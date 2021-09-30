Developing VR on Fedora Workstation

One area of computing that is rapidly evolving and becoming more and more popular is that of Virtual Reality and Augmented reality. Thanks to Valve there is full support for the HTC headsets under Linux, and thanks to community developers there is also work happening to support the Oculus headsets under Linux. In this interview Christian Schaller speaks with Jan Schmidt who is working on reverse engineering a driver for the Oculus Rift VR headset. They talk about the general state of VR under Linux, Jan’s use of Fedora Workstation, and his specific work on his driver.

CudaText – cross-platform text editor

My first article for LinuxLinks went down like a lead balloon. It’ll probably get voted as the least popular article of the year! I acknowledge that writing an article about Windows 11 on a site frequented by devotees of Linux was unlikely to be as popular as sliced bread. But it’s important to stay abreast of the competition if only to know you’re heading in the right direction. Having narrowly avoided the sack, and signed a pledge to focus on open source software, here’s my second article. It’s a review of CudaText. CudaText is a free and open source native GUI text and source code editor. It’s a replacement for the discontinued SynWrite. CudaText is developed using Lazarus, a visual integrated development environment for rapid application development.