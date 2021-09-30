Canonical/Ubuntu: Juju, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Installer, and More
LMA 2: Reimaginging observability with MicroK8s and Grafana, Prometheus and Grafana Loki | Ubuntu
Juju re-imagines the world of operating software securely, reliably, and at scale. Juju realizes the promise of model-driven operations. Excellent observability is undeniably a key ingredient for operating software well, which is why the Charmed Operator ecosystem has long provided operators the ability to run a variety of open source monitoring software. We collectively refer to these operators as the Logs, Metrics, and Alerts (LMA) stack.
With the advent of cloud native software and microservices, and the resulting increase in complexity of systems, we decided it was time to create the next generation of LMA running on Kubernetes. It needed to be capable of monitoring workloads running on Kubernetes, virtual machines, bare metal, or the edge. Going back to the drawing board, we also reassessed which components would be part of this new cloud native LMA. The resulting design is composed of open source projects led or very heavily contributed to by Grafana Labs. Let us tell you why.
Taking Ubuntu for a spin (literally) | Ubuntu
The designers of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway never could have predicted that unmanned autonomous vehicles would someday race on their track – much less robots that can see the checkered flag while their ‘drivers’ kiss the bricks. But after more than a century, what started as a gravel-and-tar track hosted the most advanced driving competition to this date. And in the process, it made history. Let us tell you how.
On Saturday 23 of October, nine teams raced in Indy to see who was the fastest. A total of 21 universities from 9 countries competed, programming Dallara AV-21 racecars to win and take home $1.5M in prizes. The year-long challenge for innovating the field of autonomous vehicles started with more than 25 teams, and finished with nine finalists.
While many skilled teams took part, open-source won the day. It powered the cars and teams, helping them shape the future of autonomous vehicles. It was also seen in the collaboration between the teams, and between competitors during the weeks before the race. ROS was there, and Ubuntu as well. Focal Fossa donned his racing suit and drove in the AV-21.
The Future Of The Ubuntu Installer Is Dark... - Invidious
Every new version of Ubuntu comes with an exciting new wallpaper but in a soon to be upcoming version of ubuntu it'll be shipping with more than that it'll be shipping with a replacement to the Ubiquity installer written in Flutter. I know the joke is going to go over someone's head, it's dark because it has a dark mode
Best Way To Upgrade To Ubuntu 21.10
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) daily builds are now available for download. In this Ubuntu 21.10 tutorial post, we are going to show you the process of upgrading to Ubuntu 21.10 from an earlier version of Ubuntu.
Design and Web team summary – 22 October 2021
My name is Albert, I’ve been working at Canonical for little longer than a year. As a developer I am very proud to be working here, because I’ve always used a Linux based operating system while developing, and Ubuntu is my favourite distribution.
It’s the first place I got to work in an Open-Source environment. It’s a very different mentality. Everyone can see what you are coding and many times my Git commits feel like a contribution to the community rather than just another bug fix, and it’s very rewarding.
Aside from TiddlyWiki, we have been using the todo.txt format in our projects for some time now, and it is proven to be portable, reliable, and works with many clients. In this article, we collected the best todo.txt apps for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
