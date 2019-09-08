Kernel: Bootlin/Yocto and Linux 5.16 Additions Maintaining Yocto Project Documentation - Bootlin's blog For many years, Bootlin has been a strong user and a contributor to the Yocto Project, delivering numerous customized embedded Linux distributions and Board Support Packages based on Yocto Project and OpenEmbedded to its customers, for a wide range of hardware platforms and architectures. In 2021, we have been able to bring this engagement further, as Bootlin engineer Michael Opdenacker has been given the opportunity to work as a maintainer for Yocto Project’s documentation, thanks to funding from the Linux Foundation. Since the mourning of Scott Rifenbark, the former maintainer, in early 2020, the project was in need for someone to fill this role.

Qualcomm MSM DRM Driver Improvements Submitted Ahead Of Linux 5.16 - Phoronix The MSM DRM driver for supporting the open-source display/graphics support with Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs has submitted their main feature pull request to DRM-Next ahead of the upcoming Linux 5.16 merge window. The MSM DRM driver changes for Linux 5.16 aren't too exciting but do include a few items worth mentioning. First up, Embedded DisplayPort (eDP) support has been added to MSM's DisplayPort sub-driver for newer SoCs having native eDP output.

Apple Silicon GPIO Driver Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.16 - Phoronix Along with the Apple Silicon PCIe driver, another new driver for supporting Apple Silicon (primarily with a focus on the Apple M1 for now) with the upcoming Linux 5.16 cycle is a new pinctrl/GPIO driver. Queued overnight into the linux-pinctrl.git's "for-next" branch is the 500+ lines of code driver developed by Arm's Joey Gouly and Corellium's Stan Skowronek for bringing up the pinctrl/GPIO support for Apple SoCs.

Nintendo Switch Controller Driver Finally Set For Linux 5.16 - Phoronix After stalling last year when it was queued up in HID's "for-5.10/nintendo" branch only to not make it into HID-next at the time, that threshold has now been crossed with the latest Nintendo Switch controller driver now ready for introduction in Linux 5.16. This open-source driver enables the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con and Pro controllers to work under Linux with a mainline kernel driver.

Best Linux desktop for 2021: Which one should you buy? Linux on the desktop is a thing to behold. It's not only incredibly powerful and secure, but it's also flexible enough to become exactly what the user needs. And although you can successfully run Linux on just about any type of desktop machine (running lightweight Linux distributions on older hardware), to really get the most out of modern-day variants, it's best to have hardware up to the task. Linux doesn't require nearly the hardware needed to run Windows 11 or macOS, but why not give the open-source operating system extra power, so you can run more applications and services. So, why not send your money to companies that support open source in return? Which desktops are best suited for the task? Let's take a look at the five best options you have for 2021.