Chrome-Based Browsers and Mozilla Firefox
-
‘Buffer’ Social Networking Tool Having Issues With Chrome-Based Browsers
The popular social networking tool Buffer has been having trouble trouble working and playing well with Chrome-based browsers today. Specifically, users of the browser plugin for Chrome are unable to use the tool’s right-click function which allows them to post links to Tweeter, Linkedin, Facebook, and other social sights. The functionality has not been affected for those using Firefox.
The functionality has been down since at least shortly before 9 am Eastern Standard Time, which is when FOSS Force discovered the problem, which seems to affect all Chrome-based browsers, including Google Chrome, Vivaldi, and Brave. FOSS Force suspects but hasn’t been able to verify that other Chrome-based browsers such as Microsoft Edge and Chromium are also affected.
Typically, the context menu brought up by right-clicking anywhere on a web page will include the option to “Buffer this page” for those who have the browser extension installed, which if selected will bring up a screen for composing posts to all social networks the user has configured to work with the tool.
-
Implementing Global Privacy Control
We’ve taken initial steps in experimenting with the implementation of Global Privacy Control (GPC) in Firefox.
GPC is a mechanism for people to tell websites to respect their privacy rights under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) and legislation in other jurisdictions.
At this moment, GPC is a prerelease feature available for experimental use in Firefox Nightly. Once turned on, it sends a signal to the websites users visit telling them that the user doesn’t want to be tracked and doesn’t want their data to be sold. GPC is getting traction both in California and in Colorado. Now that we expect websites to start honoring GPC, we want to start providing this option to Firefox users.
-
Mozilla’s Firefox named in inaugural Brands That Matter
Mozilla’s Firefox is thrilled to be named one of the nearly 100 brands within Fast Company Magazine’s inaugural and high-profile, Brands That Matter 2021 ranking and recognition program for companies and nonprofits that have had an undeniable impact on business and culture.
Mozilla’s Firefox was recognized by Fast Company specifically for “continuing to do what it can to put itself forward as the browser that seeks to protect against disinformation and take digital responsibility as hallmarks of its brand.” Fast Company also noted that, “The Unfck campaign and YouTube Regrets work embody its mission perfectly, illustrating Mozilla’s David vs. Goliath relationship with Big Tech, and its work for people over profits and humanity over technology. As these issues become front-page concerns, Firefox’s position and brand has only grown stronger.”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 407 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Chrome-Based Browsers and Mozilla Firefox
Standards/Consortia: DisplayPort, Video Playback in HTML, and Vulkan
October Raspberry Pi Articles by peppe8o
Top 18 Open-source todo.txt apps and managing solution in 2021
Aside from TiddlyWiki, we have been using the todo.txt format in our projects for some time now, and it is proven to be portable, reliable, and works with many clients. In this article, we collected the best todo.txt apps for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
Recent comments
1 hour 1 sec ago
1 hour 3 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
1 hour 42 min ago
2 hours 54 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
4 hours 44 min ago
5 hours 1 min ago
6 hours 52 min ago
9 hours 8 min ago