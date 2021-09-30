Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Released with Ubuntu Server 21.10 Support
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is the successor of the Raspberry Pi Zero W board and the third model in the Raspberry Pi Zero series, which has sold nearly four million units worldwide since its launch six years ago.
Powered by the same Quad-Core 64-bit Broadcom BCM2710A1 ARM Cortex-A53 processor as the first version of the Raspberry Pi 3 board, Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is bundled into a single space-saving package with 512MB LPDDR2 SDRAM, 2.4GHz IEEE 802.11b/g/n wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.2, and OpenGL ES 1.1 / 2.0 graphics.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 539 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open source recognized as a key economic pillar in EU study
A September 2021 study on the economic impact of open source software and hardware concluded that open source technologies injected EUR 65-95 billion into the European economy. This study is timely given the current rollout of the European Union's EUR 750 billion recovery investment, which has allotted 20% for digital transformation. Growing political efforts to understand and quantify the importance of open source in realizing EU digital sovereignty accentuate the study's significance. The European Union sponsored the study, which was written by Fraunhofer ISI and OpenForum Europe. During the February 2021 EU Open Source Policy Summit's keynote, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton emphasized the European Union's leadership in using open source software (OSS) across all technical, political, and economic domains. This study provides yet more hard economic evidence to support the commissioner's assertion that using and contributing to open source is vital to European economic recovery—not only in terms of bolstering public sector adoption but also for industrial strategy.
Android Leftovers
12 Best Free Linux Issue Tracking Systems
Issue tracking systems cover a few different types of computer software applications which help to manage and maintain lists of issues in a number of ways. One of the most common types of an issue tracker is the bug tracking system. This system tracks issues by helping software developers keep on top of reported software bugs and acts as an aid in quality assurance. The other main types of issue tracking systems are service desk and help desk management software which help firms create, update, and resolve reported customer issues. Issue tracking systems play an important role for any development project and collaborative venture, enabling developers and corporate project teams to concentrate on identifying issues and tasks, ensuring that they are resolved, and at the same time to stay focused on what is important.
Compute module and dev kit debut V2X-focused i.MX8X Lite
SolidRun unveiled an “i.MX 8XLite SOM” and “Hummingboard i.MX 8XLite” dev kit that run Linux on NXP’s new i.MX8X Lite SoC with up to 2x -A35, Cortex-M4F, and a V2X accelerator for automotive vehicle communications. Earlier this month, NXP announced a headless i.MX8X Lite (or i.MX 8XLite) system-on-chip SoC for automotive telematics, V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything), and IIoT applications. Now SolidRun has followed up with a Linux-driven i.MX 8XLite System-on-Module (SOM) and a compact Hummingboard i.MX 8XLite development kit built around the SoC.
Recent comments
14 hours 37 min ago
14 hours 39 min ago
15 hours 30 min ago
15 hours 48 min ago
16 hours 21 min ago
17 hours 38 min ago
17 hours 41 min ago
17 hours 54 min ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago