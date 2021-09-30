Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Looking back on 30 years of Linux history with Red Hat's Ethan Dicks

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 29th of October 2021 05:39:01 PM Filed under
Interviews

I first encountered Linux through the Usenet post because I was a very avid Usenet reader and contributor—starting in about ‘85 or so. I saw the Andrew Tanenbaum post about the release of Minix and newsgroups were created for that, so that was an exciting chance to have [something like] Unix on desktop-grade hardware.

I’d been running Unix at work since ‘84, ‘85 and had tried (on a number of occasions) to gather enough hardware to be able to run it at home and just really couldn't ever afford to put it together because disks were expensive. I remember when that famous first message came out from Linus [Torvalds]. I was not a PC guy at the time.

By April of 1992, which was five months after that announcement, I was at a computer show at a fairgrounds and felt that things had gotten cheap enough. So, I went and bought a 386 motherboard and four megabytes of RAM (in April of 1992, it was $35 per megabyte!) specifically to run Linux, popped on a drive, brought it home and put together a PC.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

The 5 Best FTP Clients for Linux

Want to transfer files to and from a remote server in Linux? Check out these powerful FTP clients that will help you transfer your data securely. FTP or File Transfer Protocol is the most common method of transferring files between computers over a network. It's also the go-to option to move large amounts of files back and forth from/to a server. As such, you'll find a variety of FTP clients, depending on your operating system, to help you with the same, each promising to deliver better transfer and management features than the other while staying true to its core functionality. Read more

Distrowatch Top 5 Distributions Review: EndeavourOS

It's no secret to anyone who has read my distro reviews in the past that I love Arch and Arch based systems...and EndeavourOS is no exception. If you love Arch, and you want Arch with a nice graphical installer, easy desktop environment choosing and installation, minimal bloat, and a great and friendly community, give EndeavourOS a try; I highly doubt you will be disappointed. Frankly, I have used EndeavourOS multiple times in the past, and I always come back to it unless I need an Ubuntu system or something else for some specific reason. I used to use Manjaro a lot, but EndeavourOS took my #1 spot when it came to Arch based systems. But, with that said, Manjaro and other systems are absolutely awesome too, and have some perks that EndeavourOS does not; but I'll save that for the Manjaro review coming in the near future. Read more

Chromebooks will soon be a lot more useful for Linux power users

It took a long time for Linux to become officially supported on Chromebooks. In fact, it spent three years in beta until the release of Chrome OS 91. Now, anyone who wants to can install and run Linux on their Chromebook, with the caveat that they can only use one container at a time. A new update aims to remove this limitation. On the latest version of Chrome OS, users can create multiple containers if they want to (though it's a highly involved technical process). However, issues arise when there is a need to use separate containers for separate projects at the same time. As an example, even though a high-spec Chromebook could run one container for gaming while another container for development is also active, it can't. Read more

Winter is Coming for CentOS 8

Winter is Coming for CentOS 8—but here is how you can enjoy your holidays after all. The server environment is complex and if you're managing thousands of Linux servers, the last thing you want is for an operating system vendor to do something completely unexpected. That is exactly what Red Hat, the parent company of the CentOS Project, did when it suddenly announced a curtailment of support for CentOS 8 – sending thousands of organizations scrambling for an alternative. In this article, we'll review what happened with CentOS 8 and what it means for users who have already upgraded from CentOS release 7 to release 8. We'll also look at your alternatives for replacing CentOS 8. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6