FreeBSD 12.3-BETA2 Now Available
The second BETA build of the 12.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 12.3-BETA2 amd64 GENERIC o 12.3-BETA2 i386 GENERIC o 12.3-BETA2 powerpc GENERIC o 12.3-BETA2 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 12.3-BETA2 powerpcspe MPC85XXSPE o 12.3-BETA2 sparc64 GENERIC o 12.3-BETA2 armv6 RPI-B o 12.3-BETA2 armv7 BANANAPI o 12.3-BETA2 armv7 BEAGLEBONE o 12.3-BETA2 armv7 CUBIEBOARD o 12.3-BETA2 armv7 CUBIEBOARD2 o 12.3-BETA2 armv7 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 12.3-BETA2 armv7 RPI2 o 12.3-BETA2 armv7 WANDBOARD o 12.3-BETA2 armv7 GENERICSD o 12.3-BETA2 aarch64 GENERIC o 12.3-BETA2 aarch64 RPI3 o 12.3-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64 o 12.3-BETA2 aarch64 PINE64-LTS Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/12.3/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/12.3" branch. A summary of changes since 12.3-BETA1 includes: o An update to cmp(1) to limit stack garbage limits. o An update to tzdata to correct DST in Palestine. o An update to tzdata to correct DST in Fiji. Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 12.3-RELEASE cycle progresses. === Virtual Machine Disk Images === VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors): https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/12.3-BETA2/ The partition layout is: ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label) The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image. Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information: https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU To boot the VM image, run: % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0 Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image.
