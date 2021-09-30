Security Leftovers
#6 Cybersec Charcha: What comes after Breach Pe Breach?
In previous editions of Cybersec Charcha, we discussed what you could do to protect your data from being stolen and how to best implement strong digital security practices to protect yourself and your sensitive information. However, we haven’t yet looked at what you can do to take back control — if your data has already been compromised in a data breach.
Data breaches are now becoming increasingly common. In 2021 alone, we have seen some of the most serious instances of data breaches — both in India and around the world. In a scenario like this, it becomes really important to learn not only how you can protect yourself, but also the measures you can take if your data is leaked in a data breach.
In the sixth edition of Cybersec Charcha, we’ll be exploring what you can do to take back control in the aftermath of a data breach.
This Week In Security: Use-After-Free For Dummies, WiFi Cracking, And PHP-FPM | Hackaday
In a brilliant write-up, [Stephen Tong] brings us his “Use-After-Free for Dummies“. It’s a surprising tale of a vulnerability that really shouldn’t exist, and a walkthrough of how to complete a capture the flag challenge. The vulnerable binary is running on a Raspberry Pi, which turns out to be very important. It’s a multithreaded application that uses lock-free data sharing, through pair of integers readable by multiple threads. Those ints are declared using the volatile keyword, which is a useful way to tell a compiler not to optimize too heavily, as this value may get changed by another thread.
[...]
[Ido Hoorvitch] of CyberArk had some pandemic induced time on his hands, and opted to collect packet captures of 5000 password protected WiFi networks around Tel Aviv. In the old days, you had to capture a 4-way handshake to have any chance at breaking WPA encryption. In 2018 a new technique was discovered, where a single authentication response was all that was required to attempt to crack the key — no active user required.
GoCD Authentication Vulnerability | CISA
GoCD has released a security update to address a critical authentication vulnerability in GoCD versions 20.6.0 through 21.2.0. GoCD is an open-source Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery system. A remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability to obtain sensitive information.
Codenotary: Notarize and verify your software bill of materials [Ed: At ZDNet, SJVN has become a lot like a marketing operative of Linux Foundation because that's a client. The problem is, the Linux Foundation and Linux aren't the same thing. SJVN leans to the money, not GNU/Linux.]
The Solarwinds software supply chain attack is the one everyone knows about. But supply chain attacks are becoming commonplace, and that's bad news. There are efforts afoot, such as the Linux Foundation's Software Package Data Exchange® (SPDX) project, which ensures transparency and improves compliance for software bill of materials (SBOM). But, we need SBOMs now.
