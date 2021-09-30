Looking back on 30 years of Linux history with Red Hat's Ethan Dicks
I first encountered Linux through the Usenet post because I was a very avid Usenet reader and contributor—starting in about ‘85 or so. I saw the Andrew Tanenbaum post about the release of Minix and newsgroups were created for that, so that was an exciting chance to have [something like] Unix on desktop-grade hardware.
I’d been running Unix at work since ‘84, ‘85 and had tried (on a number of occasions) to gather enough hardware to be able to run it at home and just really couldn't ever afford to put it together because disks were expensive. I remember when that famous first message came out from Linus [Torvalds]. I was not a PC guy at the time.
By April of 1992, which was five months after that announcement, I was at a computer show at a fairgrounds and felt that things had gotten cheap enough. So, I went and bought a 386 motherboard and four megabytes of RAM (in April of 1992, it was $35 per megabyte!) specifically to run Linux, popped on a drive, brought it home and put together a PC.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 346 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
19 min 13 sec ago
9 hours 40 min ago
18 hours 25 min ago
19 hours 43 min ago
19 hours 47 min ago
20 hours 13 min ago
20 hours 25 min ago
21 hours 38 min ago
21 hours 58 min ago
23 hours 28 min ago