IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat: 5 lessons I learned about chaos engineering for Kubernetes | Opensource.com
Kubernetes is a complex framework for a complex job. Managing several containers can be complicated, and managing hundreds and thousands of them is essentially just not humanly possible. Kubernetes makes highly available and highly scaled cloud applications a reality, and it usually does its job remarkably well. However, people don't tend to notice the days and months of success. Months and years of smooth operation aren't the things that result in phone calls at 2 AM. In IT, it's the failures that count. And unfortunately, failures don't run on a schedule.
Consuming Pino logs from Node.js applications
Node.js offers a vast array of options to developers. This is why Red Hat and IBM teamed up to produce the Node.js reference architecture, a series of recommendations to help you build Node.js applications in the cloud. One of our recommendations is that you use Pino, an object logger for Node.js. You can visit this GitHub page for an overview of how and why to use Pino. This article demonstrates how to create and consume Pino logs with the Red Hat OpenShift Logging service.
IBM Announces Advances and New Collaborations in AI-Powered Automation, 5G Connectivity and Security at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles
Why automation progress stalls: 3 hidden culture challenges
One of the major challenges to automation success exists right out in the open, even if people sometimes pretend otherwise. Automation stokes anxiety about how it will impact people’s jobs, including the possibility that it will make them obsolete.
These automation obstacles might be lurking a bit outside your line of sight.
We recently covered that most prominent issue with advice for IT leaders on proactively managing automation anxiety. But not every challenge is as visible.
Here are three obstacles that might be lurking a bit outside your line of sight. Factor them into your planning and execution.
IT careers: 8 essential tips for your first 90 days | The Enterprisers Project
You never get a second chance to make a first impression, as the saying goes. And while a misstep on the first day is understandable and surmountable, it's the first few months in a new role that tend to matter most. "First impressions are important in most situations in life," says Charley Betzig, managing director at technology executive search firm Heller Search Associates, "and this is no different when you start a new job."
This is your time to "subtly and directly impress upon your subordinates, peers and managers that you are the right person for the job."
Download the original Red Hat Linux 0.9 "Halloween" release
As a special Halloween treat this year we wanted to provide a download to Red Hat Linux 0.9 (beta). That 0.9 isn't a typo, that's the first publicly distributed release that got the entire Red Hat ball rolling.
We talked about this release before on the Red Hat Blog, in a post in 2019. It was distributed with a spiral-bound book full of documentation and a single CD-ROM.
After we wrote about the Halloween release in 2019, I got a number of pings on social media and via email asking for the files or an ISO image. For a variety of reasons, including a move, reconnecting with the ISO image took a little longer than one might hope. But, just in time for Halloween 2021, it has been relocated and is ready to go.
3 basic Linux group management commands every sysadmin should know
Groups make it easy to associate users with similar access-control requirements, so managing users and groups is a key responsibility for sysadmins. As I mentioned in my article on managing users, I like simple commands with a logical syntax. Such commands are easier to remember, particularly for new administrators.
GitOps: Best practices for the real world
There is a common misunderstanding about how GitOps should be applied in real-world environments. Developers equate Infrastructure as Code (IaC) with GitOps in concept or believe that GitOps can only work with container-based applications — which is not true. In this blog, you will learn what GitOps is and how to apply its principles to real-world development and operations.
Chrome-Based Browsers and Mozilla Firefox
Standards/Consortia: DisplayPort, Video Playback in HTML, and Vulkan
October Raspberry Pi Articles by peppe8o
Top 18 Open-source todo.txt apps and managing solution in 2021
Aside from TiddlyWiki, we have been using the todo.txt format in our projects for some time now, and it is proven to be portable, reliable, and works with many clients. In this article, we collected the best todo.txt apps for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
