today's howtos
Advanced ZFS Snapshots: Taking a Deeper Dive Into OpenZFS’s powerful Snapshotting Feature
Today’s article dives a bit deeper into OpenZFS snapshot management with snapshot holds, clone creation and promotion, and assigning permissions to snapshot-related operations.
How To Install Volatility on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Volatility on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, The Volatility framework is a set of tools for memory forensics analysis, threat hunting, and extracting valuable information from RAM. This tool can easily be used with any of the following three operating systems i.e. Linux, macOS, and Windows.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Volatility framework on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Install openSUSE Leap 15.3 Desktop - A Step By Step Guide - OSTechNix
This step by step guide explains how to download the latest openSUSE Leap and Tumbleweed editions and how to install openSUSE Leap 15.3 desktop edition with screenshots.
How to Add a User to Sudoers on Pop!_OS - LinuxCapable
When installing Pop!_OS, the user account created during the initial setup has sudo rights. However, there may be a need to add additional sudo users or to remove the access. This is a straightforward process with a few commands.
In the following tutorial, you will learn to add a user to the sudoers group on any current Pop!_OS system.
How to Delete a File on Git – TecAdmin
During the development process bunch of files will be added to your repository. On the other hand, a bunch of them will be removed. Either because they are no longer needed or because they became surplus to the requirements. Deletion of something is easy in the IT industry, it tends to happen accidentally and when we least want it to happen, right? The same is with file deletion on Git. But to avoid all the confusion between deletion of the file from the repository or from the filesystem, in this tutorial we will learn how to delete files on Git. That way we can be sure that accidental removal of the files will become thing of the past.
How to Install Discord on Pop!_OS 20.04 - LinuxCapable
Discord is a free voice, video, and text chat app used by tens of millions of people ages 13+ to talk and hang out with their communities and friends. Users communicate with voice calls, video calls, text messaging, media, and files in private chats or as part of communities called “servers.” Discord is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux Distros.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Discord client on Pop!_OS 20.04.
How to Install Java JDK and JRE on Rocky Linux
Java is a class-based and object-oriented programming language created by Sun Microsystem in 1995. Java is a high-level programming language designed to be portable and to have as few dependencies as possible to run on any system. The general purpose of the Java programming language is to let developers write programs or applications once, but the application itself can be run on any system across multiple operating systems.
OpenJDK is a free and open-source implementation of Java Standard Edition (Java SE) and Java Development Kit (JDK). The OpenJDK was initially released in 2007 under the GNU General Public License, its a result of the Sun Microsystem development that started in 2006. The Java OpenJDK shares the same code as OracleJDK, also feature compatible with OracleJDK. The main difference between the two of them is OpenJDK is free open-source, and OracleJDK is a closed source.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Java OpenJDK on the Rocky Linux system. You will be installing Java with some different methods, and setting up the Java default version for your development and production environment. Also, you will learn how to set up the $JAVA_HOME environment variable that will determine which Java version will be used to run applications.
How to Install Slack on Pop!_OS 20.04 - LinuxCapable
Slack is one of the most popular collaboration communication platforms in the world. From it was initial launch in 2013, it has grown. It is now favored amongst development teams and corporations to integrate many services, run groups, meetings, etc. The way Slack works is to create channels for your teams, topics, customers, or co-workers. Slack also features voice and video calls, file sharing.
In the following tutorial, you will know how to install the Slack communication platform on Pop!_OS 20.04.
How to Install Telegram on Pop!_OS 20.04 - LinuxCapable
Telegram is a popular free cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging system. Telegram is famous for providing end-to-end encrypted video calling, VoIP, file sharing, amongst many other features. One of the main attractions of Telegram, it is unique in having no ties or shared interests with the big social media giants such as Facebook or Twitter. The application is also cross-platform, with app versions available for most operating systems for desktops and mobile/tablet devices.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the Telegram client on Pop!_OS 20.04.
How to Install VLC Media Player on Pop!_OS 20.04 - LinuxCapable
The VLC media player is an open-source, free portable, cross-platform media player software and streaming media server developed by the VideoLAN project. VLC can play nearly all known multimedia files and DVDs, Audio CDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols and can be extended and customized with multiple plugins.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install VLC Media Player on your POP!_OS 20.04 operating system.
How to Install and Configure Zabbix Agents on Remote Linux – Part 3 [Ed: New update]
Continuing the Zabbix series, this tutorial will guide you on how you can install and configure Zabbix agents on Linux (Debian-based systems and RHEL-based distros) in order to actively monitor local resources on remote systems.
The main job of Zabbix agents consists in gathering local information from the targets where they run and sending the data to a central Zabbix server to be further processed and analyzed.
How to install and configure docker In Fedora 34/35
Docker is a set of platform as a service products that use OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers. Containers are isolated from one another and bundle their own software, libraries and configuration files; they can communicate with each other through well-defined channels.
Docker is an open source containerization platform. It enables developers to package applications into containers—standardized executable components combining application source code with the operating system (OS) libraries and dependencies required to run that code in any environment.
Disabling broken webcam on demand
This is more like a self-written notes post about a problem I’m facing, since my laptop’s web camera is starting to deteriorate. I’ll update the post if I find more useful bits of how to tweak with USB. For the first few weeks I was suspecting a Tumbleweed problem, but eventually I booted up Ubuntu LTS from USB stick and managed to see the problem also there.
