Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 29th of October 2021 11:04:50 AM Filed under
Android
»

More in Tux Machines

Systemd-Free Nitrux 1.7 Is Out Now with the Latest KDE Plasma 5.23 Desktop

The monthly Nitrux releases continue, and Nitrux 1.7 is here to join the KDE Plasma 5.23 bandwagon. The new release ships with the latest KDE Plasma 5.23.2 point release, which brings initial support for NVIDIA GBM, as well as the KDE Gear 21.08.2 and KDE Frameworks 5.87 software suites for the best Plasma desktop experience. On top of that, users will enjoy some of the latest software releases, including the Mozilla Firefox 93 web browser, Kdenlive 21.08.2 video editor, Latte Dock 0.10.75 dock-like app, Heroic Games Launcher 1.10.3 native GUI Epic Games launcher, and Window Buttons Applet 0.10.0 plasmoid. Read more

Today in Techrights

Calibre 5.31 Ebook Manager Adds Support the New Kindle Paperwhite 2021

New Calibre versions are released almost every Friday, but the Calibre 5.31 release is a bit more important than others because it introduces support for the new Kindle Paperwhite 2021 ebook reader from Amazon. That’s right, if you own the Kindle Paperwhite 2021, you can now use Calibre to manage ebooks in the device. Read more

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6