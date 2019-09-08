Yaru-Colors is a theme project to bring different colors to Ubuntu’s Yaru theme. Here’s how to install it. Yaru is the default theme for Ubuntu, backed by the community. It is the user interface theme that has been used in Ubuntu since 18.10. The name “Yaru” follows the Japanese influence on Ubuntu’s theme naming and it means “to do.” But what is theme? In short, a theme is what determines the colors, borders, shadows, size, and shape of individual elements on the screen.

This tutorial will help you install Go(Golang) on a Manjaro/Arch Linux system. This guide can also work for other Linux systems like Debian or Ubuntu or Redhat based systems. Go is a statically typed, compiled programming language designed at Google by Robert Griesemer, Rob Pike, and Ken Thompson. It’s has always been said to be an easy language for developers to learn quickly. Golang is very useful for writing light-weight microservices, infrastructure like networked servers and also tools and systems for developers. It can alsobe used for generating APIs that interact with front-end applications. If you want to build a small functional microservice quickly, then Golang is a great tool to use.

SQL statement is a more manual approach to creating a database than using Oracle Database Configuration Assistant (DBCA). One advantage of using this statement over using DBCA is that you can create databases from within scripts. Hi guys ! In this write up, we will learn, how to create database on oracle database using the manual approach (CMD) When you use the CREATE DATABASE statement, you must complete additional actions before you have an operational database. These actions include building views on the data dictionary tables and installing standard PL/SQL packages. You perform these actions by running the supplied scripts. To Create the database, we have to work through step by step, we will discuss about these below. Seat tight and hold your breath !

Hi there ! In today’s write up, we will get to know, how to reset the weblogic console/admin password in case you forgot that. This might be a shot article. If you want to learn more about weblogic, please refer to my previous tutorial about instllation & configuration weblogic 14c server on centos 8 from here https://unixcop.com/oracle-weblogic-14c-on-centos-8/ To reset the password, we first need to go the weblogic domain home.

After installing Oracle Weblogic, it’s necessary to give username & password every time it’s prompt. It’s sometime a hassle, for some extent, we don’t want to provide username & password every time. Hello guys ! Today we will learn, how to start the weblogic Admin Server & Node Manager without providing username & password every time. While starting the Admin Server (or) Managed Servers for the first time after the domain creation you must have been prompted for the username and password, In order to handle it, there is a task we need to do.

Hi There ! In this write up, we will discuss about how to create & assign users to the oracle DB As always, begin by connecting to your server where Oracle is hosted, then connect to Oracle itself as the SYSTEM account. The SYSTEM account is one of a handful of predefined administrative accounts generated automatically when Oracle is installed. SYSTEM is capable of most administrative tasks, but the task we’re particularly interested in is account management.

Deployment is one of the most crucial and conclusive stages of software development. A proper deployment strategy is vital in delivering the best experience to your users while utilizing your services efficiently. However, this process also brings its own set of challenges with it. Node.js, the open-source JavaScript runtime, is a popular choice for building the backend infrastructure of your application by allowing you to run JavaScript outside web browsers. But what if your Node.js application crashes in production? Find out how you can avoid such scenarios in this article.

Google Chrome is a widely used web browser in the world. Google Chrome is fast and secure as well. However, it is not an open-source web browser. Hence, Debian comes with a pre-loaded Chromium browser, and not a Chrome. Chromium is an open-source browser. If you still want to install the Google Chrome browser on Linux, this article is for you. Installing Chrome on Linux has a little twist as it’s not an open-source browser. So let’s check out how you can easily install Chrome browser from a Linux terminal.

Today we are looking at how to install the latest version of Minetest on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Many people would sometimes like to have access to Android. In this article, I will cover the steps to install Android 9 on a Virtual Box machine. Having access to Android on your system can make it easier for accessing apps that are only available on Android.

We have a default theme Yaru on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and in other recent versions of Ubuntu Linux, to give a new feel we can change the accent color of this default theme using Yaru-colors. Well, there are lots of customized themes available to install & apply on Ubuntu, however, what if you don’t want to change the default look of your Linux. I mean the one your getting via Yaru. But still need some new touch & feel on your system. Then try out Yaru-Colors, it will be the visual theme (style of widgets, colors, icons, and GNOME Shell) for official them Yaru of Ubuntu. It is increasingly polished and closely follows the line marked by GNOME. However, not everyone likes the combination and, changing the right thing, Yaru Color is an ideal complement to get away from the characteristic orange, but keep the essence of the distribution.

In my quest to automate the testing of the Linux Kernel, I need to automate the build of the Linux Kernel. To build the Kernel, you need the requisite packages. What are they? Let’s find out. I am staring with a Baremetal Fedora Image. It has 344 packages installed already. I’m going to assume that this set is available when I do my automated build as well, or that the needed packages will get pulled in by dependencies. If not, I will find out when my automation fails to run and I will add them at that point. Most Fedora and CentOS based documents on building the Kernel have you do a group install of the “Development Tools” yum package group. I don’t want to do this for two reasons. First, I want to use the beaker format which just lists the packages in the job description. Second, I want to minimize the non-required packages, and Development Tools is general purpose group for coding; not everyone needs everythingm, and I don’t want to put non-essential packages on the system.

Images are available at https://trisquel.info/download or directly at https://cdimage.trisquel.info/ and its mirrors. This minor update to the 9.x "Etiona" series is intended to provide an up to date set of ISO images, both for use as an installation medium and as a live environment with newer packages.