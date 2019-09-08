Best Linux desktop for 2021: Which one should you buy?
Linux on the desktop is a thing to behold. It's not only incredibly powerful and secure, but it's also flexible enough to become exactly what the user needs. And although you can successfully run Linux on just about any type of desktop machine (running lightweight Linux distributions on older hardware), to really get the most out of modern-day variants, it's best to have hardware up to the task.
Linux doesn't require nearly the hardware needed to run Windows 11 or macOS, but why not give the open-source operating system extra power, so you can run more applications and services. So, why not send your money to companies that support open source in return?
Which desktops are best suited for the task? Let's take a look at the five best options you have for 2021.
Kernel: Bootlin/Yocto and Linux 5.16 Additions
ESP32 and Arduino for Weather
Tiny SBC runs Linux on new RAM-equipped Allwinner RISC-V SoC
MangoPi is prepping a tiny “MangoPi-MQ1” SBC with the new Allwinner F133-A (D1s), a spin-down of Allwinner’s D1 that adds 64MB RAM. Both SoCs use the XuanTie C906, one of several RISC-V cores that Alibaba T-Head is now open sourcing. A MangoPi project from Beijing Wadora Technology Co. has announced a Linux-driven MangoPi-MQ1 SBC equipped with a new Allwinner F133-A (D1s) SoC. Allwinner’s F133-A is a slightly scaled down version of the Allwinner D1 SoC, which powers Sipeed’s Nezha SBC. Both SoCs are equipped with a RISC-V architecture XuanTie C906 core, which last week Alibaba’s T-Head subsidiary announced is being open sourced along with several other cores (see farther below).
