today's howtos
-
How To Install Munin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Munin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Munin is a web-based tool to monitor system and network statistics. Munin shows this information through Graphs. It helps the system administrators to collect various system information that can be viewed via a web interface such as processor load, hard disk usage, network traffic, access to server services on one or more computers, and more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Munin server monitoring on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to Install Ruby on Rails on Debian 11
Ruby on Rails is a free, open-source, and one of the most popular application stacks used for creating sites and web apps. It is written in Ruby programming language and follows the MVC concept. It comes with the Rails development framework that makes app development easier. There are many well-known applications based on Rails, such as Github, Airbnb, Soundcloud, etc.
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install Ruby on Rails on a Debian 11 system.
-
How to Install Python 3.9 on Rocky Linux 8
Python is a programming language that can be used to create just about anything. From full-scale games to web applications, and even simple scripts for your PC or Mac. Python has been around since the late 1980s and continues to be one of the most popular languages in use today.
Today’s tutorial will show you how to install Python 3.9 programming language on a Rocky Linux 8 system.
-
How to Install Yarn JS (Node) Package Manager on Debian 11 – VITUX
Yarn is a package manager for Javascript. It is meant to replace npm (node package manager). Yarn uses a different way to install packages. Instead of installing from the registry, it installs packages from other nodes in your network that have already downloaded the package and its dependencies. This can speed up installations, especially in projects with lots of node modules.
Yarn works exactly the same as npm, but with some benefits. First of all, it tells you which version of a package that was installed is compatible with your project. This makes it easier if you need to roll back or update packages. Secondly, it makes your packages more secure. Every package’s checksum is validated before it’s run by Yarn. This means that if a developer installs an outdated or corrupted package, Yarn will be able to detect the error, show the error in an easy-to-read format, and allow them to correct it before executing the code.
It isn’t easy to say whether the yarn is better than npm or vice versa. It’s just different. If you want an easy-to-use package manager that makes your packages more secure, the yarn might be the answer.
If you are a developer, chances are you have heard of Yarn. Installing yarn on Debian 11 can be tricky if you’re unfamiliar with the process, but this tutorial will walk you through the process step-by-step so that after reading this post, installing Yarn should be as easy as 1-2-3!
-
How to Record Your Desktop Screen in Ubuntu 21.10 Wayland with Kooha | UbuntuHandbook
Looking for how to record Ubuntu desktop in Wayland session? Here’s how to do it in Ubuntu 21.10 using Kooha.
Ubuntu switched to “Wayland” session since Ubuntu 21.04. However, many apps, e.g., Kazam, Peek and vokoscreen-NG, do not support it. Some apps including OBS-Studio claim to support for Wayland, but either record blank screen or just refuse to work!
The best solution in my opinion is switch back to Xorg session. To do so, simply log out, select your user and then choose “Ubuntu on Xorg” via bottom-right gear button menu. All the apps will work once you login with Xorg.
For those sticking to the default Wayland, Kooha is one of good choices until GNOME’s “in-shell” screenshot & screencast UI is out.
-
How to configure automatic updates in Ubuntu Server - blackMORE Ops
This guide explains how to configure automatic updates in Ubuntu Server 20.04. This tutorial is based on the following official Ubuntu Documentation article: Ubuntu Server Guide » Package Management » Automatic Updates. If you just want to do it, scroll down to the end and copy paste the two configuration file configs and you’re done. If you want to understand it and tweak, then keep reading.
-
How to create an Application Load Balancer on AWS
Load Balancer falls under the EC2 services of AWS. An Application Load Balancer works at the seventh layer of the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) model, the application layer. We can add and remove targets from our load balancer as per our needs without affecting the flow of requests to the application. Application Load Balancer supports for path-based routing: forward requests based on the URL in the request, host-based routing: forward requests based on the host field in the HTTP header, routing based on fields in the request, registering targets by IP address: targets outside the VPC for the load balancer can also be added. These are a few of the benefits of using the Application Load Balancer.
-
How to edit files inside Docker container? - blackMORE Ops
Just migrating everything to bunch of new RaspberryPi 4 8GB from my VMware farm. Instead of using multiple Raspberry Pi 4, I decided to use Docker and move as many I can into each one of these. I’ve think Home Assistant (with supervisor), Pi-Hole, Pi-VPN, UnBound and my NoIP2 scripts one Raspberry Pi4 8GB Pi running Debian 11 BullsEye and docker and Plex Server onto another Pi should do the trick. Anyhow, ran into an interesting problem with Undound where I needed to edit the configuration file nano application.yaml or vi unbound.sh and it said, nano or vi wasn’t installed.
