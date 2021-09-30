Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 29th of October 2021 04:35:23 PM Filed under
Misc
  • Goodbye Microsoft SQL Server, Hello Babelfish

    Many of our customers are telling us they want to move away from commercial database vendors to avoid expensive costs and burdensome licensing terms. But migrating away from commercial and legacy databases can be time-consuming and resource-intensive. When migrating your databases, you can automate the migration of your database schema and data using the AWS Schema Conversation Tool and AWS Database Migration Service. But there is always more work to do to migrate the application itself, including rewriting application code that interacts with the database. Motivation is there, but costs and risks are often limiting factors.

  • Amazon Open-Sources Babelfish for PostgreSQL To More Easily Move Away From Microsoft SQL

    Amazon Web Services today announced the open-source Babelfish for PostgreSQL server project. Babelfish allows for applications written against Microsoft SQL Server to work seamlessly with PostgreSQL.

    Babelfish interprets the Microsoft SQL Server wire protocol so applications written against that licensed Microsoft software instead can target the open-source and free-of-charge PostgreSQL database server. Babelfish supports the Tabular Data Stream (TDS) and also allows PostgreSQL to understand T-SQL.

  • What every IT person needs to know about OpenBSD Part 1: How it all started

    This series aims to highlight the project’s signature security features and development practices — razor-sharp focus on correct and secure code coupled with continuing code audit — as well as the project’s role as a source of innovation in security practices and an ‘upstream’ source for numerous widely-used components such as OpenSSH, PF, LibreSSL and others. This post will focus on the history, Part 2 will focus on usage and user experience, and Part 3 will look at that packet filter.

  • Free Software Awards: Nominate those who help us live liberation by November 30th

    The dedication of the developers, documentation writers, community organizers, and volunteers of the free software movement is what has helped us all live liberation in the years the free software movement has been active. Just using free software makes you part of our collective journey to freedom, but some go above and beyond in their dedication to the free software movement. Now, it's time for us to show those community members and projects that we appreciate their vital work.

  • China Shows Its Hacking Prowess at $2 Million Contest
  • Zales.com Leaked Customer Data, Just Like Sister Firms Jared, Kay Jewelers Did in 2018

    In December 2018, bling vendor Signet Jewelers fixed a weakness in their Kay Jewelers and Jared websites that exposed the order information for all of their online customers. This week, Signet subsidiary Zales.com updated its website to remediate a nearly identical customer data exposure.

  • Senate approves bill to protect telecommunications infrastructure from foreign threats [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed legislation to take steps to further crack down on the use of telecommunications products from companies deemed to be a national security threat, such as those based in China.

    The Secure Equipment Act would prohibit the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) from considering or issuing authorization of products from companies on the agency’s “covered list.”

  • The Linux Foundation Announces Conference Schedule for Open Source Summit Japan + Automotive Linux Summit 2021 [Ed: Seems like 'Linux' Foundation has removed its controversial 'COVID of Conduct' text from its press releases]
»

More in Tux Machines

The 5 Best FTP Clients for Linux

Want to transfer files to and from a remote server in Linux? Check out these powerful FTP clients that will help you transfer your data securely. FTP or File Transfer Protocol is the most common method of transferring files between computers over a network. It's also the go-to option to move large amounts of files back and forth from/to a server. As such, you'll find a variety of FTP clients, depending on your operating system, to help you with the same, each promising to deliver better transfer and management features than the other while staying true to its core functionality. Read more

Distrowatch Top 5 Distributions Review: EndeavourOS

It's no secret to anyone who has read my distro reviews in the past that I love Arch and Arch based systems...and EndeavourOS is no exception. If you love Arch, and you want Arch with a nice graphical installer, easy desktop environment choosing and installation, minimal bloat, and a great and friendly community, give EndeavourOS a try; I highly doubt you will be disappointed. Frankly, I have used EndeavourOS multiple times in the past, and I always come back to it unless I need an Ubuntu system or something else for some specific reason. I used to use Manjaro a lot, but EndeavourOS took my #1 spot when it came to Arch based systems. But, with that said, Manjaro and other systems are absolutely awesome too, and have some perks that EndeavourOS does not; but I'll save that for the Manjaro review coming in the near future. Read more

Chromebooks will soon be a lot more useful for Linux power users

It took a long time for Linux to become officially supported on Chromebooks. In fact, it spent three years in beta until the release of Chrome OS 91. Now, anyone who wants to can install and run Linux on their Chromebook, with the caveat that they can only use one container at a time. A new update aims to remove this limitation. On the latest version of Chrome OS, users can create multiple containers if they want to (though it's a highly involved technical process). However, issues arise when there is a need to use separate containers for separate projects at the same time. As an example, even though a high-spec Chromebook could run one container for gaming while another container for development is also active, it can't. Read more

Winter is Coming for CentOS 8

Winter is Coming for CentOS 8—but here is how you can enjoy your holidays after all. The server environment is complex and if you're managing thousands of Linux servers, the last thing you want is for an operating system vendor to do something completely unexpected. That is exactly what Red Hat, the parent company of the CentOS Project, did when it suddenly announced a curtailment of support for CentOS 8 – sending thousands of organizations scrambling for an alternative. In this article, we'll review what happened with CentOS 8 and what it means for users who have already upgraded from CentOS release 7 to release 8. We'll also look at your alternatives for replacing CentOS 8. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6