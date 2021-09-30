Standards/Consortia: DisplayPort, Video Playback in HTML, and Vulkan
Embedded DisplayPort 1.5 Specification Published - Phoronix
It's been six years already since VESA published the Embedded DisplayPort 1.4b specification while finally it's been succeeded by eDP 1.5.
Embedded DisplayPort 1.5 retains backwards compatibility with v1.4 but adds an improved Panel Self Refresh (PSR) protocol, better Adaptive-Sync capabilities, and more. Embedded DisplayPort is commonly used by laptop panels.
The HTML <video> element needs to go back on the drawing board
We’ve had the HTML <video> element for over a decade. Yet, everyone still defaults to embedding YouTube frames instead of hosting their own videos. The underlying problem is that the <video> element isn’t suitable for embedding short video files on webpages.
HTML doesn’t provide web authors any affordances to send a high-resolution video to a desktop or tablet, and a lower resolution to a mobile phone. You can send an oversized video to mobile devices, but at potentially high data and battery costs. Or you can send an undersized video and scale it up (with ugly upscaling artifacts) to desktops. A 720p (720×405 px) video suitable for desktops and tablets contains ×2,25 times more pixels (roughly ×2,1 times more data) than a 480p (480×270 px) video file for mobile.
You can turn to JavaScript and have it pick the right video, but it’s a complicated problem. Choosing the right codec, handling full-screen mode switches, subtitles, adaptive quality changes, network conditions, pixel density, preloading, … it all adds up. It’s not a quick job to write the logic required to choose choose an appropriate video resolution, and handle changes on the fly.
The average JavaScript library for handling video resolutions and full-screen mode switching is about 600 KB. It’s a small overhead for a 15 minute+ video. However, it’s way too much for a short animation or a minute-long presentation.
You also have to spend time learning and integrating a complicated new library into your documents. Serving video is still relatively expensive, so you might also need a separate library to reduce the hosting costs (e.g. WebTorrent). If you’re planning on publishing many videos, it might be worth it. However, it’s too much overhead just to add a few minutes of video to a blog post every once in a while.
Sway's wlroots Lands Initial Vulkan Renderer - Phoronix
The wlroots modular Wayland compositing library that was started by the Sway compositor now has an initial Vulkan renderer merged.
The wlroots library started to provide functionality for Sway in areas the Weston library hadn't filled and with time this library is now used by KWinFT, Taiwins, and other Wayland compositors for providing more shared code usage and functionality across compositors.
