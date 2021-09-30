mesa 21.3.0-rc3 Hello everyone, The third release candidate is now available, containing again mostly zink fixes, and a handful of patches for everything else. Please test it and report any issue here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new Issues that should block the release of 21.3.0 should be added to the corresponding milestone: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/milestones/27 Cheers, Eric Also: Mesa 21.3-rc3 Released With Many Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Fixes

today's leftovers Disney+ streams to Linux-based VIDAA Smart OS Disney+, a world-renowned streaming application, and VIDAA, a Linux-based smart TV operating system, announced that Disney+ will be coming soon to VIDAA Smart OS-powered Hisense and Toshiba smart televisions, with the latest firmware version.

Router Freedom at risk: Latvia allows restrictions to consumers' rights Latvia's reform of the telecom law weakens Router Freedom in the country. The national regulator, SPRK, has allowed ISPs to restrict the use of personal routers on the grounds of "technological necessity". We explain why this is problematic and what impact it can have for end-users' rights. Router Freedom is the right end-users have to choose and use their own modems and routers to connect to the Internet. Since 2020, European countries have been in a process of implementing this right within a reform of EU telecommunications law. In this context, Latvia has created a risky precedent against end-users' rights by allowing internet service providers (ISPs) to determine restrictions on the use of personal routers and modems based on "technological necessities". The FSFE has engaged with the Latvian regulator, SPRK, to stress the necessity to change the law as it represents a big loss for consumer rights.

Virtual Conferences: a love-hate relationship I love conferences. Now, that most conferences are either virtual or hybrid (both virtual and on-premises), people often say that it must be heaven for me. I can visit many more conferences and give many more talks. Well, it is not just this simple. Virtual conferences are a love-hate relationship for me. Of course, there are some advantages, but also disadvantages.

Add Mycelium To Your Mesh Networks In many parts of the world, days after a good rainfall, it’s fairly common to see various species of mushrooms popping up out of the ground. These mysterious organisms aren’t the whole story, though. The living being is a vast network of hidden fibers, called mycelium, spreading through the ground and into any other organic material it can colonize. Its air of mystery and its vast reach are the inspiration for entire Star Trek shows and, of course, projects like this LoRa-based mesh network called Mycelium.

Sparky 6.1 RC1 ARMHF Sparky 6.1 Release Candidate 1 ARMHF for single board machines RaspberryPi is out. It is based on Debian Bullseye packages and build using the pi-gen script. The system works on Linux kernel 5.10.63 and is available, as before, in two versions: – Openbox – with small set of applications – CLI – text mode only to do it yourself user: pi, password: sparky root user password: toor

Bluez 5.62 compiled in OpenEmbedded EasyOS 3.1 has package bluez5 version 5.54. There have been improvements since then, so I have compiled 5.62 in OE.

I’m livestreaming Kalendar development! Today (Wednesday 27th Oct) at 18:00 CEST I will be streaming some Kalendar development live on YouTube and on KDE’s Peertube instance.