12 Best Free Linux Issue Tracking Systems

Issue tracking systems cover a few different types of computer software applications which help to manage and maintain lists of issues in a number of ways. One of the most common types of an issue tracker is the bug tracking system. This system tracks issues by helping software developers keep on top of reported software bugs and acts as an aid in quality assurance. The other main types of issue tracking systems are service desk and help desk management software which help firms create, update, and resolve reported customer issues.

Issue tracking systems play an important role for any development project and collaborative venture, enabling developers and corporate project teams to concentrate on identifying issues and tasks, ensuring that they are resolved, and at the same time to stay focused on what is important.

Compute module and dev kit debut V2X-focused i.MX8X Lite

SolidRun unveiled an “i.MX 8XLite SOM” and “Hummingboard i.MX 8XLite” dev kit that run Linux on NXP’s new i.MX8X Lite SoC with up to 2x -A35, Cortex-M4F, and a V2X accelerator for automotive vehicle communications. Earlier this month, NXP announced a headless i.MX8X Lite (or i.MX 8XLite) system-on-chip SoC for automotive telematics, V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything), and IIoT applications. Now SolidRun has followed up with a Linux-driven i.MX 8XLite System-on-Module (SOM) and a compact Hummingboard i.MX 8XLite development kit built around the SoC. Read more

Android Leftovers

Samsung Becomes The Latest Tech Giant To Launch A Game Streaming Service

The platform will run on the company’s custom Linux based operating system called Tizen. Read more

mesa 21.3.0-rc3

Hello everyone, The third release candidate is now available, containing again mostly zink fixes, and a handful of patches for everything else. Please test it and report any issue here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new Issues that should block the release of 21.3.0 should be added to the corresponding milestone: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/milestones/27 Cheers, Eric Read more Also: Mesa 21.3-rc3 Released With Many Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Fixes

