Ubuntu 21.10 Performance Continues In The Right Direction For AArch64
As a good sign ahead of the important Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release in the spring, Ubuntu 21.10 further ups the 64-bit ARM (AArch64) performance. Here is a look at some of the gains in going from Ubuntu 21.04 to the recently released Ubuntu 21.10.
Similar to the improvements seen on x86_64 and especially the much better RISC-V performance, Ubuntu 21.10 is doing real well on AArch64 too. Ubuntu 21.04 already tended to be measurably faster than Ubuntu 20.04 LTS while now with Ubuntu 21.10, the performance continues increasing ahead of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Released with Ubuntu Server 21.10 Support
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is the successor of the Raspberry Pi Zero W board and the third model in the Raspberry Pi Zero series, which has sold nearly four million units worldwide since its launch six years ago. Powered by the same Quad-Core 64-bit Broadcom BCM2710A1 ARM Cortex-A53 processor as the first version of the Raspberry Pi 3 board, Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is bundled into a single space-saving package with 512MB LPDDR2 SDRAM, 2.4GHz IEEE 802.11b/g/n wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.2, and OpenGL ES 1.1 / 2.0 graphics.
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Announced, Priced At $15. Here’s All the Details
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced the third successor of Zero series - Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, costing you just $15. We round up the announcement.
Open source recognized as a key economic pillar in EU study
A September 2021 study on the economic impact of open source software and hardware concluded that open source technologies injected EUR 65-95 billion into the European economy. This study is timely given the current rollout of the European Union's EUR 750 billion recovery investment, which has allotted 20% for digital transformation. Growing political efforts to understand and quantify the importance of open source in realizing EU digital sovereignty accentuate the study's significance. The European Union sponsored the study, which was written by Fraunhofer ISI and OpenForum Europe. During the February 2021 EU Open Source Policy Summit's keynote, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton emphasized the European Union's leadership in using open source software (OSS) across all technical, political, and economic domains. This study provides yet more hard economic evidence to support the commissioner's assertion that using and contributing to open source is vital to European economic recovery—not only in terms of bolstering public sector adoption but also for industrial strategy.
