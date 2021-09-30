I haven’t blogged in almost ten years, wow. This time I discovered something that I think deserves a blog post. I have an Estonian e-Residency because I speak Estonian and visit quite often (at least when there’s not a pandemic going on). My default Firefox profile is easily more than 10 years old. With the Estonian ID card inserted into a card reader, Firefox has always been very slow with that profile, pretty much unusable.

This is a rich topic which contains a lot of information that may interest you if you are into the storage area to be a system, storage or may be backup administrator. There are variant types of file systems and our main topic today is about one of them and that is NFS.

Are you in need of a good video editor on Linux that can handle lossless footage? Check out Lossless Cut. It is a light non-linear editor for Linux and can take your footage without any quality loss. Here’s how to install it on Linux.

Ajenti is a web-based monitoring tool for servers and VPSes. Once installed, Ajenti is able to provide real-time monitoring, a web-based shell for terminal commands, and many other things. In this guide, we’ll show you how to set up Ajenti on Ubuntu Server.

In this guide we are going to explore how to run Cassandra locally with docker and docker compose. This can be helpful if you want to run Cassandra locally without installing it in your server or if you want to run multiple versions of Cassandra seamlessly.

Today we are looking at how to install Jump Force Mugen on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below. This tutorial will only work on Chromebooks with an Intel or AMD CPU (with Linux Apps Support) and not those with an ARM64 architecture CPU.

This guide will show you how to install arkade on Ubuntu. arkade was built initially by the OpenFaaS community to install OpenFaaS on Kubernetes. But, it now supports over 40 Helm Charts. Essentially, arkade makes it easy to install and manage Kubernetes apps.

Raspberry Pi add-on teaches Node-RED I/O programming On Kickstarter: Sequent has launched a $50 “Raspberry Pi I/O Learning Kit” with an STM MCU, 4x opto-isolated inputs, 2x relays, RS485, PWM output, power I/Os, and a Node-RED learning tutorial. Sequent Microsystems, which specializes in Raspberry Pi add-on boards for I/O controls, such as its 16-Inputs for Raspberry Pi HAT, has now spun another Pi add-on aimed at teaching embedded I/O concepts using Node-RED, complete with downloadable tutorials. The company has already won Kickstarter funding for the $50 Raspberry Pi I/O Learning Kit, which ships in January.