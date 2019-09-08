Red Hat Leftovers
-
Assess resource consumption with Ansible callback plugins
When you need metrics about playbook execution, callback plugins can help you drill down into the data and troubleshoot issues.
-
Red Hat OpenShift 4 Migration: Modernizing your cloud platform
So you’re still using Red Hat OpenShift 3 in your production environment, and everything is running smoothly. "Why should I update to Red Hat OpenShift 4? Version 3 works just fine," you might say.
Maintenance Support for Red Hat OpenShift 3.11 ends June 2022, followed by a final two-year end-of-life phase. You might not be sure how to start your migration to Red Hat OpenShift 4 or understand what it offers. In this post, we’ll walk you through some new features and benefits to help you get started.
-
Red Hat Developer roundup: Best of October 2021
We're baaack (just in time for Halloween) with the monthly highlights from our developer experts working at Red Hat. This month features hands-on introductions to VS Code for Java extension 1.0, the new developer console for Red Hat OpenShift 4.9, and Helm Chart for Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform. We also have a quick guide to using Multipath TCP (included with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8) to cut through the noise in your network. Keep reading for these highlights and more.
-
Announcing Service Binding Operator 1.0 GA | Red Hat Developer
In the context of Kubernetes, the exposure of Secrets for connecting applications to external services such as REST APIs, databases, and event buses is manual and bespoke. This action is usually referred to as binding. The process of configuring and maintaining the binding is error-prone and can lead to challenges and debug failures. Indeed, each service provider suggests a different way to access their Secrets, and each application developer in turn consumes those Secrets in a custom way for their applications.
Service Binding Operator 1.0, now in general availability (GA), expands the developer capabilities available on Red Hat OpenShift. As we'll see in this article, Service Binding Operator makes it easy for developers to connect their applications to backing services like REST APIs, databases, event buses, and others, providing a consistent and predictable experience.
-
Send S3 data to Telegram with Red Hat OpenShift Serverless Functions
Red Hat OpenShift Serverless Functions is a framework with tooling to support function development. The framework is built on top of the open source Knative project. It has been available in Tech Preview since Red Hat OpenShift 4.7 and is available on 4.6 (EUS) as well. The central tool in OpenShift Serverless Functions is the kn func command, a plug-in extending the Knative kn command-line interface (CLI) to enable function development on the Knative platform.
Development of this plug-in is led by Red Hat through the Boson Project. This open source project has generated interest in the Knative community because function development capabilities atop Knative have been long-awaited and highly anticipated. The Boson Project has been officially donated to the Knative project and its community.
Let's take a look at some of the new features added recently to OpenShift Serverless Functions. To demonstrate these capabilities, we will implement a simple Quarkus function that consumes data from an AWS S3 bucket and sends it to a Telegram chat.
-
IT careers: 10 ways to prove yourself during remote work | The Enterprisers Project
If an IT professional achieves a big win in her home office in the country, does it make a sound?
Perhaps you’re aware of the term “proximity bias:” the unconscious human tendency to favor what is closest to us. Veteran remote workers have long been aware of the predisposition for – and, in many cases, a clear cultural practice of – valuing more highly those employees who physically come into the office every day. People now navigating a hybrid work environment for the first time may also see this dynamic.
“It can be difficult to prove your value in a remote work situation because no one can see you and get a visual sense of how you’re performing,” says Cliff Milles, lead technical recruiter at Sungard Availability Services.
This can be a particular challenge for IT leaders. “In more senior positions there is more emphasis on relationship-building, stakeholder management, and leading by example, which then sets the tone and culture for others,” says Lars Hyland, chief learning officer of Totara Learning, a provider of enterprise learning, engagement, and performance management technology.
-
4 IT leadership tips for turbulent times | The Enterprisers Project
Even as many IT teams delivered results with little disruption in the last 18 months, the pandemic brought into focus the importance of soft skills in technology leadership. This is where businesses need to invest the most time in the remaining weeks of 2021 and beyond.
Technical expertise has always been a given in IT roles, but the ability to motivate staff, help build their skills, and look after their emotional wellbeing requires a different set of capabilities entirely. Successfully blending the two elements is the ultimate challenge of any tech leader.
Here are some key areas to focus on to ensure future success for your IT teams.
-
A Clang compiler, a hidden visibility, and a weak symbol
The LLVM packaging team recently ran into a compiler problem. A build of the LLVM package with Clang, with link-time optimization activated, failed validation. This article steps through how we explored, identified, and ultimately fixed the problem.
-
Kernel: Bootlin/Yocto and Linux 5.16 Additions
Best Linux desktop for 2021: Which one should you buy?
Linux on the desktop is a thing to behold. It's not only incredibly powerful and secure, but it's also flexible enough to become exactly what the user needs. And although you can successfully run Linux on just about any type of desktop machine (running lightweight Linux distributions on older hardware), to really get the most out of modern-day variants, it's best to have hardware up to the task. Linux doesn't require nearly the hardware needed to run Windows 11 or macOS, but why not give the open-source operating system extra power, so you can run more applications and services. So, why not send your money to companies that support open source in return? Which desktops are best suited for the task? Let's take a look at the five best options you have for 2021.
ESP32 and Arduino for Weather
Tiny SBC runs Linux on new RAM-equipped Allwinner RISC-V SoC
MangoPi is prepping a tiny “MangoPi-MQ1” SBC with the new Allwinner F133-A (D1s), a spin-down of Allwinner’s D1 that adds 64MB RAM. Both SoCs use the XuanTie C906, one of several RISC-V cores that Alibaba T-Head is now open sourcing. A MangoPi project from Beijing Wadora Technology Co. has announced a Linux-driven MangoPi-MQ1 SBC equipped with a new Allwinner F133-A (D1s) SoC. Allwinner’s F133-A is a slightly scaled down version of the Allwinner D1 SoC, which powers Sipeed’s Nezha SBC. Both SoCs are equipped with a RISC-V architecture XuanTie C906 core, which last week Alibaba’s T-Head subsidiary announced is being open sourced along with several other cores (see farther below).
