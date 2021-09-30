Chrome-Based Browsers and Mozilla Firefox ‘Buffer’ Social Networking Tool Having Issues With Chrome-Based Browsers The popular social networking tool Buffer has been having trouble trouble working and playing well with Chrome-based browsers today. Specifically, users of the browser plugin for Chrome are unable to use the tool’s right-click function which allows them to post links to Tweeter, Linkedin, Facebook, and other social sights. The functionality has not been affected for those using Firefox. The functionality has been down since at least shortly before 9 am Eastern Standard Time, which is when FOSS Force discovered the problem, which seems to affect all Chrome-based browsers, including Google Chrome, Vivaldi, and Brave. FOSS Force suspects but hasn’t been able to verify that other Chrome-based browsers such as Microsoft Edge and Chromium are also affected. Typically, the context menu brought up by right-clicking anywhere on a web page will include the option to “Buffer this page” for those who have the browser extension installed, which if selected will bring up a screen for composing posts to all social networks the user has configured to work with the tool.

Implementing Global Privacy Control We’ve taken initial steps in experimenting with the implementation of Global Privacy Control (GPC) in Firefox. GPC is a mechanism for people to tell websites to respect their privacy rights under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) and legislation in other jurisdictions. At this moment, GPC is a prerelease feature available for experimental use in Firefox Nightly. Once turned on, it sends a signal to the websites users visit telling them that the user doesn’t want to be tracked and doesn’t want their data to be sold. GPC is getting traction both in California and in Colorado. Now that we expect websites to start honoring GPC, we want to start providing this option to Firefox users.

Mozilla’s Firefox named in inaugural Brands That Matter Mozilla’s Firefox is thrilled to be named one of the nearly 100 brands within Fast Company Magazine’s inaugural and high-profile, Brands That Matter 2021 ranking and recognition program for companies and nonprofits that have had an undeniable impact on business and culture. Mozilla’s Firefox was recognized by Fast Company specifically for “continuing to do what it can to put itself forward as the browser that seeks to protect against disinformation and take digital responsibility as hallmarks of its brand.” Fast Company also noted that, “The Unfck campaign and YouTube Regrets work embody its mission perfectly, illustrating Mozilla’s David vs. Goliath relationship with Big Tech, and its work for people over profits and humanity over technology. As these issues become front-page concerns, Firefox’s position and brand has only grown stronger.”

Standards/Consortia: DisplayPort, Video Playback in HTML, and Vulkan Embedded DisplayPort 1.5 Specification Published - Phoronix It's been six years already since VESA published the Embedded DisplayPort 1.4b specification while finally it's been succeeded by eDP 1.5. Embedded DisplayPort 1.5 retains backwards compatibility with v1.4 but adds an improved Panel Self Refresh (PSR) protocol, better Adaptive-Sync capabilities, and more. Embedded DisplayPort is commonly used by laptop panels.

The HTML <video> element needs to go back on the drawing board We’ve had the HTML <video> element for over a decade. Yet, everyone still defaults to embedding YouTube frames instead of hosting their own videos. The underlying problem is that the <video> element isn’t suitable for embedding short video files on webpages. [...] HTML doesn’t provide web authors any affordances to send a high-resolution video to a desktop or tablet, and a lower resolution to a mobile phone. You can send an oversized video to mobile devices, but at potentially high data and battery costs. Or you can send an undersized video and scale it up (with ugly upscaling artifacts) to desktops. A 720p (720×405 px) video suitable for desktops and tablets contains ×2,25 times more pixels (roughly ×2,1 times more data) than a 480p (480×270 px) video file for mobile. You can turn to JavaScript and have it pick the right video, but it’s a complicated problem. Choosing the right codec, handling full-screen mode switches, subtitles, adaptive quality changes, network conditions, pixel density, preloading, … it all adds up. It’s not a quick job to write the logic required to choose choose an appropriate video resolution, and handle changes on the fly. The average JavaScript library for handling video resolutions and full-screen mode switching is about 600 KB. It’s a small overhead for a 15 minute+ video. However, it’s way too much for a short animation or a minute-long presentation. You also have to spend time learning and integrating a complicated new library into your documents. Serving video is still relatively expensive, so you might also need a separate library to reduce the hosting costs (e.g. WebTorrent). If you’re planning on publishing many videos, it might be worth it. However, it’s too much overhead just to add a few minutes of video to a blog post every once in a while.

Sway's wlroots Lands Initial Vulkan Renderer - Phoronix The wlroots modular Wayland compositing library that was started by the Sway compositor now has an initial Vulkan renderer merged. The wlroots library started to provide functionality for Sway in areas the Weston library hadn't filled and with time this library is now used by KWinFT, Taiwins, and other Wayland compositors for providing more shared code usage and functionality across compositors.