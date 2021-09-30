Language Selection

Android Leftovers

Thursday 28th of October 2021 08:45:01 AM
Android
Compute module and dev kit debut V2X-focused i.MX8X Lite

SolidRun unveiled an “i.MX 8XLite SOM” and “Hummingboard i.MX 8XLite” dev kit that run Linux on NXP’s new i.MX8X Lite SoC with up to 2x -A35, Cortex-M4F, and a V2X accelerator for automotive vehicle communications. Earlier this month, NXP announced a headless i.MX8X Lite (or i.MX 8XLite) system-on-chip SoC for automotive telematics, V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything), and IIoT applications. Now SolidRun has followed up with a Linux-driven i.MX 8XLite System-on-Module (SOM) and a compact Hummingboard i.MX 8XLite development kit built around the SoC. Read more

Samsung Becomes The Latest Tech Giant To Launch A Game Streaming Service

The platform will run on the company’s custom Linux based operating system called Tizen. Read more

mesa 21.3.0-rc3

Hello everyone, The third release candidate is now available, containing again mostly zink fixes, and a handful of patches for everything else. Please test it and report any issue here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new Issues that should block the release of 21.3.0 should be added to the corresponding milestone: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/milestones/27 Cheers, Eric Read more Also: Mesa 21.3-rc3 Released With Many Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Fixes

