Love Sonic? Check out the Sonic 30th Anniversary Bundle | GamingOnLinux
I grew up playing Sonic on the Sega Mega Drive, so this looks like an awesome bundle for me. Humble Bundle has put up a small but nice collection with the Sonic 30th Anniversary Bundle.
NFT developers petition Valve to unban blockchain games from Steam
A group of 29 NFT developers and technology advocacy groups, including digital rights-focused nonprofit Fight For the Future, is asking Valve to reverse its ban of blockchain games on Steam. In an open letter, they write, "In the spirit of [Steam's] pioneering vision, we ask that you take a chance on this rapidly growing technology."
That technology was more or less banned from Steam earlier this month when Valve added a rule prohibiting applications that "issue or allow exchange of cryptocurrencies or NFTs." Valve hasn't publicly explained its reason for the decision, but according to Age of Rust developer SpacePirate, Valve doesn't want "items that can have real-world value" on Steam.
New build of Proton Experimental helps Project CARS 3, Control and more on Linux | GamingOnLinux
We continue seeing lots of quick fixes coming into Proton Experimental, the special testing version of the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer with another release up now. This is the software that enables you to run Windows games and applications on Linux with Steam. If you wish to know more about Steam Play and Proton do check out our dedicated section.
Tame wild jellies in Alchemic Cutie when it releases on November 12 | GamingOnLinux
Ready for your next super-sweet casual adventure? Alchemic Cutie is set to finally see a Steam release with native Linux support on November 12.
Alchemic Cutie is a wholesome relaxing RPG set on colourful Wimba Island. While taming wild jellies, you’ll meet villagers, enter jelly competitions and uncover the secrets of the island. With a style a bit like Stardew Valley and a setting that looks just as lovely, it's got plenty for you to do. The jelly raising system sounds like a lot of fun with each being given unique stats, plus there's over four thousand visual styles for them. You get to tame, breed and raise whatever you want.
Interview of Nicolas Lécureuil, chair of the Mageia Board, on Linuxfr.org
Nicolas Lécureuil, alias NeoClust, is a long time user of LinuxFr.org. He has an account on the website dedicated to Linux since 2005. Nicolas became the president of the Board of Mageia early in 2021. Nicolas has been, and still is, very active everywhere in the Mageia forums, discussion lists and the cauldron development, where new versions of the distribution are being cooked. In this interview, we will see that he is an early Mageian. Also, we will discover his ambitions and projects for this distribution, which is one of the most accessible to the general public.
deepin OS: The Artistic, Unique Features Computer Users Would Love
This is an overview of deepin OS for everyone who looks for the best alternative operating systems for their computing. It is a GNU/Linux distribution that is well made, artistic and beautiful, practically easy to use, and at the same time unique no other Free Software Desktop Systems could ever thought to be. We made this review based on version 20.2.4 and hopefully this can give you pictures of deepin OS. Lastly, we still hope that deepin OS will soon be mass produced so people can just purchase a deepin laptop or deepin PC they want to start their software freedom. We think deepin OS is artistic and unique for user's computing with aforementioned features explained in the whole article. We, once again, wish deepin OS to be mass produced, as we believe it is ready and deserves mass production more than either Windows or macOS so millions of people could start their software freedom computing. We strongly appreciate one shop, The Linux Laptop, who sell laptops with deepin OS preinstalled and international shipping, as that would help many people who can only work with, not take care of nor install the hardware or software in their computers. Is it not good if Wuhan Deepin Technology as the organization behind deepin OS, does the same? All in all, the unique traits of deepin OS can be a good study for everybody including other Free Software Desktop Systems developers.
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
