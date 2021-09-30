Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 29th of October 2021 10:57:01 AM

My first article for LinuxLinks went down like a lead balloon. It’ll probably get voted as the least popular article of the year! I acknowledge that writing an article about Windows 11 on a site frequented by devotees of Linux was unlikely to be as popular as sliced bread. But it’s important to stay abreast of the competition if only to know you’re heading in the right direction.

Having narrowly avoided the sack, and signed a pledge to focus on open source software, here’s my second article. It’s a review of CudaText.

CudaText is a free and open source native GUI text and source code editor. It’s a replacement for the discontinued SynWrite. CudaText is developed using Lazarus, a visual integrated development environment for rapid application development.