-
Configuring TACACS+ Server With A Simple GUI | Linux Journal
Managing authentication and authorization in a large-scale network is a challenge: the passwords need to be set and rotated every now and then, access to certain configuration settings needs to be controlled and, finally, users’ actions need to be logged somewhere. This poses a need for a centralized controller in the network that is responsible for such functions. Modern routers and switches, which typically run Linux operating systems, support TACACS+ protocol that enables system administrators to implement flexible rules for authentication and authorization. However, TACACS+ server implementation for Linux operating system, although neat, lacks a graphical user interface which makes daemon configuration a smooth and intuitive process. In the next few paragraphs, we will discuss how to configure the TACACS+ daemon on Linux operating system and demonstrate how to deploy a simple, yet intuitive, GUI used for the configuration of the TACACS+ instance.
TACACS+, which stands for Terminal Access Controller Access-Control System Plus, is a protocol mainly designed by Cisco and standardized in RFC8907. The primary goal of the protocol is to handle authentication and authorization of commands executed on remote telecommunication hardware on a centralized server. TACACS+ is a great protocol and can be compared to RADIUS. Its key advantages are the following: it allows scrambling or obfuscating (although, not really encrypting in a cryptographic sense) the entire payload with help of MD5 hash function and a secret shared between telecommunication hardware and a central server, it supports TCP protocol for transport, and it provides the possibility of carrying out AAA functions in a flexible way. More details on the protocol can be found in the corresponding RFC.
-
Install Veritas Cluster server on CentOS 8 | RHEL 8 step by step - Unixcop
This step-by-step guide intended to provide practical documentation for installing InfoScale Enterprise 7.4.1 in a non-production capacity. There is a innumerable of configurations for software products and the one used in this article is only meant to be used to demonstrate InfoScale’s . In this article we are about to learn how to Install Veritas Cluster server on CentOS 8 | RHEL 8 step by step.
So The installation of InfoScale can_be performed using ISO installer, YUM, Response file, Kick start installer or from System management Satellite server.
Also In our article, we are going to accomplish the installation using ISO installer.
-
Kubernetes: Install using MicroK8s on Ubuntu - Anto ./ Online
This guide will show you how to install Kubernetes using MicroK8s on Ubuntu. MicroK8s makes it super easy to get going with Kubernetes. Additionally, MicroK8s is bundled with tools such as Prometheus. So you simply enable a feature if you need it.
-
How to install Anydesk on Ubuntu / Linux Mint - Unixcop
AnyDesk is a closed source remote desktop application distributed by AnyDesk Software GmbH. The proprietary software program provides platform independent remote access to personal computers and other devices running the host application Due to this, the program often employed by internet scammers to take control of their victims computer over the internet. It offers remote control, file transfer, and VPN functionality.
Also Anydesk has an attractive user-friendly interface and administrative tools through which you can easily manage the remote systems.
WithAnyDesk, you can record everything you see on your computer as a video file so you can play back at any time.
So In this guide, we will show you how to install AnyDesk on Ubuntu 20.04 and Linux Mint 20
After that you can easily access your team member or friend’s system.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 318 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
Top 5 Programming Languages for Developing Linux Desktop Applications
The IT industry is the quickest developing industry. It is befuddling to choose the one appropriate and useful choice as it has bunches of language choices. It could be a troublesome inquiry for an entrepreneur who needs to foster a work area application or somebody new to writing computer programs is which language ought to be your inclination. Linux on work area, Linux developers and programming engineers are investing more energy and difficult work in creating work area applications that will coordinate with applications on Windows and Mac OS X work areas. This is valid, particularly with an endless number of Linux dispersions that are centered on making it simple for new Linux clients to handily adjust to the working framework.
Fedora 35 Cleared For Release Next Week
After dealing with blocker bugs the past two weeks, Fedora 35 is now confirmed for releasing next week. The latest Fedora 35 RC compose has been declared a "GO" at today's Fedora meeting for releasing next week. Fedora 35 will be shipping on 2 November after missing its original final target date of 19 October and follow-up of 26 October due to unresolved issues. It's not as bad like Fedora's notorious release delays from many years ago and at least they side with quality rather than timeliness. Confirmation of Fedora 35 being ready to ship next week was announced today.
Interview of Nicolas Lécureuil, chair of the Mageia Board, on Linuxfr.org
Nicolas Lécureuil, alias NeoClust, is a long time user of LinuxFr.org. He has an account on the website dedicated to Linux since 2005. Nicolas became the president of the Board of Mageia early in 2021. Nicolas has been, and still is, very active everywhere in the Mageia forums, discussion lists and the cauldron development, where new versions of the distribution are being cooked. In this interview, we will see that he is an early Mageian. Also, we will discover his ambitions and projects for this distribution, which is one of the most accessible to the general public.
Recent comments
43 min 8 sec ago
1 hour 4 min ago
2 hours 33 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
4 hours 41 min ago
6 hours 57 min ago
22 hours 37 min ago
22 hours 40 min ago
23 hours 31 min ago
23 hours 49 min ago