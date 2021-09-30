Games: Popular Tools of GNU/Linux Gamers, Barotrauma, GamecubePC, and DRM
We are progressively reaching the end of our Q2 2021 survey analysis articles. This time we look at the usage of a specific set of tools among Linux Gamers.
[...]
You can probably guess that some of them are more popular than others. It will come as absolutely no surprise to learn that ProtonDB is, for example, widely known and used. But how about Steam Tinker Launcher (STL) vs GameHub? or Minigalaxy vs Heroic Games Launcher? Such comparisons of popularity are not as obvious.
Among the Ancients is the latest update for the tough submarine survival game Barotrauma, bringing with it new alien ruins and character progression to give you more of everything.
Characters got a visual overhaul with many new hair styles, facial features and accessories. Skin tone can now also be changed, thanks to the implementation of a skin shader system. While character animations and proportions are now more realistic, they still retain their trademark ragdoll appearance and movement for maximum viewing pleasure as you fall about all over the place. The new progression system enables you to unlock special talents and buffs to make each class a bit more unique too.
Terraformers: First Steps on Mars is the free prologue for the upcoming colony sim from Asteroid Lab and Goblinz Publishing. Available now to try out.
Terraformers is a strategy game with roguelite elements in which you terraform Mars. Explore the planet's wonders, exploit its resources and expand by settling new cities. Start the terraforming process: warming the planet, creating oceans and spreading life. This free prologue offers up an exclusive challenge to lead humanity's first attempt at settling the Red Planet.
If reading Hackaday teaches us anything, it’s that there is a subset of hackers who take things like emulator builds a step farther than most. [GamecubePC] is very clearly one such hacker. Enter the GamecubePC, which you can read about on Hackaday.io. The GamecubePC is a multi-year project that aims to stuff an entire Windows 10 PC into a GameCube shell while still being able to play Wii and GameCube titles at native resolution and performance.
Running the newest Steam client beta paired with the newest Proton Experimental should yield more Windows games working on Steam Play with Linux.
Valve has been busy getting more anti-cheat/DRM services working under Proton (Steam Play) ahead of the first Steam Deck devices shipping to consumers later this quarter. Their latest achievement is getting CEG DRM'ed games working, at least if you are willing to use Proton Experimental and Steam beta for the time being... About time considering Valve developed CEG (Custom Executable Generation).
My partner came to me the other day, complaining that the game she bought from Ubisoft, Heroes of Might and Magic V: Hammers of Fate, wouldn’t install. This is an expansion pack of “Heroes of Might and Magic V” from 2006 and is now offered on Ubisoft’s service of some sort – I don’t know much about it. I don’t use it. It’s one of her favourite game series and she’s going to be taking a trip soon where she’ll need the moral support that gaming provides. I offered to take a look.
Security: Pegasus, Updates, PHP-FPM Patch, and Diffoscope 189
Of the three branches of government in India, the judiciary has been forced to carry the burden of protecting the people’s right to privacy. Since 2017 when the court held that the right to privacy is a fundamental right under the Indian Constitution—triggered by government lawyers formally submitting that it was not a fundamental right—there have not been any significant legislative enactments or executive actions to safeguard this right.
On the contrary, threats to privacy and freedom of expression have been mounting through growing surveillance and cyber intrusion activity, intermediary rules that undermine internet freedom, and the lack of a data protection law.
Therefore, when the Pegasus project revealed that several Indian journalists, ministers, activists, and others had been spied on, and the government failed to provide answers, all hopes were pegged on the Supreme Court.
Security updates have been issued by Debian (bind9, gpsd, jbig2dec, libdatetime-timezone-perl, tzdata, webkit2gtk, and wpewebkit), Fedora (flatpak, java-1.8.0-openjdk, java-11-openjdk, and php), SUSE (qemu), and Ubuntu (bind9).
The vulnerability allows a low-privilege user to escalate his privileges to root using a bug in PHP-FPM.
