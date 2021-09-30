Language Selection

Open source recognized as a key economic pillar in EU study

A September 2021 study on the economic impact of open source software and hardware concluded that open source technologies injected EUR 65-95 billion into the European economy. This study is timely given the current rollout of the European Union's EUR 750 billion recovery investment, which has allotted 20% for digital transformation. Growing political efforts to understand and quantify the importance of open source in realizing EU digital sovereignty accentuate the study's significance. The European Union sponsored the study, which was written by Fraunhofer ISI and OpenForum Europe.

During the February 2021 EU Open Source Policy Summit's keynote, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton emphasized the European Union's leadership in using open source software (OSS) across all technical, political, and economic domains. This study provides yet more hard economic evidence to support the commissioner's assertion that using and contributing to open source is vital to European economic recovery—not only in terms of bolstering public sector adoption but also for industrial strategy.

Compute module and dev kit debut V2X-focused i.MX8X Lite

SolidRun unveiled an “i.MX 8XLite SOM” and “Hummingboard i.MX 8XLite” dev kit that run Linux on NXP’s new i.MX8X Lite SoC with up to 2x -A35, Cortex-M4F, and a V2X accelerator for automotive vehicle communications. Earlier this month, NXP announced a headless i.MX8X Lite (or i.MX 8XLite) system-on-chip SoC for automotive telematics, V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything), and IIoT applications. Now SolidRun has followed up with a Linux-driven i.MX 8XLite System-on-Module (SOM) and a compact Hummingboard i.MX 8XLite development kit built around the SoC. Read more

Android Leftovers

Samsung Becomes The Latest Tech Giant To Launch A Game Streaming Service

The platform will run on the company’s custom Linux based operating system called Tizen. Read more

mesa 21.3.0-rc3

Hello everyone, The third release candidate is now available, containing again mostly zink fixes, and a handful of patches for everything else. Please test it and report any issue here: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/new Issues that should block the release of 21.3.0 should be added to the corresponding milestone: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/milestones/27 Cheers, Eric Read more Also: Mesa 21.3-rc3 Released With Many Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Fixes

