Security Leftovers

Security
  • 2021 CWE Most Important Hardware Weaknesses

    The 2021 Hardware List is a compilation of the most frequent and critical errors that can lead to serious vulnerabilities in hardware. An attacker can often exploit these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system, obtain sensitive information, or cause a denial-of-service condition.

  • Security updates for Thursday

    Security updates have been issued by openSUSE (salt), Slackware (bind), SUSE (salt), and Ubuntu (php5, php7.0, php7.2, php7.4, php8.0).

  • Enhance the security of your open-source applications and share feedback

    Are you spending time on high-impact, high-value activities, or are you constantly derailed by maintenance, support, and deployment challenges?

    Does your organisation consume open-source software that needs security patching? Where do you get the security updates from, and how do you track what’s available?

    Are you responsible for vulnerability management, compliance, and long term maintenance of the software running on top of Ubuntu in your organisation? Do you have reliable processes, tools, and metrics to ensure that you have the visibility needed to run all of your stack securely?

  • Cisco Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products

    Cisco has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in multiple Cisco products. A remote attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system. For updates addressing lower severity vulnerabilities, see the Cisco Security Advisory

Android Leftovers

Top 5 Programming Languages for Developing Linux Desktop Applications

The IT industry is the quickest developing industry. It is befuddling to choose the one appropriate and useful choice as it has bunches of language choices. It could be a troublesome inquiry for an entrepreneur who needs to foster a work area application or somebody new to writing computer programs is which language ought to be your inclination. Linux on work area, Linux developers and programming engineers are investing more energy and difficult work in creating work area applications that will coordinate with applications on Windows and Mac OS X work areas. This is valid, particularly with an endless number of Linux dispersions that are centered on making it simple for new Linux clients to handily adjust to the working framework. Read more

Fedora 35 Cleared For Release Next Week

After dealing with blocker bugs the past two weeks, Fedora 35 is now confirmed for releasing next week. The latest Fedora 35 RC compose has been declared a "GO" at today's Fedora meeting for releasing next week. Fedora 35 will be shipping on 2 November after missing its original final target date of 19 October and follow-up of 26 October due to unresolved issues. It's not as bad like Fedora's notorious release delays from many years ago and at least they side with quality rather than timeliness. Confirmation of Fedora 35 being ready to ship next week was announced today. Read more

Interview of Nicolas Lécureuil, chair of the Mageia Board, on Linuxfr.org

Nicolas Lécureuil, alias NeoClust, is a long time user of LinuxFr.org. He has an account on the website dedicated to Linux since 2005. Nicolas became the president of the Board of Mageia early in 2021. Nicolas has been, and still is, very active everywhere in the Mageia forums, discussion lists and the cauldron development, where new versions of the distribution are being cooked. In this interview, we will see that he is an early Mageian. Also, we will discover his ambitions and projects for this distribution, which is one of the most accessible to the general public. Read more

