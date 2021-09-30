Language Selection

Games: Sonic, Steam, Proton Experimental, Alchemic Cutie

Thursday 28th of October 2021 04:18:13 PM
Gaming
  • Love Sonic? Check out the Sonic 30th Anniversary Bundle | GamingOnLinux

    I grew up playing Sonic on the Sega Mega Drive, so this looks like an awesome bundle for me. Humble Bundle has put up a small but nice collection with the Sonic 30th Anniversary Bundle.

  • NFT developers petition Valve to unban blockchain games from Steam

    A group of 29 NFT developers and technology advocacy groups, including digital rights-focused nonprofit Fight For the Future, is asking Valve to reverse its ban of blockchain games on Steam. In an open letter, they write, "In the spirit of [Steam's] pioneering vision, we ask that you take a chance on this rapidly growing technology."

    That technology was more or less banned from Steam earlier this month when Valve added a rule prohibiting applications that "issue or allow exchange of cryptocurrencies or NFTs." Valve hasn't publicly explained its reason for the decision, but according to Age of Rust developer SpacePirate, Valve doesn't want "items that can have real-world value" on Steam.

  • New build of Proton Experimental helps Project CARS 3, Control and more on Linux | GamingOnLinux

    We continue seeing lots of quick fixes coming into Proton Experimental, the special testing version of the Steam Play Proton compatibility layer with another release up now. This is the software that enables you to run Windows games and applications on Linux with Steam. If you wish to know more about Steam Play and Proton do check out our dedicated section.

  • Tame wild jellies in Alchemic Cutie when it releases on November 12 | GamingOnLinux

    Ready for your next super-sweet casual adventure? Alchemic Cutie is set to finally see a Steam release with native Linux support on November 12.

    Alchemic Cutie is a wholesome relaxing RPG set on colourful Wimba Island. While taming wild jellies, you’ll meet villagers, enter jelly competitions and uncover the secrets of the island. With a style a bit like Stardew Valley and a setting that looks just as lovely, it's got plenty for you to do. The jelly raising system sounds like a lot of fun with each being given unique stats, plus there's over four thousand visual styles for them. You get to tame, breed and raise whatever you want.

»

More in Tux Machines

Interview of Nicolas Lécureuil, chair of the Mageia Board, on Linuxfr.org

Nicolas Lécureuil, alias NeoClust, is a long time user of LinuxFr.org. He has an account on the website dedicated to Linux since 2005. Nicolas became the president of the Board of Mageia early in 2021. Nicolas has been, and still is, very active everywhere in the Mageia forums, discussion lists and the cauldron development, where new versions of the distribution are being cooked. In this interview, we will see that he is an early Mageian. Also, we will discover his ambitions and projects for this distribution, which is one of the most accessible to the general public. Read more

deepin OS: The Artistic, Unique Features Computer Users Would Love

This is an overview of deepin OS for everyone who looks for the best alternative operating systems for their computing. It is a GNU/Linux distribution that is well made, artistic and beautiful, practically easy to use, and at the same time unique no other Free Software Desktop Systems could ever thought to be. We made this review based on version 20.2.4 and hopefully this can give you pictures of deepin OS. Lastly, we still hope that deepin OS will soon be mass produced so people can just purchase a deepin laptop or deepin PC they want to start their software freedom. We think deepin OS is artistic and unique for user's computing with aforementioned features explained in the whole article. We, once again, wish deepin OS to be mass produced, as we believe it is ready and deserves mass production more than either Windows or macOS so millions of people could start their software freedom computing. We strongly appreciate one shop, The Linux Laptop, who sell laptops with deepin OS preinstalled and international shipping, as that would help many people who can only work with, not take care of nor install the hardware or software in their computers. Is it not good if Wuhan Deepin Technology as the organization behind deepin OS, does the same? All in all, the unique traits of deepin OS can be a good study for everybody including other Free Software Desktop Systems developers. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Computer science education is a global challenge
  • October GNU Spotlight with Mike Gerwitz: 8 new GNU releases!

    8 new GNU releases in the last month (as of October 24, 2021): automake-1.16.5 gdbm-1.22 gnuastro-0.16 gnuastro-0.16.1-e0f1 gnupg-2.3.3 mygnuhealth-1.0.5 nano-5.9 parallel-20211022

  • A Patent Troll Backs Off

    I hope you never get sued by a troll but if you do, take a deep breath. Realize you're not powerless. The more we all realize that and the more we band together, the more they go away.

  • [Old] Mycroft Defeats Patent Trolls…Again…For Now

    So how does this end? For the troll? Badly. Unified Patents’ IPR [sic] is extremely likely to succeed in invalidating one of the troll’s two patents. Mycroft’s IPR [sic] is likely to succeed in invalidating the relevant claims of the other. In the meantime the trolls have to pay their counsel ( assuming their “counsel” are actually “counsel” and not investors/directors/officers of the shell company ) and associated fees and costs for defending the IPR. [sic] But that’s not the end of it. Mycroft is pursuing damages against the trolls under a Missouri statute designed to defend Missouri companies from trolls. And the dismissal of the troll’s infringement case? It makes Mycroft’s case for damages extremely strong.

  • China Has Already Reached Exascale — On Two Separate Systems
  • FLOSS Weekly 653: Web Servers and Cybercrime - Paul Mutton

    Paul Mutton of Netcraft gives Doc Searls and Katherine Druckman an hour of wisdom, experience and stories about items we can worry about less because he and Netcraft are on the case. If you care about cybercrime, phishing, malware, or any of the many vulnerabilities that afflict us all online, this episode of FLOSS Weekly is for you—especially if you operate web servers.

  • 3×38: Nikola Where Are You Now

Programming Leftovers

  • Steinar H. Gunderson: Speed

    My OS: One core can run 10 million random I/O operations per second and minify JSON at 6 GB/sec. Also my OS: Firing up a new terminal gives a one-second delay where the shell reads its 24 MB history file, and getting ten new emails makes my mail reader reflow all threads ten times, giving jank of several seconds.

  • Better Perl: Four list processing best practices with map, grep, and more

    First, some cred­it is due: these are all restate­ments of sev­er­al Perl::Critic poli­cies which in turn cod­i­fy stan­dards described in Damian Conway’s Perl Best Practices (2005). I’ve repeat­ed­ly rec­om­mend­ed the lat­ter as a start­ing point for higher-​quality Perl devel­op­ment. Over the years these prac­tices con­tin­ue to be re-​evaluated (includ­ing by the author him­self) and var­i­ous authors release new pol­i­cy mod­ules, but perlcritic remains a great tool for ensur­ing you (and your team or oth­er con­trib­u­tors) main­tain a con­sis­tent high stan­dard in your code.

    With that said, on to the recommendations!

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 136: Two Friendly and Fibonacci Sequence
  • Project Wakefield Is OpenJDK's Effort To Improve Java On Wayland - Phoronix

    Project Wakefield formally got off the ground in September with its focus to provide native Wayland support. Given Linux distributions continue moving away from X.Org Server based sessions by default in favor of Wayland, OpenJDK developers are working to get their Wayland desktop support in order. Initially they are working to provide good support for JDK running on Wayland within the X11 compatibility mode while the ultimate goal is to offer complete and native Wayland client support. OpenJDK developers have acknowledged this will "take years to fully complete and deliver" their native Wayland support.

