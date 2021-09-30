Escuelas Linux 7.2 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 5.14, Updated Apps

Escuelas Linux 7.2 comes two months after Escuelas Linux 7.1 with updated internals and applications. It’s based on the Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS (Focal Fossa) point release and derived from Bodhi Linux 6.0, using the latest Moksha 0.3.4 graphical desktop environment. Being based on Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, this release comes with the Linux 5.11 kernel series by default, but it also lets users install the latest and greatest Linux kernel 5.14 using the offline script provided in the default installation.

Ubuntu 21.10 Performance Continues In The Right Direction For AArch64

As a good sign ahead of the important Ubuntu 22.04 LTS release in the spring, Ubuntu 21.10 further ups the 64-bit ARM (AArch64) performance. Here is a look at some of the gains in going from Ubuntu 21.04 to the recently released Ubuntu 21.10. Similar to the improvements seen on x86_64 and especially the much better RISC-V performance, Ubuntu 21.10 is doing real well on AArch64 too. Ubuntu 21.04 already tended to be measurably faster than Ubuntu 20.04 LTS while now with Ubuntu 21.10, the performance continues increasing ahead of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

