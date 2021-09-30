This week sees COP26, the UN conference which is probably the last chance for humanity to mitigate the worse effects of the climate emergency. At Akademy earlier this year KDE had a talk about Towards Sustainable Computing. Open tech can make a difference. OpenUK will be hosting a venue on 11 November with a day of events about sustainability with technology emphasising why open tech is the most effective way to do that.

In the field of embedded systems, a number of applications need real-time guarantees, and the Linux ecosystem has been offering for a long time a number of solutions to address those needs, either by improving the Linux kernel itself using the PREEMPT_RT approach, or by using a co-kernel approach such as the one offered by Xenomai. Bootlin training’s portfolio already has an initial coverage of these topics in our Embedded Linux system development course.

As I hinted at recently, we have spent the last couple of months implementing a new clangd-based back-end of our C/C++ code model. With the second beta of Qt Creator 6 having been released, I feel we can now in good conscience ask you to enable this feature and take it for a test drive.

Ever wanted to understand how rustc works? Me too! Doc Jones and I have been talking and we had an idea we wanted to try. Inspired by the very cool Code Reading Club, we are launching an experimental Rustc Reading Club. Doc Jones posted an announcement on her blog, so go take a look! The way this club works is pretty simple: every other week, we’ll get together for 90 minutes and read some part of rustc (or some project related to rustc), and talk about it. Our goal is to walk away with a high-level understanding of how that code works. For more complex parts of the code, we may wind up spending multiple sessions on the same code.

Concerns over the performance of programs written in Python are often overstated — for some use cases, at least. But there is no getting around the problem imposed by the infamous global interpreter lock (GIL), which severely limits the concurrency of multi-threaded Python code. Various efforts to remove the GIL have been made over the years, but none have come anywhere near the point where they would be considered for inclusion into the CPython interpreter. Now, though, Sam Gross has entered the arena with a proof-of-concept implementation that may solve the problem for real. The concurrency restrictions in the CPython interpreter are driven by its garbage-collection approach, which uses reference counts on objects to determine when they are no longer in use. These counts are busy; many types of access to a Python object require a reference-count increment and (eventually) decrement. In a multi-threaded program, reference-count operations must be performed in a thread-safe manner; the alternative is to risk corrupted counts on objects. Given the frequency of these operations, corruption in multi-threaded programs would be just a matter of time, and perhaps not much time at that. To avoid such problems, the GIL only allows one thread to be running in the interpreter (i.e. to actually be running Python code) at a time; that takes away almost all of the advantage of using threads in any sort of compute-intensive code.

My hope is to get Lonely Cactus up and running on a different set of technologies, as a learning exercise. Maybe a GNU/Hurd VM. Maybe Guix. Because if you're going to do something weird, might as well go all the way.

After eight years of development the Muen 1.0 project was released, developing the Separation kernel, the absence of errors in the source code of which was confirmed using mathematical methods of formal verification of reliability. The kernel is available for the x86_64 architecture and can be used in mission-critical systems that require an increased level of reliability and guarantee that there are no failures. The source texts of the project are written in the Ada language and its verifiable dialect SPARK 2014 . The code is distributed under the GPLv3 license. The partitioning kernel is a microkernel that provides an environment for the execution of components isolated from each other, the interaction of which is tightly regulated by specified rules. Isolation is based on the use of Intel VT-x virtualization extensions and includes protection mechanisms to block the organization of covert communication channels. The partitioning kernel is more minimalistic and static than other microkernels, which reduces the number of situations that can lead to a failure.

On October 11, the first release candidate for Qubes OS version 4.1 was announced. Qubes OS is a security-oriented desktop operating system that uses multiple virtual machines (VMs or "qubes") to isolate various types of functionality. The idea is to compartmentalize different applications and operating-system subsystems to protect them from each other and to limit access to the user's data if an application is compromised. Version 4.1 will bring several important enhancements to help Qubes OS continue to live up to its motto: "A reasonably secure operating system". It has been nearly five years since we looked at Qubes OS 3.2, though we have checked in on it a few times since we first wrote about it back in 2010. As with much in the security world, there are tradeoffs to be made when using Qubes OS, but it provides a level of security that is hard to find elsewhere. In addition, it does so using Linux and other open-source tools, so that users can inspect and modify the system as needed.

LMA 2: Reimaginging observability with MicroK8s and Grafana, Prometheus and Grafana Loki | Ubuntu Juju re-imagines the world of operating software securely, reliably, and at scale. Juju realizes the promise of model-driven operations. Excellent observability is undeniably a key ingredient for operating software well, which is why the Charmed Operator ecosystem has long provided operators the ability to run a variety of open source monitoring software. We collectively refer to these operators as the Logs, Metrics, and Alerts (LMA) stack. With the advent of cloud native software and microservices, and the resulting increase in complexity of systems, we decided it was time to create the next generation of LMA running on Kubernetes. It needed to be capable of monitoring workloads running on Kubernetes, virtual machines, bare metal, or the edge. Going back to the drawing board, we also reassessed which components would be part of this new cloud native LMA. The resulting design is composed of open source projects led or very heavily contributed to by Grafana Labs. Let us tell you why.

Taking Ubuntu for a spin (literally) | Ubuntu The designers of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway never could have predicted that unmanned autonomous vehicles would someday race on their track – much less robots that can see the checkered flag while their 'drivers' kiss the bricks. But after more than a century, what started as a gravel-and-tar track hosted the most advanced driving competition to this date. And in the process, it made history. Let us tell you how. On Saturday 23 of October, nine teams raced in Indy to see who was the fastest. A total of 21 universities from 9 countries competed, programming Dallara AV-21 racecars to win and take home $1.5M in prizes. The year-long challenge for innovating the field of autonomous vehicles started with more than 25 teams, and finished with nine finalists. While many skilled teams took part, open-source won the day. It powered the cars and teams, helping them shape the future of autonomous vehicles. It was also seen in the collaboration between the teams, and between competitors during the weeks before the race. ROS was there, and Ubuntu as well. Focal Fossa donned his racing suit and drove in the AV-21.

The Future Of The Ubuntu Installer Is Dark... - Invidious Every new version of Ubuntu comes with an exciting new wallpaper but in a soon to be upcoming version of ubuntu it'll be shipping with more than that it'll be shipping with a replacement to the Ubiquity installer written in Flutter. I know the joke is going to go over someone's head, it's dark because it has a dark mode

Best Way To Upgrade To Ubuntu 21.10 Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) daily builds are now available for download. In this Ubuntu 21.10 tutorial post, we are going to show you the process of upgrading to Ubuntu 21.10 from an earlier version of Ubuntu.

Design and Web team summary – 22 October 2021 My name is Albert, I’ve been working at Canonical for little longer than a year. As a developer I am very proud to be working here, because I’ve always used a Linux based operating system while developing, and Ubuntu is my favourite distribution. It’s the first place I got to work in an Open-Source environment. It’s a very different mentality. Everyone can see what you are coding and many times my Git commits feel like a contribution to the community rather than just another bug fix, and it’s very rewarding.