers. It can alsobe used for generating APIs that interact with front-end applications. If you want to build a small functional microservice quickly, then Golang is a great tool to use.
In this video, I am going to show how to install MX Linux 21.
Yarn is an abbreviation of “Yet Another Resource Negotiator” and is a package manager of various software programs. The best thing about yarn is that it permits you to share and utilize code securely and rapidly among distinct developers all around the globe.
If you want to create your own software and you are facing difficulty in it then Yarn will help you to use the solution of other developers. When you are using Yarn and there is an existing issue in it then we will report it and when the issue is resolved then you can again use the updated yarn.
Module or package is the means to share a code. The package consists of a code along with all its description in the “package.json” file.
Digital forensics and incident response are complementary activities that not only require solid knowledge of operating systems and the internet, but also a lot of tools, depending on the desired goal. One investigator might want to simply recover a file from a forensically acquired hard drive, while another might want to do a full analysis of a system and check multiple items about it. Tsurugi Linux allows doing all of this.
Do you want to convert a Linux package to some other format? Perhaps the package you're looking for isn't available for your distro but you still want it no matter what. Or maybe you are a developer and want to save your time by quickly repackaging your program to other formats without having to build the package again.
Fortunately, Linux has got the tool you need. With Alien, you can easily convert your existing Linux package to other formats through the command line. Let's start by installing the tool on your system first.
Ubuntu and other Linux distributions often might get broken due to many reasons. Sometimes, you may just lose access to your operating system or forget the root password. In those circumstances, chances are that you would probably think of erasing your current OS and reinstalling the Ubuntu OS again. In addition, to back up the data you might also use the GParted tool. But, all the above solutions are really time-consuming and not so much techy-geeky to recover an unbootable Linux OS. Instead of reinstalling, you can boot into rescue mode or emergency mode in Ubuntu to fix the system. Please follow the methods mentioned below carefully if you’re a newbie to Ubuntu and had already got your system broken.
xorg-server 21.1.0 released
This is the final release of X server 21.1. There has been just one fix since
the second RC and at this time there are no known regressions since the 1.20
release series.
I expect that increased usage after the final release may still uncover
something interesting, so there is a potential for subsequent 21.1.1 patch
being released in the coming weeks rather than after the usual interval of
several months.
Notable changes since 1.20 include:
- The meson support is now fully mature. While autotools support will still be
kept for this release series, it will be dropped afterwards.
- Glamor support for Xvfb.
- Variable refresh rate support in the modesetting driver.
- XInput 2.4 support which adds touchpad gestures.
- DMX DDX has been removed.
- X server now correctly reports display DPI in more cases. This may affect
rendering of client applications that have their own workarounds for hi-DPI
screens.
- A large number of small features and various bug fixes.
Note that since 21.1 series XWayland is released separately and thus this
release does not include it.
Games, FSF, Openqwashing, Mozilla
The saga of Google's Stadia product has been long, winding, and mostly disappointing. The initial launch of Google's platform, billed as a Netflix-style video game streaming service, was underwhelming and plagued with Obamacare-like rollout issues, failed promises, underperforming adoption rates, and a paltry catalogue of games on the platform. Other than that, the launch of Stadia went off without a hitch.
Chatting about the week's .NET news leads us into a blue-tinted tale of woe. When Microsoft taketh, they also giveth. But is it enough?
I am Beatriz Busaniche from Argentina, and I have been a free software and human rights activist for 20 years. I’m writing because I am very proud to consider myself a longtime friend of Richard Stallman. He has stayed in my home many times. I have organized many of his conferences here in Argentina, and we have shared events, social gatherings, and political and public activities. In all these years Richard has always behaved in a totally respectful, warm, and generous way to me, my family, and my friends.
Richard has made huge contributions to the world of technology. He laid the foundation for the culture of free software, which has grown into a movement that is crucial to our world today. He has helped us to think critically about what we do and how we do it. Our movement is forever in his debt, and we must acknowledge that we have not met our responsibility to appreciate Richard as a human being.
Those of us who are lucky enough to be well acquainted with him know that he is a sensitive, loving person, with weaknesses and imperfections like anyone. He can make mistakes, just like any of us. Yet, he has an extraordinary capacity for logical thinking, and is able to change his position when presented with clear and reasonable arguments. Sometimes, however, he expresses his ideas in an unusually direct way that may seem strange to some.
As a feminist, I have always worked to challenge stereotypes and over-generalizations about people. I believe that we should be inclusive of those with differences and, above all, fight for justice and the rights of all people.
I feel that Richard has been treated unfairly in recent months, and I am deeply ashamed for not having raised my voice in his defense more firmly before this.
Hacked! How finding my dream home almost led me to a financial nightmare [Ed: Mozilla is spying on Firefox users and it wants their passwords too... with server-side sync... in the name of security of course (ignore the NSA leaks; that's just "old news")]
My husband and I had relocated to a new city and had been renting for two and a half years. We were finally ready to buy our own place and stop throwing money away on rent, and we had a deadline — the end of our lease. But, unfortunately, right at the time we started to look last year, the housing market started going absolutely bonkers.
Very few houses on that market were what we were looking for, and everything was moving so quickly that houses were selling before they even hit the market. It was an exciting time, but also really frantic. We really felt the pressure. We knew we had a deadline so once we found something, we just needed to move. It felt like there was no room for error or even time to process.
Slate and Mozilla’s Pocket have extended their ‘Behind The Podcasts’ collaboration, partnering on a series of new Pocket Collections to provide podcast and Pocket fans with even more opportunities to explore the behind-the-scenes stories that inspired some of Slate’s most successful podcasts.
This November, Pocket readers can look forward to all-new collections curated by Slate’s podcast hosts, coinciding with new seasons of One Year, Decoder Ring and the highly anticipated sixth season of Slow Burn, one of the most-popular podcast series in Slate’s portfolio, garnering more than 65M+ downloads since its launch in 2017. The curated Pocket Collections, which offer deep-dive reads, down-the-rabbit-hole research, and commentary straight from the hosts’ notes, are the perfect ‘companion pass’ to round out new episodes of Slate’s fan favorites.
Raspberry Pi and Qt Programming
It's almost Halloween, one of my favorite days and party times. This year, I decided to (pumpkin) spice up some of my decorations with automated motion sensing. This spooktacular article shows you how I made them, step by step, from building and wiring to coding. This is not your average weekend project—it takes a lot of supplies and building time. But it's a fun way to play around with Raspberry Pi and get in the spirit of this haunting holiday.
I am happy to announce we have released the Qt 6.2.1 today.
It's been just shy of one month since Qt 6.2 debuted as the first Qt6 Long-Term Support (LTS) release and ported many of the remaining modules over from Qt5.
webOS OSE for Qt 6.2 Verified [Ed: What became of Palm or Palm OS remarries Qt now that it is proprietary software (both of them; this isn't "Linux" or even "free software" but privatisation)]
