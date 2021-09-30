Ubuntu and other Linux distributions often might get broken due to many reasons. Sometimes, you may just lose access to your operating system or forget the root password. In those circumstances, chances are that you would probably think of erasing your current OS and reinstalling the Ubuntu OS again. In addition, to back up the data you might also use the GParted tool. But, all the above solutions are really time-consuming and not so much techy-geeky to recover an unbootable Linux OS. Instead of reinstalling, you can boot into rescue mode or emergency mode in Ubuntu to fix the system. Please follow the methods mentioned below carefully if you’re a newbie to Ubuntu and had already got your system broken.

Do you want to convert a Linux package to some other format? Perhaps the package you're looking for isn't available for your distro but you still want it no matter what. Or maybe you are a developer and want to save your time by quickly repackaging your program to other formats without having to build the package again. Fortunately, Linux has got the tool you need. With Alien, you can easily convert your existing Linux package to other formats through the command line. Let's start by installing the tool on your system first.

Digital forensics and incident response are complementary activities that not only require solid knowledge of operating systems and the internet, but also a lot of tools, depending on the desired goal. One investigator might want to simply recover a file from a forensically acquired hard drive, while another might want to do a full analysis of a system and check multiple items about it. Tsurugi Linux allows doing all of this.

Yarn is an abbreviation of “Yet Another Resource Negotiator” and is a package manager of various software programs. The best thing about yarn is that it permits you to share and utilize code securely and rapidly among distinct developers all around the globe. If you want to create your own software and you are facing difficulty in it then Yarn will help you to use the solution of other developers. When you are using Yarn and there is an existing issue in it then we will report it and when the issue is resolved then you can again use the updated yarn. Module or package is the means to share a code. The package consists of a code along with all its description in the “package.json” file.

This tutorial will help you install Go(Golang) on a Fedora or a RHEL based system i.e. Centos/Rocky Linux/Alma Linux/RHEL. This guide can also work for other Linux systems like Debian and Ubuntu besides the Redhat specifics like the running the yum commands. Go is a statically typed, compiled programming language designed at Google by Robert Griesemer, Rob Pike, and Ken Thompson. It’s has always been said to be an easy language for developers to learn quickly. Golang is very useful for writing light-weight microservices, infrastructure like networked servers and also tools and systems for developers. It can alsobe used for generating APIs that interact with front-end applications. If you want to build a small functional microservice quickly, then Golang is a great tool to use.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Brave Browser on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn't know, Brave is a free and open-source web browser developed by Brave Software, Inc. based on the Chromium web browser. Brave is a privacy-focused Internet web browser, which distinguishes itself from other browsers by automatically blocking online advertisements and website trackers in its default settings. Brave is also called a "crypto browser" because it uses the Ethereum blockchain that is used to secure user data. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add 'sudo' to the commands to get root privileges.

Generating files of a specific size can be useful for testing purposes. There are several different commands in Linux that can create files of certain sizes. Check out the commands and examples below to learn how.

Salt (sometimes referred to as SaltStack) is Python-based, open-source software for event-driven IT automation, remote task execution, and configuration management. Supporting the “infrastructure as code” approach to data center system and network deployment and management, configuration automation, SecOps orchestration, vulnerability remediation, and hybrid cloud control. SaltStack minion is the agent software that is installed on the managed node. Used to execute and run the commands on that node and report back to SaltStack master server.