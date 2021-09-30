today's howtos
A Simple Guide to Using the netstat Command in Linux
netstat is a command-line tool used to monitor network statistics. It enables you to view network data such as the ports in use, active connections, packets that have been transferred, etc.
It’s interesting to note that this very utility is available on Windows Server editions and is very similar in usage to that on Linux.
Follow through this article to see how you can use the netstat command on your Linux system.
OSSEC (Open Source HIDS SECurity) - Unixcop
OSSEC is an open source host-based intrusion detection system that can be used to keep track of servers activity. It supports most operating systems such as Linux, FreeBSD, OpenBSD, Windows, Solaris and much more. It is used to monitor one server or multiple servers in server/agent mode and give you a real-time view into what’s happening on your server. OSSEC has a cross-platform architecture that enables you to monitor multiple systems from centralized location.
In this tutorial, we will learn how to install and configure OSSEC to monitor local Ubuntu 20.04 server. We will also install OSSEC Web UI and test OSSEC against any file modification
Bash Shell Scripting for beginners (Part 2)
Welcome to part 2 of Bash Shell Scripting at a beginner level. This article will dive into some more unique aspects of bash scripting. It will continue to use familiar commands, with an explain of anything new, and cover standard output standard input, standard error, the “pipe”, and data redirection.
How to install AngularCLI on Debian 11?
If we are talking about Javascript then it is very likely that we will also find AngularJS somewhere. Today, in this post, you will learn how to install AngularCLI on Debian 11, and with this tool, you will be able to create AngularJS projects smoothly and quickly.
How to Install GIMP on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable
GIMP is free, open-source raster graphics editing software primarily used for image manipulation and image editing, transcoding between various image formats, free-form drawing, and many more specialized tasks. GIMP is released under GPL-3.0-or-later license and is available for Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.
How to Install Swift Programming Language on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable
Swift, often referred to as “Objective-C, without the C,” is an open-source programming language developed and maintained by Apple. Swift is a general-purpose programming language built using modern safety, performance, and software design patterns. The Swift project aims to create the best available language for systems programming to mobile and desktop apps, scaling up to cloud services.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Swift Programming Language on your Fedora 35 system.
How to Install Redis & Configure on Fedora 35 - LinuxCapable
Redis is an open-source (BSD licensed), in-memory key-value data structure store used as a database, cache, and message broker. Redis supports data structures such as strings, hashes, lists, sets, sorted sets with range queries, bitmaps, hyperlog logs, geospatial indexes, and streams. Redis also provides high availability with Redis Sentinel software logic, creating automatic partitioning across Redis nodes with Redis Cluster.
You will know how to install and configure Redis on your Fedora 35 operating system at the end of the guide.
How to Install & Configure Memcached on openSUSE Leap 15 - LinuxCapable
Memcached is used to speed up dynamic database-driven websites by caching data and objects in RAM. This reduces the number of times an external data source must be read, which lowers overheads and speeds up response times. The memory caching software is a free, open-source project that anyone can use.
At the end of the tutorial, you will know how to install and configure Memcached on your openSUSE Leap 15 operating system.
How to Install Elasticsearch on openSUSE Leap 15 - LinuxCapable
Elasticsearch is a highly scalable open-source full-text search and analytics engine. It is generally the underlying engine/technology that powers applications with complex search features and requirements. The software supports RESTful operations that allow you to store, search, and analyze significant volumes of data quickly and in near real-time. Elasticsearch is well-liked and popular amongst sysadmins and developers as it is a mighty search engine based on the Lucene library.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Elastic Search on openSUSE Leap 15.
How to Repair a Damaged Filesystem in Ubuntu
The reputation of the various Linux operating system distributions speaks for itself. These prime operating system environments continue to be secure, open-source, open to frequent software updates, and are embraced by a growing user community and developers’ support.
However, these Linux OS attributes and stripes do not guarantee a bulletproof status. Sometimes you do not have control of what happens or what will happen to your Linux OS filesystem.
A Linux filesystem tends to get damaged or corrupted due to unavoidable circumstances like the unsafe removal of a media or drive hosting the Linux OS, instantaneous system crashes, and unexpected power losses.
How to Install Tor Browser on openSUSE Leap 15 - LinuxCapable
Tor, also known as The Onion Router, is open-source, free software that enables anonymous communication when using online services such as web surfing. The Tor network directs the Internet traffic through an accessible worldwide volunteer overlay network with over six thousand relays and continues to grow. Many users want to find more ways to keep their information and activities anonymous or at least as private as possible, which has led to Tor Browser growing quite popular in recent years as it conceals a user’s location and usage from anyone conducting network surveillance or traffic analysis.
The Tor network is intended to protect the personal privacy of users and their freedom and ability from conducting communication without having their activities monitored, and data were taken without their consent and used to sum it up.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest Tor Browser on openSUSE Leap 15.
How to Install Snap & Snap-Store (Snapcraft) on openSUSE Leap 15 - LinuxCapable
By default, openSUSE does not come with Snap or Snap Store installed as this is a feature that was built by developed by Canonical as a faster and easier way to get the latest versions of software installed on Ubuntu systems, and Snap packages are installed from a central SNAP server operated by Canonical.
Snap can be installed and, for the most part, work with most packages on openSUSE-based systems that are currently actively supported. There are a few conflicts with specific packages. The issue with snaps VS zypper package manager is that Snaps are self-contained, resulting in an increased .snap due to having all its dependencies included and various degrees of slight performance degradation compared to a natively installed application. In contrast, the zypper is much lighter than its snap counterpart because it doesn’t need to bundle dependencies.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Snapcraft and have the ability to use this feature going forward in openSUSE Leap 15.
