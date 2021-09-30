The vulnerability allows a low-privilege user to escalate his privileges to root using a bug in PHP-FPM. PHP is one of the most commonly used programming languages on the planet. As you know it is a programming language originally designed for use in web-based applications with HTML content.

Of the three branches of government in India, the judiciary has been forced to carry the burden of protecting the people’s right to privacy. Since 2017 when the court held that the right to privacy is a fundamental right under the Indian Constitution—triggered by government lawyers formally submitting that it was not a fundamental right—there have not been any significant legislative enactments or executive actions to safeguard this right. On the contrary, threats to privacy and freedom of expression have been mounting through growing surveillance and cyber intrusion activity, intermediary rules that undermine internet freedom, and the lack of a data protection law. Therefore, when the Pegasus project revealed that several Indian journalists, ministers, activists, and others had been spied on, and the government failed to provide answers, all hopes were pegged on the Supreme Court.

My partner came to me the other day, complaining that the game she bought from Ubisoft, Heroes of Might and Magic V: Hammers of Fate, wouldn’t install. This is an expansion pack of “Heroes of Might and Magic V” from 2006 and is now offered on Ubisoft’s service of some sort – I don’t know much about it. I don’t use it. It’s one of her favourite game series and she’s going to be taking a trip soon where she’ll need the moral support that gaming provides. I offered to take a look.

Running the newest Steam client beta paired with the newest Proton Experimental should yield more Windows games working on Steam Play with Linux. Valve has been busy getting more anti-cheat/DRM services working under Proton (Steam Play) ahead of the first Steam Deck devices shipping to consumers later this quarter. Their latest achievement is getting CEG DRM'ed games working, at least if you are willing to use Proton Experimental and Steam beta for the time being... About time considering Valve developed CEG (Custom Executable Generation).

If reading Hackaday teaches us anything, it’s that there is a subset of hackers who take things like emulator builds a step farther than most. [GamecubePC] is very clearly one such hacker. Enter the GamecubePC, which you can read about on Hackaday.io. The GamecubePC is a multi-year project that aims to stuff an entire Windows 10 PC into a GameCube shell while still being able to play Wii and GameCube titles at native resolution and performance.

Terraformers: First Steps on Mars is the free prologue for the upcoming colony sim from Asteroid Lab and Goblinz Publishing. Available now to try out. Terraformers is a strategy game with roguelite elements in which you terraform Mars. Explore the planet's wonders, exploit its resources and expand by settling new cities. Start the terraforming process: warming the planet, creating oceans and spreading life. This free prologue offers up an exclusive challenge to lead humanity's first attempt at settling the Red Planet.

Among the Ancients is the latest update for the tough submarine survival game Barotrauma, bringing with it new alien ruins and character progression to give you more of everything. Characters got a visual overhaul with many new hair styles, facial features and accessories. Skin tone can now also be changed, thanks to the implementation of a skin shader system. While character animations and proportions are now more realistic, they still retain their trademark ragdoll appearance and movement for maximum viewing pleasure as you fall about all over the place. The new progression system enables you to unlock special talents and buffs to make each class a bit more unique too.

We are progressively reaching the end of our Q2 2021 survey analysis articles. This time we look at the usage of a specific set of tools among Linux Gamers. [...] You can probably guess that some of them are more popular than others. It will come as absolutely no surprise to learn that ProtonDB is, for example, widely known and used. But how about Steam Tinker Launcher (STL) vs GameHub? or Minigalaxy vs Heroic Games Launcher? Such comparisons of popularity are not as obvious.

Kali Linux NetHunter: Everything you need to know Kali Linux NetHunter is the first Android penetration testing platform for Android devices. The NetHunter is an open-source project meaning developers can freely use it without getting copyright infringements or any other related threats. This project allows the supported Android devices to access the kali toolset, thus enabling penetration testing. In addition, there are various unique features offered by Kali NetHunter that are not possible on other hardware platforms. The NetHunter interface permits users to work efficiently with complex configuration files via a local web interface. Besides this feature, custom kernels that support 802.11 wireless injections and back connect preconfigured VPN service constitute a formidable network security advancement plus discrete dropbox with Kali Linux at your fingertips always.