PHP is one of the most commonly used programming languages on the planet. As you know it is a programming language originally designed for use in web-based applications with HTML content.
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 189. This version includes the following changes:
[ Chris Lamb ]
* Try some alternative suffixes (eg. ".py") to support distributions that
strip or retain them. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#283)
* Skip Python bytecode testing where we do not have an expected diff.
(Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#284)
* Refactor the find_executable utility into an explicit method.
* Split out a custom call to assert_diff to support a .startswith equivalent.
* Use skipif instead of manual conditionals in some tests.
[ Vagrant Cascadian ]
* Add an external tool reference for Guix to support ppudump and dumppdf.
[ Sergei Trofimovich ]
* Update uImage test output for file(1) version 5.41.
[ Jelle van der Waa ]
* Add Arch Linux as CI test target.
* Add external tools on Arch Linux for ffmpeg, openssl and ocalobjinfo.
Kali Linux NetHunter: Everything you need to know
Kali Linux NetHunter is the first Android penetration testing platform for Android devices. The NetHunter is an open-source project meaning developers can freely use it without getting copyright infringements or any other related threats. This project allows the supported Android devices to access the kali toolset, thus enabling penetration testing. In addition, there are various unique features offered by Kali NetHunter that are not possible on other hardware platforms.
The NetHunter interface permits users to work efficiently with complex configuration files via a local web interface. Besides this feature, custom kernels that support 802.11 wireless injections and back connect preconfigured VPN service constitute a formidable network security advancement plus discrete dropbox with Kali Linux at your fingertips always.
Jetson: The Jetson SUB and SmarteCAM
Jetson SUB is a mini PC powered by NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX module and equipped with a 512GB SSD, a WiFi module, all housed in an aluminum case with a cooling fan.
Preloaded with NVIDIA Jetpack, the mini PC is designed for higher-end edge AI and IoT workloads leveraging the 384 NVIDIA CUDA cores, 48 Tensor cores, the hexa-core Carmel 64-bit Arm processor, and the two NVIDIA Deep Learning Accelerators (NVDLA) engines from the Xavier NX SoC.
Seeed’s $799 “Jetson SUB Mini PC Kit” combines Leetop’s A206 carrier board with a Xavier NX, a case, and a fan. Features include a 512GB SSD, WiFi/BT, GbE, HDMI, DP, and 4x USB.
Seeed has launched a mini-PC for edge AI applications based on Leetop’s A206 Jetson carrier board equipped with a Jetson Xavier NX module. The Jetson SUB Mini PC Kit sells for $799, complete with a Re_computer case, heatsink, and fan.
E-con’s IP66-protected “SmarteCAM” edge AI camera series runs Linux and Nvidia Jetpack on the Jetson TX2 and offers GbE with PoE. The first model features a 2MP, HD Starvis IMX290 sensor with ultra-low light support and an ISP with HDR.
E-con Systems has announced a line of ready-to-deploy SmarteCAM cameras based on Nvidia’s hexa-core Jetson TX2 module that offers IP66-protection against water and dust. The 323 x 120 x 100mm SmarteCAM connects to a host computer or the Internet via a GbE port along with 802.3at compliant PoE at up to 25W. Applications include crowd monitoring and analysis, smart farming, sports broadcasting, smart traffic, smart cities, and Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA).
The initial SmarteCAM20_CUTX2 model is equipped with an HD-ready Starvis IMX290 sensor with ultra-low light sensitivity. The IMX290 is featured on E-con’s e-CAM220_CUMI327_MOD camera, which is part of an e-CAM22_CUXVR kit designed to work with Nvidia‘s Jetson AGX Xavier Development Kit.
Zink driver (OpenGL on top of Vulkan) has Bioshock Infinite
Zink driver (OpenGL on top of Vulkan) has Bioshock Infinite working, close to OpenGL 4.6