How to create User accounts in Linux Mint, Graphically - Linux Shout
Those who are not comfortable with the command line can use the graphical user interface in Linux Mint 20.2, latest or previous versions to create users’ accounts and add them in particular groups. Here we show the steps on how to set up a new account in Linux Mint.
Zenity - Create GUI Dialog Boxes In Bash Scripts - OSTechNix
When it comes to bash scripting, all the scripts are mainly focused on the command-line operation. Whether you need input from the user or display some messages, everything is done through the terminal. Most people writing scripts using Bash have no idea there are a set of GUI tools available. In this article, we are going to see about one such tool called Zenity - a simple program that enables you to create graphical (GTK+) dialog boxes in command-line and shell scripts.
How To Install GCC on Debian 11 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GCC on Debian 11. For those of you who didn’t know, GCC (GNU Compiler Collection) is a collection of tools used to compile different programming languages’ source code into binary, executables, or libraries. GCC supports a lot of programming languages like C, C++, Java, Objective-C, Go, Fortran, Ada, etc.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of GCC Compiler on a Debian 11 (Bullseye).
How To Setup Rsyslog on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to setup Rsyslog on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Rsyslog is an open-source software tool for Unix-based operating systems used for collecting log messages from multiple network devices. It helps system administrators to keep an eye on all servers from the central point. Rsyslog works in a client/server model, it receives logs from the remote client on port 514 over the TCP/UDP protocol.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Rsyslog on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How to Setup Zabbix to Send Email Alerts to Gmail Account [Ed: Just updated]
If you are using Zabbix to monitor your infrastructure you might want to receive email alerts from your local domain somewhere on a public internet domain, even if you don’t own a valid registered internet domain name with a mail server which you can configure on your own.
How to Install and Configure Cacti on Ubuntu 20.04
Cacti is an open-source web-based network monitoring and system monitoring graphing tool. It is a frontend to RRDTool - a Time Series Database (TSDB).
Using Cacti you can monitor servers and network devices such as servers, routers, and switches. It gathers and monitors network traffic using the SNMP protocol. It can monitor various system metrics such as CPU, memory disk space, and bandwidth utilization among others. You can also set up alerts so that you receive email notifications in the event of a system outage. Furthermore, it enables a faster response time when a problem arises.
You can use LAMP stack to install Cacti on Linux Distribution. It also supports Nginx and IIS Webserver. The data collected is then stored in a MySQL or MariaDB database. The Data Collection framework is fully distributed, fault-tolerant and scalable.
How to Install and Configure Fail2ban on Debian 11 – TecAdmin
Every server which is accessible from the Internet is at great risk of brute-force and malware attacks. Hackers try to use brute-force attempts to get access to applications that are accessible on public networks.
Fail2ban is a tool that is used to protect Linux-based machines from automated attacks by improving their security. It monitors the logs for any malicious activity and allows the user to temporarily or permanently block remote IP addresses
This how-to guide will explain how to install, configure and set up Fail2ban on a Debian 11 based system.
How to install yay(AUR helper) in Manjaro/Arch Linux
Yay – Yet another Yogurt is an AUR Helper written in Go. It’s objective is providing an interface of pacman with minimal user input, yaourt like search and with almost no dependencies.
Yaourt has been discontinued in favour of yay. Yaourt (Yet Another User Repository Tool) is an advanced command line tool for installing packages on Arch Linux. It is a powerful wrapper for Pacman, the standard package management utility for Arch Linux with extended features and remarkable AUR (Arch Linux User Repository) support.
How to hide folders and files in Linux using a text file - Linux Shout
If you have multiple folders and files to hide on Linux then we can do that just using a text file, here we will know how?
Well, we can hide folders and files in Linux using a traditional method that is adding periods in front of their names. For example, if you rename the “Documents” folder as “.Documents”, it will disappear from view. The same as if you do it with any other type of file, it will be hidden.
Moreover, this method is the default on all Linux to hide folders and configuration files. To see hidden items the user can use the “Ctrl + H” key combination and the same to hide them again.
Interview of Nicolas Lécureuil, chair of the Mageia Board, on Linuxfr.org
Nicolas Lécureuil, alias NeoClust, is a long time user of LinuxFr.org. He has an account on the website dedicated to Linux since 2005. Nicolas became the president of the Board of Mageia early in 2021. Nicolas has been, and still is, very active everywhere in the Mageia forums, discussion lists and the cauldron development, where new versions of the distribution are being cooked. In this interview, we will see that he is an early Mageian. Also, we will discover his ambitions and projects for this distribution, which is one of the most accessible to the general public.
deepin OS: The Artistic, Unique Features Computer Users Would Love
This is an overview of deepin OS for everyone who looks for the best alternative operating systems for their computing. It is a GNU/Linux distribution that is well made, artistic and beautiful, practically easy to use, and at the same time unique no other Free Software Desktop Systems could ever thought to be. We made this review based on version 20.2.4 and hopefully this can give you pictures of deepin OS. Lastly, we still hope that deepin OS will soon be mass produced so people can just purchase a deepin laptop or deepin PC they want to start their software freedom. We think deepin OS is artistic and unique for user's computing with aforementioned features explained in the whole article. We, once again, wish deepin OS to be mass produced, as we believe it is ready and deserves mass production more than either Windows or macOS so millions of people could start their software freedom computing. We strongly appreciate one shop, The Linux Laptop, who sell laptops with deepin OS preinstalled and international shipping, as that would help many people who can only work with, not take care of nor install the hardware or software in their computers. Is it not good if Wuhan Deepin Technology as the organization behind deepin OS, does the same? All in all, the unique traits of deepin OS can be a good study for everybody including other Free Software Desktop Systems developers.
