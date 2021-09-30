today's howtos
dos2unix and unix2dos commands usage - ByteXD
Sometimes, we need to transfer files between Unix and Windows systems. In Windows and Dos files, the line break is represented using two characters: the first is the carriage return (\r) (CR) and the second is the Line feed (\n) (LF). On the other hand, in Linux/Unix distributions the end of the line is indicated by using only one character that is a Line Feed (LF). However, this difference may cause issues, like code not compiling, scripts not working, text formating looking off.
Using the popular commands dos2unix and unix2dos, we can avoid the hidden character problems.
How To Compress A File or Folder With Tar In Linux - linuxwebdevelopment.com
To compress a file or folder with the tar command is easy in Linux. Read this article to learn about various ways to compress files or folders with tar.
tar is a ubiquitous command in Linux. Most modern Linux distros should come with tar by default.
Now, I will discuss how to compress a file or folder with tar in Linux.
How To Extract A Tar File In Linux - linuxwebdevelopment.com
Extracting a tar file in Linux is very straightforward. You can use the same command to extract almost any kind of tar file: .tar.gz, .tar.bz2, and .tar.xz.
How to Deploy MongoDB with Docker – NextGenTips
In this article we are going to explore how to deploy MongoDB with Docker. What is MongoDB? MongoDB is an open source document database built on an horizontal scale out architecture that uses a flexible schema for storing data.
Docker is a set of platform as a service products that uses OS level virtualization to deliver software service in packages called containers.
How to install Wireguard on Debian 11/Ubuntu 21.04 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial we are going to learn how to install wireguard VPN on Debian 11. Wireguard is a communication protocol which is free and open source software that implements encrypted virtual private networks(VPN) and was designed with some goals, to provide ease of use, high speed performance and low attack space.
How to Install OpenLiteSpeed Webserver on Alma Linux 8 – VITUX
OpenLiteSpeed is a web server that can be used to speed up dynamic content delivery. It also features a built-in caching system for static content.
OpenLiteSpeed is faster, consumes less memory, and requires fewer resources than Apache. It’s more secure because the source code is available for inspection, which means that bugs can be found and fixed quickly. OpenLiteSpeed uses Event MPM, so that it will scale on multicore servers better than Apache with Worker MPM. Since Event MPM has been around longer, it’s also more mature, so there are fewer known issues people might run into when using OpenLiteSpeed compared to apache.
When configured properly OpenLiteSpeed can handle a lot of connections at once.
OpenLiteSpeed can be used as either a standalone web server by itself, in front of Apache, Nginx, or other web servers, or it can also sit behind another web server. You can use it with PHP-FPM to make your site super fast.
How to Install Apache Cassandra 4 on Ubuntu 21.10
In this tutorial we are going to explore how to install Apache Cassandra 4 on our Ubuntu 21.10 server. Apache Cassandra is an open-source, free, NoSQL database used to store large data.
How to Install Anydesk on Ubuntu 21.04 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial guide we are going to learn how to install Anydesk on Ubuntu 21.04.
Anydesk is a closed source remote desktop application, it provides platform independent remote access to personal computers and other devices running the host application. It is both suitable for personal use and company wise.
Make Your KDE Plasma Desktop A Minimal And Elegant Look with Orchis Theme - Invidious
This video showing step by step how to customize your KDE plasma desktop a minimal And elegant look with Orchis Theme.
How to install Oracle VirtualBox 6.1 on Ubuntu 21.04 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial we are going to learn how to install Oracle VirtualBox on Ubuntu 21.04 and learn about it rich feature content.
VirtualBox is free, open source virtualization software. So what is virtualization? It is the process of running a virtual instance of a computer system in a layer abstracted from the actual hardware.
How to install NextCloud on Debain 11 Bullseye Linux - Linux Shout
Nextcloud is free software distributed under an open-source license and can be used to set up personal cloud just like Google Drive, iCloud, Dropbox, and Onedrive. When using a client, the server is automatically synchronized with a local directory. Hence, the same data stored on NextCloud can be accessed from multiple devices using a client app or via the web interface.
The server-side program of NextCloud is meant to work on Linux operating systems, therefore any Linux user even the beginner one can easily install it. Apart from the Linux OS, the user also needs PHP and a web server like Nginx or Apache to set this personal cloud platform.
How to install MongoDB 5 on Ubuntu 21.04 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial guide we are going to learn how to install Mongodb on Ubuntu 21.04. Mongodb is an open source NoSQL database that provides high throughput for data driven applications. Unlike relational databases such as MySQL, Oracle and SQL server which store data in tables according to a rigid schema, Mongodb stores data in documents with flexible schema.
How to install GNS3 2.2.26 on Ubuntu 21.04 – NextGenTips
In this guide you are going to learn how to install GNS3 2.2.26 on our Ubuntu 21.04 server.
GNS3 is free and open source software used by many network engineers to emulate, configure, test and troubleshoot virtual networks. GNS3 allows one to run small topology consisting of few devices in your laptop, to those that have many devices hosted on multiple servers or even hosted on the cloud.
GNS3 help you prepare for certifications such as CISCO CCNA, CCNP, CCIE and also help while trying real deployments. GNS3 help network engineers to virtualize real hardware. At first it used to emulate CISCO devices with the help of Dynamips but now it has evolved until it can support other devices from multiple network providers i.e brocade, cumulus Linux switches, Docker instances etc.
How to Install PostgreSQL 14 on Rocky Linux 8 – NextGenTips
In this tutorial we are going to learn how to install PostgreSQL 14 on Rocky Linux. PostgreSQL is world’s most advanced open source relational database. It has experienced running up to 30 years that is why it has earned strong reputation for its reliability, robustness and its strong performance.
