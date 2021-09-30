today's howtos
This guide will show you how to install arkade on Ubuntu. arkade was built initially by the OpenFaaS community to install OpenFaaS on Kubernetes. But, it now supports over 40 Helm Charts. Essentially, arkade makes it easy to install and manage Kubernetes apps.
Today we are looking at how to install Jump Force Mugen on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.
Spelunky is a 2D platformer game for Microsoft Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, Chrome OS, and Nintendo Switch. Here’s how you can play Spelunky on your Linux computer.
In this video, we are looking at how to install Pinta on Elementary OS 6.0.
In this guide we are going to explore how to run Cassandra locally with docker and docker compose. This can be helpful if you want to run Cassandra locally without installing it in your server or if you want to run multiple versions of Cassandra seamlessly.
Redis is an in-memory data structure store, used as a distributed, in-memory key–value database, cache and message broker, with optional durability. Redis supports different kinds of abstract data structures, such as strings, lists, maps, sets, sorted sets, HyperLogLogs, bitmaps, streams, and spatial indices.
Ajenti is a web-based monitoring tool for servers and VPSes. Once installed, Ajenti is able to provide real-time monitoring, a web-based shell for terminal commands, and many other things. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set up Ajenti on Ubuntu Server.
Are you in need of a good video editor on Linux that can handle lossless footage? Check out Lossless Cut. It is a light non-linear editor for Linux and can take your footage without any quality loss. Here’s how to install it on Linux.
This is a rich topic which contains a lot of information that may interest you if you are into the storage area to be a system, storage or may be backup administrator.
There are variant types of file systems and our main topic today is about one of them and that is NFS.
I haven’t blogged in almost ten years, wow. This time I discovered something that I think deserves a blog post.
I have an Estonian e-Residency because I speak Estonian and visit quite often (at least when there’s not a pandemic going on). My default Firefox profile is easily more than 10 years old. With the Estonian ID card inserted into a card reader, Firefox has always been very slow with that profile, pretty much unusable.
Raspberry Pi add-on teaches Node-RED I/O programming
On Kickstarter: Sequent has launched a $50 “Raspberry Pi I/O Learning Kit” with an STM MCU, 4x opto-isolated inputs, 2x relays, RS485, PWM output, power I/Os, and a Node-RED learning tutorial.
Sequent Microsystems, which specializes in Raspberry Pi add-on boards for I/O controls, such as its 16-Inputs for Raspberry Pi HAT, has now spun another Pi add-on aimed at teaching embedded I/O concepts using Node-RED, complete with downloadable tutorials. The company has already won Kickstarter funding for the $50 Raspberry Pi I/O Learning Kit, which ships in January.
Operating Systems: Qubes, Muen, DragonFlyBSD, GNU/Hurd and Guix
On October 11, the first release candidate for Qubes OS version 4.1 was announced. Qubes OS is a security-oriented desktop operating system that uses multiple virtual machines (VMs or "qubes") to isolate various types of functionality. The idea is to compartmentalize different applications and operating-system subsystems to protect them from each other and to limit access to the user's data if an application is compromised. Version 4.1 will bring several important enhancements to help Qubes OS continue to live up to its motto: "A reasonably secure operating system".
It has been nearly five years since we looked at Qubes OS 3.2, though we have checked in on it a few times since we first wrote about it back in 2010. As with much in the security world, there are tradeoffs to be made when using Qubes OS, but it provides a level of security that is hard to find elsewhere. In addition, it does so using Linux and other open-source tools, so that users can inspect and modify the system as needed.
After eight years of development the Muen 1.0 project was released, developing the Separation kernel, the absence of errors in the source code of which was confirmed using mathematical methods of formal verification of reliability. The kernel is available for the x86_64 architecture and can be used in mission-critical systems that require an increased level of reliability and guarantee that there are no failures. The source texts of the project are written in the Ada language and its verifiable dialect SPARK 2014 . The code is distributed under the GPLv3 license.
The partitioning kernel is a microkernel that provides an environment for the execution of components isolated from each other, the interaction of which is tightly regulated by specified rules. Isolation is based on the use of Intel VT-x virtualization extensions and includes protection mechanisms to block the organization of covert communication channels. The partitioning kernel is more minimalistic and static than other microkernels, which reduces the number of situations that can lead to a failure.
One could consider it long overdue, but DragonFlyBSD has finally merged support for FAT file-systems with the makefs utility.
On DragonFlyBSD the makefs utility for creating a file-system image from a directory or mtree manifest can finally handle ubiquitous FAT.
My hope is to get Lonely Cactus up and running on a different set of technologies, as a learning exercise. Maybe a GNU/Hurd VM. Maybe Guix. Because if you're going to do something weird, might as well go all the way.
Programming Leftovers
Concerns over the performance of programs written in Python are often overstated — for some use cases, at least. But there is no getting around the problem imposed by the infamous global interpreter lock (GIL), which severely limits the concurrency of multi-threaded Python code. Various efforts to remove the GIL have been made over the years, but none have come anywhere near the point where they would be considered for inclusion into the CPython interpreter. Now, though, Sam Gross has entered the arena with a proof-of-concept implementation that may solve the problem for real.
The concurrency restrictions in the CPython interpreter are driven by its garbage-collection approach, which uses reference counts on objects to determine when they are no longer in use. These counts are busy; many types of access to a Python object require a reference-count increment and (eventually) decrement. In a multi-threaded program, reference-count operations must be performed in a thread-safe manner; the alternative is to risk corrupted counts on objects. Given the frequency of these operations, corruption in multi-threaded programs would be just a matter of time, and perhaps not much time at that. To avoid such problems, the GIL only allows one thread to be running in the interpreter (i.e. to actually be running Python code) at a time; that takes away almost all of the advantage of using threads in any sort of compute-intensive code.
Ever wanted to understand how rustc works? Me too! Doc Jones and I have been talking and we had an idea we wanted to try. Inspired by the very cool Code Reading Club, we are launching an experimental Rustc Reading Club. Doc Jones posted an announcement on her blog, so go take a look!
The way this club works is pretty simple: every other week, we’ll get together for 90 minutes and read some part of rustc (or some project related to rustc), and talk about it. Our goal is to walk away with a high-level understanding of how that code works. For more complex parts of the code, we may wind up spending multiple sessions on the same code.
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 6 Beta2!
As I hinted at recently, we have spent the last couple of months implementing a new clangd-based back-end of our C/C++ code model. With the second beta of Qt Creator 6 having been released, I feel we can now in good conscience ask you to enable this feature and take it for a test drive.
GTK4 port of Libreoffice now supports the "widebutton" Toolbar MenuButtons that show a preview of the selected color.
In the field of embedded systems, a number of applications need real-time guarantees, and the Linux ecosystem has been offering for a long time a number of solutions to address those needs, either by improving the Linux kernel itself using the PREEMPT_RT approach, or by using a co-kernel approach such as the one offered by Xenomai. Bootlin training’s portfolio already has an initial coverage of these topics in our Embedded Linux system development course.
This week sees COP26, the UN conference which is probably the last chance for humanity to mitigate the worse effects of the climate emergency.
At Akademy earlier this year KDE had a talk about Towards Sustainable Computing. Open tech can make a difference.
OpenUK will be hosting a venue on 11 November with a day of events about sustainability with technology emphasising why open tech is the most effective way to do that.
