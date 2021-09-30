Winter is Coming for CentOS 8
Winter is Coming for CentOS 8—but here is how you can enjoy your holidays after all.
The server environment is complex and if you're managing thousands of Linux servers, the last thing you want is for an operating system vendor to do something completely unexpected.
That is exactly what Red Hat, the parent company of the CentOS Project, did when it suddenly announced a curtailment of support for CentOS 8 – sending thousands of organizations scrambling for an alternative.
In this article, we'll review what happened with CentOS 8 and what it means for users who have already upgraded from CentOS release 7 to release 8. We'll also look at your alternatives for replacing CentOS 8.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 419 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
19 min 13 sec ago
9 hours 40 min ago
18 hours 25 min ago
19 hours 43 min ago
19 hours 47 min ago
20 hours 13 min ago
20 hours 25 min ago
21 hours 38 min ago
21 hours 58 min ago
23 hours 28 min ago