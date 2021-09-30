My name is Albert, I’ve been working at Canonical for little longer than a year. As a developer I am very proud to be working here, because I’ve always used a Linux based operating system while developing, and Ubuntu is my favourite distribution. It’s the first place I got to work in an Open-Source environment. It’s a very different mentality. Everyone can see what you are coding and many times my Git commits feel like a contribution to the community rather than just another bug fix, and it’s very rewarding.

Every new version of Ubuntu comes with an exciting new wallpaper but in a soon to be upcoming version of ubuntu it'll be shipping with more than that it'll be shipping with a replacement to the Ubiquity installer written in Flutter. I know the joke is going to go over someone's head, it's dark because it has a dark mode

The designers of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway never could have predicted that unmanned autonomous vehicles would someday race on their track – much less robots that can see the checkered flag while their ‘drivers’ kiss the bricks. But after more than a century, what started as a gravel-and-tar track hosted the most advanced driving competition to this date. And in the process, it made history. Let us tell you how. On Saturday 23 of October, nine teams raced in Indy to see who was the fastest. A total of 21 universities from 9 countries competed, programming Dallara AV-21 racecars to win and take home $1.5M in prizes. The year-long challenge for innovating the field of autonomous vehicles started with more than 25 teams, and finished with nine finalists. While many skilled teams took part, open-source won the day. It powered the cars and teams, helping them shape the future of autonomous vehicles. It was also seen in the collaboration between the teams, and between competitors during the weeks before the race. ROS was there, and Ubuntu as well. Focal Fossa donned his racing suit and drove in the AV-21.

Juju re-imagines the world of operating software securely, reliably, and at scale. Juju realizes the promise of model-driven operations. Excellent observability is undeniably a key ingredient for operating software well, which is why the Charmed Operator ecosystem has long provided operators the ability to run a variety of open source monitoring software. We collectively refer to these operators as the Logs, Metrics, and Alerts (LMA) stack. With the advent of cloud native software and microservices, and the resulting increase in complexity of systems, we decided it was time to create the next generation of LMA running on Kubernetes. It needed to be capable of monitoring workloads running on Kubernetes, virtual machines, bare metal, or the edge. Going back to the drawing board, we also reassessed which components would be part of this new cloud native LMA. The resulting design is composed of open source projects led or very heavily contributed to by Grafana Labs. Let us tell you why.

This week sees COP26, the UN conference which is probably the last chance for humanity to mitigate the worse effects of the climate emergency. At Akademy earlier this year KDE had a talk about Towards Sustainable Computing. Open tech can make a difference. OpenUK will be hosting a venue on 11 November with a day of events about sustainability with technology emphasising why open tech is the most effective way to do that.

In the field of embedded systems, a number of applications need real-time guarantees, and the Linux ecosystem has been offering for a long time a number of solutions to address those needs, either by improving the Linux kernel itself using the PREEMPT_RT approach, or by using a co-kernel approach such as the one offered by Xenomai. Bootlin training’s portfolio already has an initial coverage of these topics in our Embedded Linux system development course.

As I hinted at recently, we have spent the last couple of months implementing a new clangd-based back-end of our C/C++ code model. With the second beta of Qt Creator 6 having been released, I feel we can now in good conscience ask you to enable this feature and take it for a test drive.

Ever wanted to understand how rustc works? Me too! Doc Jones and I have been talking and we had an idea we wanted to try. Inspired by the very cool Code Reading Club, we are launching an experimental Rustc Reading Club. Doc Jones posted an announcement on her blog, so go take a look! The way this club works is pretty simple: every other week, we’ll get together for 90 minutes and read some part of rustc (or some project related to rustc), and talk about it. Our goal is to walk away with a high-level understanding of how that code works. For more complex parts of the code, we may wind up spending multiple sessions on the same code.

Concerns over the performance of programs written in Python are often overstated — for some use cases, at least. But there is no getting around the problem imposed by the infamous global interpreter lock (GIL), which severely limits the concurrency of multi-threaded Python code. Various efforts to remove the GIL have been made over the years, but none have come anywhere near the point where they would be considered for inclusion into the CPython interpreter. Now, though, Sam Gross has entered the arena with a proof-of-concept implementation that may solve the problem for real. The concurrency restrictions in the CPython interpreter are driven by its garbage-collection approach, which uses reference counts on objects to determine when they are no longer in use. These counts are busy; many types of access to a Python object require a reference-count increment and (eventually) decrement. In a multi-threaded program, reference-count operations must be performed in a thread-safe manner; the alternative is to risk corrupted counts on objects. Given the frequency of these operations, corruption in multi-threaded programs would be just a matter of time, and perhaps not much time at that. To avoid such problems, the GIL only allows one thread to be running in the interpreter (i.e. to actually be running Python code) at a time; that takes away almost all of the advantage of using threads in any sort of compute-intensive code.

Chrome-Based Browsers and Mozilla Firefox ‘Buffer’ Social Networking Tool Having Issues With Chrome-Based Browsers The popular social networking tool Buffer has been having trouble trouble working and playing well with Chrome-based browsers today. Specifically, users of the browser plugin for Chrome are unable to use the tool’s right-click function which allows them to post links to Tweeter, Linkedin, Facebook, and other social sights. The functionality has not been affected for those using Firefox. The functionality has been down since at least shortly before 9 am Eastern Standard Time, which is when FOSS Force discovered the problem, which seems to affect all Chrome-based browsers, including Google Chrome, Vivaldi, and Brave. FOSS Force suspects but hasn’t been able to verify that other Chrome-based browsers such as Microsoft Edge and Chromium are also affected. Typically, the context menu brought up by right-clicking anywhere on a web page will include the option to “Buffer this page” for those who have the browser extension installed, which if selected will bring up a screen for composing posts to all social networks the user has configured to work with the tool.

Implementing Global Privacy Control We’ve taken initial steps in experimenting with the implementation of Global Privacy Control (GPC) in Firefox. GPC is a mechanism for people to tell websites to respect their privacy rights under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) and legislation in other jurisdictions. At this moment, GPC is a prerelease feature available for experimental use in Firefox Nightly. Once turned on, it sends a signal to the websites users visit telling them that the user doesn’t want to be tracked and doesn’t want their data to be sold. GPC is getting traction both in California and in Colorado. Now that we expect websites to start honoring GPC, we want to start providing this option to Firefox users.

Mozilla’s Firefox named in inaugural Brands That Matter Mozilla’s Firefox is thrilled to be named one of the nearly 100 brands within Fast Company Magazine’s inaugural and high-profile, Brands That Matter 2021 ranking and recognition program for companies and nonprofits that have had an undeniable impact on business and culture. Mozilla’s Firefox was recognized by Fast Company specifically for “continuing to do what it can to put itself forward as the browser that seeks to protect against disinformation and take digital responsibility as hallmarks of its brand.” Fast Company also noted that, “The Unfck campaign and YouTube Regrets work embody its mission perfectly, illustrating Mozilla’s David vs. Goliath relationship with Big Tech, and its work for people over profits and humanity over technology. As these issues become front-page concerns, Firefox’s position and brand has only grown stronger.”