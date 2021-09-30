Games: Epic, GOG, Steam, and Free Software (Battle for Wesnoth)
-
Sorry, Meta: Epic Games is already winning the metaverse race
So, what is the metaverse? It depends on who you ask. The most basic explanation is that its series of shared digital spaces that goes a few steps beyond the current [Internet]. It’s theoretically a place where you could live a whole digital life. That could mean that you have your own digital avatar who spends a form of virtual currency on digital goods. We’ve already seen bits and pieces of that emerging over the past few years especially, but Meta is looking to accelerate the process.
There’s only one problem: It’s already too late to the game. Sketches of the metaverse already exist in the video game world, with Epic Games leading the charge in particular. And frankly, Meta isn’t cool enough to compete.
-
Steam and GOG both have their big Halloween Sale live | GamingOnLinux
You have money left from all the previous sales right? Well, prepare your wallet (again) for even more sales from two of the biggest stores around. Both Steam and GOG have their Halloween sales live, and of course there's almost no-end to the discounts.
Over on Steam, the new sale page actually highlights at the top various in-game events going on which is incredibly useful for those who want to dive into them and as you scroll down there's game after game to choose from. The special page also has various easy category links.
-
The Battle for Wesnoth hits new landmark with release 1.16 | GamingOnLinux
The last time we covered the Battle for Wesnoth, the team was on the lookout for new contributors and regular members, as it prepared for a major release. On the 25th of October, the team finally announced the newest 1.16 stable build, hitting yet another milestone for the now 18 year old project.
-
Valve adds support for games using CEG DRM through Steam Play Proton | GamingOnLinux
If you have the latest version of Proton Experimental, Valve just recently put up a new Steam Client Beta (October 28) too which allows playing Windows games on Linux that make use of their older CEG DRM. This is quite a big one actually, as it was a total showstopper for numerous games. Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais said on Twitter it's only "initial" support and to post any you test on the official GitHub bug report for it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 556 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
19 min 13 sec ago
9 hours 40 min ago
18 hours 25 min ago
19 hours 43 min ago
19 hours 47 min ago
20 hours 13 min ago
20 hours 25 min ago
21 hours 38 min ago
21 hours 58 min ago
23 hours 28 min ago