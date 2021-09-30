Android Leftovers
Android 12: News, Features, Release Date, And More
Asus is recruiting Android 12 beta testers for Zenfone 8 Flip - GSMArena.com news
How To Find The Privacy Dashboard In Android 12
Google to launch Android 12L soon
Motorola Android 11 update: List of eligible devices & release date
Nokia T20 Android tablet may launch soon in India, confirms Flipkart teaser - Technology News
PUBG Mobile Lite APK download link for version 0.22.0 on Android devices
Thomson Oath Pro Max 4K Android Smart TV Series With Dolby Audio, HDR10+ Support Launched in India | Technology News
Mobile Security Guide For Android Users
Compute module and dev kit debut V2X-focused i.MX8X Lite
SolidRun unveiled an “i.MX 8XLite SOM” and “Hummingboard i.MX 8XLite” dev kit that run Linux on NXP’s new i.MX8X Lite SoC with up to 2x -A35, Cortex-M4F, and a V2X accelerator for automotive vehicle communications. Earlier this month, NXP announced a headless i.MX8X Lite (or i.MX 8XLite) system-on-chip SoC for automotive telematics, V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything), and IIoT applications. Now SolidRun has followed up with a Linux-driven i.MX 8XLite System-on-Module (SOM) and a compact Hummingboard i.MX 8XLite development kit built around the SoC.
Samsung Becomes The Latest Tech Giant To Launch A Game Streaming Service
The platform will run on the company’s custom Linux based operating system called Tizen.
mesa 21.3.0-rc3
