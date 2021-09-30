today's leftovers
-
Goodbye Microsoft SQL Server, Hello Babelfish
Many of our customers are telling us they want to move away from commercial database vendors to avoid expensive costs and burdensome licensing terms. But migrating away from commercial and legacy databases can be time-consuming and resource-intensive. When migrating your databases, you can automate the migration of your database schema and data using the AWS Schema Conversation Tool and AWS Database Migration Service. But there is always more work to do to migrate the application itself, including rewriting application code that interacts with the database. Motivation is there, but costs and risks are often limiting factors.
-
Amazon Open-Sources Babelfish for PostgreSQL To More Easily Move Away From Microsoft SQL
Amazon Web Services today announced the open-source Babelfish for PostgreSQL server project. Babelfish allows for applications written against Microsoft SQL Server to work seamlessly with PostgreSQL.
Babelfish interprets the Microsoft SQL Server wire protocol so applications written against that licensed Microsoft software instead can target the open-source and free-of-charge PostgreSQL database server. Babelfish supports the Tabular Data Stream (TDS) and also allows PostgreSQL to understand T-SQL.
-
What every IT person needs to know about OpenBSD Part 1: How it all started
This series aims to highlight the project’s signature security features and development practices — razor-sharp focus on correct and secure code coupled with continuing code audit — as well as the project’s role as a source of innovation in security practices and an ‘upstream’ source for numerous widely-used components such as OpenSSH, PF, LibreSSL and others. This post will focus on the history, Part 2 will focus on usage and user experience, and Part 3 will look at that packet filter.
-
Free Software Awards: Nominate those who help us live liberation by November 30th
The dedication of the developers, documentation writers, community organizers, and volunteers of the free software movement is what has helped us all live liberation in the years the free software movement has been active. Just using free software makes you part of our collective journey to freedom, but some go above and beyond in their dedication to the free software movement. Now, it's time for us to show those community members and projects that we appreciate their vital work.
-
China Shows Its Hacking Prowess at $2 Million Contest
-
Zales.com Leaked Customer Data, Just Like Sister Firms Jared, Kay Jewelers Did in 2018
In December 2018, bling vendor Signet Jewelers fixed a weakness in their Kay Jewelers and Jared websites that exposed the order information for all of their online customers. This week, Signet subsidiary Zales.com updated its website to remediate a nearly identical customer data exposure.
-
Senate approves bill to protect telecommunications infrastructure from foreign threats [iophk: Windows TCO]
The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed legislation to take steps to further crack down on the use of telecommunications products from companies deemed to be a national security threat, such as those based in China.
The Secure Equipment Act would prohibit the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from considering or issuing authorization of products from companies on the agency’s “covered list.”
-
The Linux Foundation Announces Conference Schedule for Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit 2021 [Ed: Seems like 'Linux' Foundation has removed its controversial 'COVID of Conduct' text from its press releases]
-
